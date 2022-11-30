What is the domestic worker minimum wage in South Africa 2022

In January 2022, the National Minimum Wage Commission recommended that the domestic worker minimum wage be increased to the same level as all other workers. The directive was made official in the Government Gazette 45882, dated 7th February 2022. It also championed domestic workers being registered as employees with Compensation Fund against injuries on duty.

According to the latest amendment to the National Minimum Wage Act, those who would benefit include drivers, gardeners, houseworkers and people who look after children, the sick, frail, and aged in private households. Even though the move is a double-edged sword, it seeks to safeguard the rights of domestic employees. What is the domestic worker's minimum wage in South Africa in 2022?

What is the minimum wage for a domestic worker in South Africa?

The initial domestic workers' minimum wage in South Africa was 75% of the National Minimum Wage in 2020. The commission proposed an increase to 88% in 2021 and, eventually, 100% in 2022.

How much does a domestic worker earn per hour in South Africa?

The gazette notice published by Labour minister Thulas Nxesi had domestic employees as the most significant beneficiaries. The new rates are the highest compared to prior years. The new rate allocated as the minimum wage for South Africans is R23.19 for each ordinary hour, which took effect on 1st March 2022.

Assuming a domestic worker works 160 hours a month or 8 hours a day for 20 days, their monthly wage is approximately R3710. The amount of R3710 is the lowest a South African employer can legally pay their domestic employees.

How much do domestic workers make monthly?

According to a 2021 report by SweepSouth, a cleaning service in the country, there has been a significant drop in wages for domestic workers. The decline was a result of the economic effects of the pandemic. The report established a trend of domestic workers not making enough to cater to their basic needs.

According to SweepSouth, as of 2021, domestic employees earned between R2,614 and R2,916 a month. A more worrying finding is at least 21% of South African domestic workers earned less than R1,500, and more than 66% made below the minimum wage. Only 1% earned more than R6,000 monthly.

In compliance with the new amendment, the department of employment and labour ramped up inspections to ensure the new directive was implemented. It conducted inspections across the country and established that most employers were non-compliant with the labour legislation.

Initially, the minimum wage was subject to location. For instance, domestic employees in Gauteng earn 8% higher than those in the Western Cape region and up to 27% more than domestic workers across the country. The SweepSouth report also revealed that childcare was the most lucrative, despite cleaning being their primary role.

Legally, it is unfair and contrary to the labour practice for an employer to alter work hours unilaterally. It is also illegal to change employment conditions while implementing the national minimum wage. The national minimum wage is the amount payable for ordinary working hours and does not include allowances for transport, food, accommodation and bonuses. The new minimum domestic worker daily rate is R23.19.

So, ideally, a domestic worker's salary in 2022 should not be less than R3,710 if they work 8 hours daily for 20 days a month.

How much does a domestic worker earn in SA?

Employers should also note that it is a criminal offence to pay domestic workers less than the national minimum wage in 2022. They are also not permitted to renegotiate the minimum wage rate with their employees. According to the basic conditions of the employment act, no employee is to receive less than the rate prescribed in the act.

In terms of the law, it is an unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally alter work hours or other conditions of employment in implementing the national minimum wage. Employers who fail to comply with the National Minimum Wage Act can be reported to the department of employment and labour.

Alternatives to retrenchment

The amendment left most employers at crossroads. Even though some considered retrenching their domestic employees, the department of employment and labour advised against the move as it would render most workers unemployed. It suggested that employers should seek alternatives by reducing the number of working hours or days the domestic worker works.

However, an employer cannot reduce the number of working hours or days worked since it can constitute a unilateral change to the terms and conditions of employment. Nonetheless, any agreement to this effect should be agreed upon by the parties involved and reduced to writing. Domestic workers who have been earning more than the prescribed minimum wage will continue to make higher salaries since the conditions of employment cannot be changed unilaterally.

Fines

Employers who fail to adhere to the amended law risk facing hefty fines. The employment and labour department, in conjunction with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), will deal with these kinds of employees. The department of labour and employment conducts inspections, while CCMA ensures the deficit payment is made.

CCMA calculates the backdated deficit from when the non-compliance occurred but for less than three years. Fines are issued in terms of the Basic Conditions of the Employment Act. First-time offenders are fined double the amount underpaid, while second-time offenders pay triple the amount. The domestic worker benefits from the claimed amount and the fine.

If a domestic worker is underpaid, they can lodge a case of unfair wages directly with CCMA in compliance with the terms in section 73A of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. This act also ensures that domestic employees are protected from being taken advantage of and exploited.

These details about the domestic worker minimum wage in South Africa explain the latest amendment to the act. They also shed light on the consequences of non-compliance and how to navigate it should you find yourself at crossroads.

