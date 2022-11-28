Semigration meaning and why it is the in thing right now in South Africa

Over the past few months, many people have settled in the Western Cape province. They have bought their dream homes in the country's coastal areas for many reasons. Many real estate experts have warned that the situation might worsen if not contained in time. Technically, this type of migration is known as semigration. So, what is semigration meaning, and why is it a major trend in the country?

Unlike in the past, many people are not interested in emigrating to other countries. They are now moving within the country for balanced lifestyles. Many people have reportedly sold their properties to settle in coastal areas in South Africa. The region has become a favourite destination for many South Africans, especially after COVID-19 hit the country.

What is semigration?

Semigration means moving from one part of the country to another. It is the opposite of emigration, which is leaving your country to settle permanently in another. Semigration has become a thing in South Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is going on in South Africa?

Real estate experts and home sellers have experienced an odd trend of people moving within the country since COVID-19 hit the nation. Many citizens are primarily moving to coastal areas. In other words, they are downgrading instead of upgrading.

What is driving semigration? Generally, the state of the economy has deteriorated, but that is not the only reason for increased semigration. Below are some of the major reasons for semigration:

Change of lifestyle

Most homeowners are moving to coastal areas because they want a better work-from-home lifestyle. According to Hayley Ivins-Downes, head of digital at Lightstone, the trend is common among middle-class citizens of all ages. Between 2020 and 2021, the rate of people moving to Cape Town increased from 31% to 35%. For more insight into the situation, one can go to www.lightstone.co.za login.

After COVID-19, many companies allowed their staff to work from home. Thus, many of them started moving away from cities. Western Cape provides more productive and silent remote locations to work from home. Time spent commuting to work daily is now spent on family. Some argue that semigration has helped them cut down the cost of living.

Safety

Cape Town, South Africa’s second-largest metro, has recorded low crime rates. It is among the safest place for people looking to buy their dream houses in South Africa. According to the 2021/22 Western Cape Government report, serious contact crimes decreased by 20.14% in Western Cape and 16.42% nationally, which is a significant milestone for the city.

Accountability

Another reason Western Cape has seen a rise in visitors seeking to settle there is that it is a better-run municipality. The National Treasury data shows that the municipality is making good use of the resources allocated to it. The unemployment and poverty levels are also low compared to most parts of the country. There is excellent service delivery in Cape Town.

Best coastal towns to live in South Africa

Many people are flocking to specific towns in the Western Cape province. Some of the popular ones include:

Coastal towns Gaansbaai Margate Plettenberg Bay Strandfontein Cape Town CBD Nature's Valley Betty’s Bay Gqeberha Muizenberg Hermanus Mossel Bay Pringle Bay Langebaan Mossel Bay Bellville Kommetjie St Francis Bay Kenton on Sea Camps Bay Simon's Town Struisbaai

How many people are moving to the Western Cape?

Western Cape boasts the largest share of the provincial population. The province has a population of around 4.7 million people. Experts estimate that the region will receive about 460,489 migrants between 2021 and 2026.

Who is semigrating?

The trend has shown that people of all ages are moving to Cape Town. However, the most common groups of people associated with semigration include:

Retirees: People between 49 and 64 looking for an early retirement home.

People between 49 and 64 looking for an early retirement home. Professionals/businesspeople: Due to its accommodating environment, people seeking to work from home find the place suitable. It is also a great place to start and manage your business.

Due to its accommodating environment, people seeking to work from home find the place suitable. It is also a great place to start and manage your business. Young families: The coastal areas are the best destination for couples starting a family. The city has many schools. It also has the best amenities and infrastructure for growing kids.

Many people are struggling to look for semigration meaning. Hopefully, you now understand what the term means. This type of migration is common in South Africa at the moment. It is a trend that has increased over recent years because of the effects of COVID-19.

