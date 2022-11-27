RCS card application process 2022: Everything you need to know

If online shopping is part of your routine, you need a credit card to earn back a percentage of your spending. One such card is the RCS store card. Please learn more about it here, including the RCS card application process.

The RCS card is a must-have for any online shopper in South Africa due to its crazy deals, rewards and discounts, and opportunity to shop in thousands of shops. Get started with shopping today by completing the RCS card application process today!

RCS card application process

Before we delve into the application process, let us first answer some frequently asked questions. They include:

Is an RCS card a credit card?

It is a store credit card that allows users to get a revolving credit between R750 and R50,000. It is available to individuals aged 18 and above in over 30,000 network stores.

The RCS card operates like a credit card and gives its users credit to shop across different stores. Photo: @rcs_group on Instagram (Modified by author)

How does an RCS card work?

It operates like a credit card in that it lets you buy goods and services on credit, provided its user pays the incurred costs at the end of the month. Alternatively, they can pay in small repayments over a timeline dictated by the stores' terms and conditions.

What is an RCS money card?

This money card allows users to bag exclusive rewards, such as 1% back on all money spent online and in-store at Makro, Game, DionWired and Builders PLUS. Additionally, it lets users get 0.5% back on all money spent in over 600 brands nationwide, including Checkers, PnP, Foschini, Edgars, Markham, Clicks, and Cape Union Mart.

RCS credit card application online

Before applying for an RCS card online, you must meet the application criteria. It is as follows:

Be 18 years and older

Have a South African ID book or Driver's License

Provide the latest three months' bank statements or salary slips

Be employed with a monthly income of R1,000 or more

If you meet these criteria, then proceed to follow these steps of how to apply for an RCS card in South Africa:

Start by completing a few fields. You will get a response within seconds, and if provisionally approved, you will proceed to the next step. In this step, you will complete the entire online or in-store application. Your income will be verified at this step before your RCS application online or in-store process is approved. You will be required to collect your card at the nearest store to start shopping upon approval. Remember to carry your SA ID.

How long does an RCS application take?

The RCS account application process is fast and paperless, meaning you will get your answer in seconds. Your approval highly depends on whether you meet the eligibility criteria and follow the correct application steps.

Benefits of having an RCS store card

Application for an RCS card online or in-store allows you to enjoy the following features:

Access to Mzansi's most significant independent shopping network of over 30 000 stores.

Affordable monthly instalments, with flexible payment options that revolve around 24 or 36 months budget plans for purchases exceeding R600.

Online shopping at selected RCS retail partners.

Over 55 days interest-free.

Access to exclusive promotions and offers.

Access to cash.

Free SMS notification on all purchases for security purposes.

Free monthly statement via email or SMS.

Customer Protection Insurance.

Ease of account management anywhere and anytime via the RCS App available via the Google or Apple app store.

Where can I use my RCS Store Card?

You can use it in over 30 000 stores and enjoy shopping for the brands you love. You must look for the RCS logo to determine if that store accepts it. Some stores that accept it include Aldo, Bata, Boxer, Builders, Checkers, Contempo, Clanks, and Fabiani.

Where can I pay RCS card?

You can do it in different ways, such as the RCS Mobile App. Other payment methods include:

EFT Payment

Use 'RCS Card' under Beneficiary.

Use the 19-digit number on the front under Reference.

2. Through direct deposits at your bank or ATM.

For example, if you are using Standard Bank, below are the details to use:

Bank account number: 061234745

Bank branch code: 051001

Account type: Current account

Reference: The 19 digits on the front of your card

3. In-store payments, including Game Stores

4. Debit order (Dial 0861 729 727 for setting up)

How can I check my RCS status?

The fastest method entails dialling *120*727*card number#. Once you dial, you can request information, including your available credit, any owing balance and due instalment.

You can check your available credit, owing balance and due instalment by checking your RCS status. Photo: @RCSGroup_ on Twitter and @samsung_eastgate on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Can I draw cash from my RCS card?

You can draw cash by requesting a cash advance using the RCS App. First, download the app and complete the necessary form. When done, you will receive a notification of your request. If successful, the funds will be deposited in your bank account within the next 48 hours, from where you can withdraw via the ATM.

Completing the RCS card application process in 2022 is easy, for it only requires you to complete three simple steps. Once done, you can enjoy shopping in over 30 000 stores while enjoying crazy offers, rewards, and promotions!

