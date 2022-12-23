What does SRD reapplication pending mean? Everything you need to know

The SASSA R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant was introduced in South Africa to offer vital financial support to unemployed residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The applications, which were reopened in August 2022, saw millions apply for the relief grant. However, unfortunately, a significant number of the SRD grant applicants were rejected, with most statuses reading “SRD reapplication pending.” What does awaiting reapplication mean on SASSA? Here are the answers!

The SRD grant has come in handy for most South Africans looking to meet their basic needs during the tough COVID-19 times. Here is an overview of what you are doing wrong to get the “SRD reapplication pending” notification, and how you can rectify it.

What does SRD reapplication pending mean?

Reapplication pending meaning is simplified as SASSA not receiving any applications or reapplications from applicants. You will continue seeing this message as the status of your SASSA grant until the process goes through.

Why does my SRD say reapplication pending?

It is because your application process did not go through to SASSA. The only remedy for this is applying again online by completing the following steps:

Visit the SASSA SRD website to apply online Enter your phone number Click “send SMS” Enter the one time pin sent by SASSA has to the phone number Continue by filling in the steps required by SASSA Grant SASSA consent to verify your residency, identity, income, or social security benefits. Accept all terms and conditions.

Alternatively, you can apply in any of the following ways:

Through WhatsApp on 082 046 8553.

Via USSD by dialling *134*7737#.

SASSA advises applicants to fill in all the provided steps and provide the necessary documentation for approval consideration. Additionally, you are advised to submit only one application in the right protocol instead of doing so severally while leaving out necessary information.

Why does SASSA reapplication say failed?

In some cases, instead of status reading SASSA awaiting reapplication, it may read Identity Verification Failed. In most cases, it indicates that your details did not match with those of the Department of Home Affairs data. More so, SASSA may decline your grant request for any of the following reasons:

If SASSA discovers you have been employed, and it is indicated that you have made income tax contributions.

If you are registered with and benefit from the National Student Fund Aid Scheme.

If you are employed in a government institution.

If it is found you are a current recipient of a social grant other than a child grant.

If you qualify for UIF benefits based on TERS or Contributions to UIF or are currently receiving the Unemployment Insurance Fund benefit.

If you do not meet the age requirements or exceed 60 years.

If you as a beneficiary have been registered as deceased on the Department of Home Affairs database.

Remember that SASSA is strict about every provided information and goes through different databases when considering applicant approval.

It is worth noting that you can appeal SASSA’s decision if they reject your SRD grant request. All you must do is submit an SRD grant reconsideration request.

How long does it take for SRD reconsideration?

The appeal's tribunal takes as long as three months to go through your appeal application and respond to it. Please note that the tribunal’s decision is final, and no further internal recourse can be taken by the unsuccessful applicants.

How will I know if SASSA approved my application status?

If approved, you will receive a payday where the date payment has been filed by SASSA.

If you are using a bank account to collect the grant, it will be deposited into the account on the indicated date if you are SASSA approved.

What does awaiting application mean on SRD grant? When your status reads SRD reapplication pending, it means that your application process did not go through to SASSA, meaning that you have to apply again.

