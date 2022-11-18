Top UNISA telegram groups to join in 2022/2023: How can I join a Telegram group?

Students often need to be abreast of information about events in the learning environment. In most cases, a lack of information can leave a student in the dark about aspects of their educational journey, which could be detrimental to them. Fortunately, with the advent of technology and various social media platforms, students at the University of South Africa can avoid this setback by joining appropriate Unisa Telegram groups.

Telegram, a social media app, has helped connect people in different parts of the world. Institutions like the University of South Africa have taken advantage of this development to connect students and lecturers to important information that can assist them in the smooth running of their learning and impartation. Therefore, a smart student who wants to avoid running helter-skelter because of lack of information can do well by joining a suitable Unisa Telegram.

How can I join the Telegram group?

To join any group on the messaging platform, the first step is to download and install the application on your internet-enabled device. Below are instructions to help you become one of the millions of Telegram users worldwide:

Open the play store (Android) or App Store (iPhone) and type "Telegram” in the search box; Click on the search result that reads what you input as the command. The authorised app is administered by Telegram Messenger LLP only; Click the install button and wait until the app is completely downloaded with the indication of 100%. On the Telegram interface on your phone, you can input the phone number you want to be associated with your Telegram account. Wait for a verification code for the completion of registration to be sent to you in the form of an SMS and input it; Enter any username of your choice, which is what will appear when people view your bio; The installation procedure is complete, and you can begin sending messages by clicking on a blue pen-like icon at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Anyone who prefers to access the messaging app from their personal computer can do so by following these steps:

Go to the official website of Telegram from your preferred web browser; Click on the "Install" button and wait for the download to commence; Your supported software will automatically redirect you to the Store App, and the download will start in the background; After the download, the app will be installed in less than five minutes. At this point, you should find the messaging app on your phone by simply typing it in your computer's search box; Tap on the Telegram app to launch it, after which a "START MESSAGING" button will pop up on your screen to start your login into your account; Click on the "Or login using your phone number" option if you do not have the app installed on your internet-enabled mobile phone; Input your phone number details, after which a unique OTP will be sent as a text message for verification; Input the OTP to start enjoying the messaging opportunity on your computer.

How do I find Unisa groups on Telegram?

After installing the messaging app, you can join the appropriate chat group(s) for your desired information. So, how do you go about this? Determine whether a Unisa Telegram group attends to your needs in two ways, which are discussed below:

Via direct keyword search

In this case, all you need do is the following:

Launch the app on your device; Click on the icon of a magnifying glass at the top right corner of your screen;

Enter a keyword (like any phrase or word associated with the subject matter you are interested in but make sure to add Unisa for specificity) in the search box. A long list of associated groups will appear.

Via online repositories

This is a better way to find your preferred Unisa group. This option involves using online depositories where the channels are categorised on the rationale of subject matters and various interests.

Visit the Google search engine and search for channels online repositories; Launch the website, and a broader category of groups will await you; Scan through the categories and select any group that suits your needs.

The next step is to join the group of your choice. To do that, follow these steps:

Launch the app on your phone; Tap the search icon on the top right corner of your device; Type the name of the group that you desire to join; Choose the correct group among the drop-down of search results; Click on the “Join” button.

Alternatively, you can find and join a Unisa group by using the Unisa chat group finder, which has an inbuilt search tool for Unisa groups. Follow the steps below for access:

Visit the Unisa Groups homepage at Unisa-groups.co.za; Enter your module code in the search box before launching the “search” button; The bot will browse the depths of the archives to find and show all Unisa groups on the messaging platform associated with your module; Click on the link to join your preferred groups.

Unisa Telegram groups 2022

The University of South Africa has various groups that cater to teachers' and students' different needs for information. For example, the Telegram Unisa notes group provides students with necessary information regarding study materials and past tests and examination questions across departments and faculties. Check below for some important Unisa Telegram group links in 2022:

No one is an island of knowledge, and even geniuses ask questions. Students at the University of South Africa need to join some Unisa Telegram groups to ensure they are not losing out on important information regarding their learning experience.

