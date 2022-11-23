If you are a keen online shopper, you have probably taken advantage of the Edgars virtual shopping experience. If so, then knowing how to check your Edgars balance is essential to stay on track with your finances. So, if you wonder, 'how do I view my Edgars statement online?' Here is the full run-down of everything you need to know.

Edgars monthly statements can keep you on top of what is going on with your money matters, and the best part is that you do not need to go in-store to get your hands on one.

You can check your statements and other Edgars account queries in a matter of minutes, or less, through the company's online portal, which is designed to make customers' lives that much easier. Here, we detail how to view your Edgars statement through the Edgars online login option and other valuable information.

The Edgars app

The app lets you easily choose your favourite brands and items. The Edgars app download can bridge the gap between customers and brands, helping you find your wardrobe staples with the click of a finger, hassle-free.

How do I view my Edgars statement?

The company makes the process as simple as possible by sending you a monthly statement with a full breakdown of your finances. This includes payments, current balances, and any outstanding fees. You can also use your Edgars login, which will give you quick and easy access to those details.

How can I pay my Edgars account online?

You can pay any outstanding fees in various ways. You can do it in-store, via debit order, at an ATM, EasyPay, or EFT. If you choose to pay them through your bank, here are their banking details:

Beneficiary: Edgars Store Card

Bank: First National Bank

Account number: 50451141440

Branch code: 251105

Account type: Transmission Account

Beneficiary Reference: 19 Digit Edgars Account Number

You can also contact the Edgars account department at 0860 111 826 or edgarsenquiries@rcsgroup.co.za if you need further assistance.

How do I download my Edgars statement?

The easiest way to get your statement is through your app or email. You can email your payment documents to accountsjhb@edcon.co.za.

If you do not have direct internet access to obtain your statement that way, the company has another valuable way for you to get the document. You can dial 0860 123 003 and follow the prompts.

How do I close my Edgars account online?

If you wish to close the profile, you can arrange for your Edgars account settlement and eventual closure by emailing edgarsclosure@rcsgroup.co.za or visiting your local store for in-person assistance.

Now that you know the answer to the burning question of how to view an Edgars statement online, you can navigate the process more efficiently. But, of course, you can always call the customer service line for more assistance should you still have questions.

