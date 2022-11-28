Complete list of shops that accept Edgars card 2022: Everything you need to know

While shopping may seem a luxury for some people, for a majority, it is something close to their heart. Purchasing the things you love conveniently is every shopper’s wish and desire. You can buy items using money, while a better alternative is going cashless and using an automated card such as Edgars card. One benefit of being an account member is using the card in other shops. Here is a list of the shops that accept Edgars card 2022.

Not many shopping accounts will allow you to use the cards at other famous retailers. However, with the Edgars account, it is possible to shop at other Edgars partner stores and pay with the card. You can shop at different shops and conveniently make your payment.

Where can I use my Edgars Card?

Most shopping stores have made their customer’s shopping experience more enjoyable by allowing them to open store accounts. Such accounts come with several benefits when you shop at the store. The customers receive an account card that will enable them to swipe after every purchase made at the store. The Edgars card stores offer such privileges to customers.

List of shops that accept Edgars card

Only sometimes will you be able to pay for your shopping on the spot. Sometimes, you may take a window shopping stroll when you spot something you love. With the Edgar account, you can pay for your shopping via credit and pay the balance over an agreed period.

The RCS Group, a consumer finance business, recently purchased the Edgars credit account business. The Group provides a range of card, loan and insurance products to their clients across South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia. Here are some of the Edgars RCS card stores that allow you to use the Edgar account:

Pick n Pay

Checkers

Game

Shoprite

Makro

Builders

Can I use my Edgars card at Checkers?

Yes, you can use the card at Checkers. The retail store opened its first store in 1956 in Mayfair, Johannesburg. The company is geared towards developing products, services and experiences that people love and get value for what they spend.

Can I use my Edgars card at Pick n Pay?

Yes, you can seamlessly use the Edgards account to make a transaction. The store carries out its operations in the retail sector on the African continent. Pick n Pay is the quintessential family store focused on the customer.

Can I use my Edgars card at the Game?

Yes, Game accepts payment via the RCS card. The retailer is renowned for being discount-driven to ensure its customers have an enjoyable shopping experience.

Benefits of being an Edgar account holder

Apart from being able to purchase items on credit, you also get to enjoy swiping your card at other retailers. Here are some more benefits of being an account holder today:

Six months of spending free of interest both online and in stores

55 days free of interest on purchases

Three cards for your family and friends

A free SMS system that alerts you of all purchases made on your account

How to pay for your Edgars account?

There are two ways of paying for the credit spent on your account. These include having a debit order set up for a specific amount automatically debited from your bank account every month.

Alternatively, you can pay the amount using your account card. If you wish to make the outstanding payment using EFT, you should input your 19-digit Edgars account number and make the payment to Edgars First National Bank account as detailed below:

Beneficiary Edgars Store Card Bank First National Bank Account number 50451141440 Branch code 251105 Account type Transmission Account Beneficiary reference 19-digit Edgars Account Number

Can I use my Edgars card at Boardmans?

Yes, as the bearer of the electronic gift card, you may use it to purchase items from Boardmans.

With the above list of shops that accept Edgars card 2022, you can be sure of enjoying a seamless shopping experience. You can either make the payment online or in-store or enjoy the card's benefits.

