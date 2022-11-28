What is an FNB bounce-back loan? And what are its offerings?

COVID-19 is one of the most dreaded pandemics to hit the globe in recent times. The pandemic adversely affected individuals and businesses as countries went on lockdowns, affecting their economies negatively. In the wake of the post-pandemic businesses recovery, most governments have offered incentives to help enterprises remain afloat. Learn more regarding the FNB bounce-back loan.

It is common for businesses to seek financial aid from governments or higher financial institutions whenever they are heading down the drain to salvage themselves. That is why the FNB scheme was created to aid in such matters.

Bounce-back loan FNB

What is a bounce-back loan? It is a loan given to enterprises to help them recover from crises. It is usually interest-free or at lower rates with lenient repayment terms. In partnership with the First National Bank, the South African government launched the bounce-back scheme in 2022 to help small and medium enterprises in South Africa regain business momentum after being hit by the pandemic. The boost loans would go a long way in reviving the country’s economy in the long run.

FNB bounce back loan application

The South African treasury communicated that the scheme funds will be disbursed using the participating banks. The FNB will allocate the money to each participating bank based on the time they apply for it. DFIs, non-bank SME finance providers, and businesses will access the funds through the participating banks, following the same regulatory framework.

FNB business loan requirements

The South African treasury stated the following requirements for businesses to make them eligible for the loan qualification.

The enterprises must have a relationship with a bank participating in the scheme and meet the specific requirements of the participating bank.

The businesses must be registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC)

Must be registered for Value Added Tax with the South African Revenue Service following the Value Added Tax Act, 89 of 1991

Businesses must have a maximum annual turnover of R100 million.

Eligible companies are offered loan options ranging from R10000 to R10 million, with an interest rate of 3% and a repayment duration of 60 months.

FNB business loan contact number

Since the loan is accessible only through the participating banks, those who would like to access the funds must contact the banks engaging in the scheme to learn more about the bounce-back and how to apply.

What is the interest rate on a business loan in South Africa?

Traditional banks offer lower rates on business credits even though their application processes demand a lot. However, business loan interests are averaged between 3% and 15% depending on the choice of bank. Other lenders who offer easily accessible credit charge higher interest rates. Calculating repayment and interest involve dividing the annual interest rate over the length offered for repayment.

Do bounce-back loans affect credit scores?

Such loans are usually offered without security; hence, businesses are not required to turn in their assets if they do not meet the repayment terms. They do not affect the credit score since credit checks are not needed when applying.

Can I sell my company with a bounce-back loan?

A company can still undergo liquidation even if the hitherto owner applied for a bounce-back. This is because such loans are usually unsecured. The debt will be transferred to the insolvency practitioner in charge of the liquidation. This is different from typical bank loans, which involve the risk of company assets being confiscated.

Small and medium-sized businesses struggling to recover from the adverse effects of the covid 19 pandemic are urged to take advantage of the FNB bounce-back loan and stabilize themselves to avoid further effects.

