Game self service: How to check RCS balance and download statements

Brands are making shopping exciting by introducing the option for shoppers to pay on credit. This option makes users manage their finances better. If you are curious about shopping on credit, go through these details about Game's self service option and how to check your RCS balance and download statements.

The Game self service account helps you be more cautious about your finances. Photo: @Options Botswana (modified by author)

Game's self service account helps you be more cautious about your finances. It also indicates your financial capability, how much you can afford to purchase and when to top up your account. You can also access your statements and seek clarification in case of any inconsistencies.

What is an RCS credit card?

Before delving into intricate details about the Game self service, how about defining RCS? RCS is a registered consumer finance and financial services provider. It offers financial assistance to match your lifestyle needs, like loans, credit cards and insurance.

Game RCS card

Game's RCS store card gives you access to cash from your card, affordable monthly instalments with flexible payment options, online shopping at specific RCS stores and access to offers and promotions. It also allows you the flexibility to manage your account anywhere, a free monthly statement via email or SMS and customer protection insurance.

Game self service

Game's self service option allows you to manage your account conveniently. You can access the RCS self service through the portal or the RCS app, which is available at selected app stores.

Game RCS login

Register for the Game self service portal on the website to enjoy these services. The process will require you to provide your email address, ID number a five-digit PIN and agree to the terms and conditions. You will need the PIN to log in to your account and access your account balance or other self service online operations.

How do I pay my Game store card?

You can pay your RCS store card in any of these ways:

1. EFT payment

Use the following details if you wish to pay via EFT:

Beneficiary: Use ‘RCS Card’

Use ‘RCS Card’ Reference: Use the 19-digit RCS Store Card number on the front of the card

2. Direct deposits at your bank or ATM

The self service option allows you to make payments and keep track of your expenses. Photo: @Options Botswana (modified by author)

Use the following banking details if you wish to deposit money into your account through a bank or ATM:

Bank name: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Bank account number: 061234745

061234745 Bank branch code: 051001

051001 Account type: Current account

Current account Reference: Use the 19-digit RCS Store Card number on the front of the card

You could also pay via the RCS app, through a debit order by calling 0861 729 727 and making in-store payments at Game stores.

RCS email address for proof of payment

Occasionally, your deposited amount might not reflect on your credit card balance. If you experience this ordeal, do not fret. Instead, forward your proof of payment documents to RCS through payments@rcsgroup.co.za.

How do I check my RCS balance?

The self service option allows you to make payments and keep track of your expenses by checking your balance. Highlighted below are Game's card balance checker methods:

1. RCS card balance check *120*

You can check your card balance using your mobile phone. Dial *120*727* followed by your 19-digit card number and then the #. Your credit will automatically be displayed on your phone's screen.

Checking your credit balance on your mobile phone will cost you only 20 cents. You could save your card number in your phone book if you need to recheck your RCS balance.

2. Through the portal

Log in to the self service portal and select the "Available Credit" option on the portal.

3. Through the RCS app

Register on the free RCS app to access your balance at your convenience.

4. Through your monthly statement

If you are looking for a non-conventional option on how to check your RCS balance, keep track of your statement. Luckily, signing up for the credit service means you can receive a monthly statement. If you do not receive your monthly invoice, consider updating your details on the app or portal.

The company is also working on making online statements available. The report highlights your expenditure for the month. Should you notice an inconsistency in the figures reflected on your invoice and the Game account balance SMS, reach out to the team.

5. By contacting the call centre

For inquiries about your balance or any inconsistencies, contact the call centre via 0861 727 896 and follow the prompts.

Can I get cash from my Game card?

Signing up for a Game account means you can access the cash allocated. Photo: @Bloomberg

One of the advantages of signing up for a Game account means you can access the cash allocated. RCS introduced this feature in 2018, and users can access cash via the RCS app.

How do I close my Game account?

If you wish to opt out of the credit account, you can do so without setbacks. Call the customer care desk via 0861 729 727. The customer care consultant will take you through the process. However, they will need your details to ascertain that you do not have a pending bill. Initiate the process four days after receiving the settlement letter.

Bear in mind that your settlement amount is valid for five days only. Ensure that your account is settled within this timeframe. Alternatively, you could utilize the funds in your account and remain with a zero balance until you use it again. Failing to top it up means your account is dormant; after 18 months, it will eventually be closed.

Can I use my Game RCS card at Mr Price?

You can use the RCS store card to shop at any Mr Price, Mr Price Home, or Mr Price Sport store.

How do I get hold of RCS?

If you wish to reach out to the company and communicate your complaints and concerns, do so on the website as advised. You could also raise your concerns through these RCS contact details:

Phone number: 0861 729 727

0861 729 727 Physical address: Golf Park 6, Raapenberg Road, Mowbray, 7700, South Africa

These extensive details about Game's self service elaborate on why you need to sign up for it. The best part is you can opt out and withdraw money deposited to your account.

