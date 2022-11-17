What is a Sonke Learnership and how does it work? Everything to know

The Sonke Learnership is a mobile-based entrepreneurship and education platform that provides South Africans with a chance to empower themselves. With the recent growth in unemployment, the Sonke Learnership is geared towards ensuring that the youth between the ages of 18 and 28 gain top-notch business skills. Sonke offers an accredited entrepreneurship course with experience and a monthly stipend.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sonke Learnership is an entrepreneurship and education platform that provides South Africans a chance to empower themselves. Photo: @Sonke, @Sonke Learnership on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sonke Learnership offers the youth a chance to lead a quality life and give back to society. The name Sonke means together, and true to the word, they have brought together many youths to change the world of entrepreneurship.

How much does Sonke Learnership pay?

Upon registering and training for the course, you will receive a monthly Sonke Learnership stipend of R1, 315.00 through your mobile application wallet. This will be ongoing as you learn the programs.

To ensure that you earn a living and at the same time experience growth, part of the money will be deposited into your Trading wallet. This way, you will be well-equipped to apply your business skills. Click here to apply.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Once a successful applicant completes the accredited 12-month course, they receive an NQF level 2 certificate. Photo: @picjumbo.com on Pexels.com

Source: UGC

At the same time, the stipend earned will enable you to fund your monthly data usage. You will enjoy 30 gigs every month, ten gigs to use anytime, and 20 gigs for night usage. This way, you can access your learning anywhere and anytime without fear of insufficient data.

Sonke Learnership 2022 requirements

To qualify for the Sonke Learnership program, you must meet a few regulations for consideration.

South African Citizen Between the ages of 18-28 Unemployed Have access to a Smartphone or computer Be a first-time entrepreneurial student Proof of a Grade 10 qualification Be able to receive and send emails, SMS, and Whatsapp Knowledge of efficient communication skills and willingness to send emails and messages regularly when required Access to personal email, print work when prompted, open assignments, and can download documents Can obtain an MTN prepaid SIM card Display an energetic spirit and willingness to overcome challenges Displays a positive attitude and zeal to learn

Once your application is accepted, you can log in via the Sonke app login to begin training.

Is the Sonke Learnership legit?

The business savvy platform has equipped various youths with skills. Here are a few steps to follow to apply for the course;

Perform a prequalification screening; if approved, complete the rest of the application.

Once your application is successful, you will receive a contract of employment and a Learnership agreement via email, which should be signed and the original couriered to our Head Office (PEP to PEP info) within seven days of receiving the email.

When all the paperwork has been received and is correct, you will start with your Learnership and receive your stipend after the first month.

The Learnership agreement for your studies will be emailed. This should be printed and couriered back to us within seven days.

Is the Sonke Learnership still available?

Once your Sonke application is accepted, you can log in via the Sonke app login to begin training. Photo: @Sonke on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 12-month free entrepreneurial course is currently closed for applications. Once a successful applicant completes the accredited 12-month course, they receive an NQF level 2 certificate.

Sonke Learnership app download

To download the Sonke application on your mobile phone or computer, follow these steps promptly;

Open the email received from the Sonke Learnership program

Click on the link in the email

Download the Sonke app

Click on sign up and input your ID number

Confirm the details on the screen’s pop-up message

If you notice a mismatch in the details, contact the Helpdesk on 012 941 1802 or send a WhatsApp message to 078 879 8470

If the details displayed are correct, click on confirm, and the wallet will be created

Click on the hamburger menu, followed by clicking on My Wallet to confirm where your stipend will be sent.

The Sonke Learnership continues gearing towards empowering the youth in South Africa. This way, the young people are receiving training and earning experience while at the same time making money. It is a win-win for all parties involved and the country at large.

READ ALSO: E-Government portal for South Africans: how to register, services, more

Briefly recently featured an article on how to register and get services from the E-Government portal. Since the launch of the portal in South Africa, citizens can access various government services online. The e-services portal provides a one-stop-shop for government services, making it simple for citizens to transact with the government.

The system is robust, operating under a strong team of IT experts. The government puts efforts into ensuring you receive smooth services without unnecessary hitches. To use the e-Government portal, you must register for an account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News