SAPOMVL: Everything to know about post office license renewal services

Obtaining a driver's license is important for every vehicle driver in South Africa. But while some want to avoid defaulting in the license renewal, the tedious process makes it seem challenging. The SAPOMVL postal office license renewal service is changing this by effectively reducing the processing time drastically.

Can I renew my SA driver's license online? Yes. This is because, recently, those in charge of transportation and, by extension, enforcing proper safety standards have launched a service via their website, allowing South Africans to register for their license online. This process prevents the long queues at the various centres around the country that attend to such necessities.

Can I renew my driver's license at the post office in South Africa?

Yes. But then, for those who prefer a walk-in registration, the process may take a bit longer as they may have to wait in a queue. However, there is a catch; these customers only pay the license fee as indicated by the renewal notice, unlike in the case of a customer who does the license disk renewal online and must pay a commission to the post office.

Nonetheless, registering for your SA post office vehicle license renewal online is an additional feature that the authority has introduced.

As such, the period between registration and delivery for a customer who prefers to take the renew disc online route is usually between eight to ten days.

As of August 2022, the option of paying license disc online, which launched at the beginning of January 2022, had completed the renewal of over 37,000 vehicle licenses in South Africa, especially in the Gauteng Province.

The post office declares that the teething issues customers experienced at the early stages have been fixed. According to the management, the system is now working effectively and is accessible online using the sapomvl.co.za login link.

Going by those mentioned earlier, it is therefore important to state the procedures and documents needed to complete the registration of a disc renewal at the post office.

How do I apply to renew my license online through the SAPOMVL system?

The steps to follow are enumerated below:

Begin by registering on the authority's official website; Enter your user details to proceed with the License Renewal application; Follow the instructions provided by the system; Submit the documents required of you.

Below are some things to note regarding the documents you should submit during the renewal application:

MVL2 or AVL form submission

You must submit a filled and signed MVL renewal form, which is also known as Renewal Notice or MVL2;

A signed and filled ALV form will also suffice in place of the MVL2. To get the ALV form downloaded in South Africa, you can visit the South Africa Post Office Motor Vehicle License site.

Submission of acceptable proof of identity

Remember that you can do this for yourself as an individual or for a company. In the case of a person, only clear and certified copies of one of the following means of identification are needed:

RSA ID book/smart card

Valid RSA passport

Valid RSA driving license

TRNC (Traffic Register Number Certificate) issued to foreigners & non-profit organisations

Valid temporary RSA identity document

Remember to submit all of the above along with a temporary permit, valid passport, or another identity document allocated by the Department of Home Affairs.

Submission of proof of address

You must submit this within three months, especially if you reside in the KwaZulu-Natal Province. Below are some of the admissible proofs of address:

Bank statement;

Medical aid statement;

Clothing, furniture, cell phone statement;

Utility account;

Recently signed insurance policy agreement;

Recently signed lease agreement;

Councillor letter for a person residing in an informal area.

Below are some proof of inadmissible address documents

SARS documents;

Lease agreements older than three months;

Policy documents older than three months;

Multichoice and internet accounts;

Any invoices;

Any document received in the mail that is a once-off advert;

Councillor letter for a person residing in a formal area or township.

However, if the vehicle is registered in the name of a company or close corporation, you should submit the following documents:

Signed and completed MVL2 ALV form; Clear and certified copies of an identity document of the proxy, which is mostly the same as the one required in the case of an individual renewal application; Submission of one of the following company or close corporation documents is required:

BRNC (Business Registration Number Certificate);

A certificate of incorporation or name change;

A founding statement or a certificate of the name change.

Appointment confirmation letter of proxy on the company letterhead;

Proof of address of the company must not be later than three months in the case of a company resident in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Note that the acceptable and unacceptable documents, in this case, are the same as those required when an individual applies for a license renewal.

Understanding how the SAPOMVL post office license renewal services operate in different branches across South Africa is important for a driver who wants to avoid the consequences of driving with an expired license. The license can be delivered to a customer's doorstep or office, depending on their chosen preference during registration.

