All about Edgars account online application and payments 2023

Obtaining a virtual account for your favourite clothing stores will simplify the shopping process without you needing to leave your home or get up off your couch. In this article, we detail how to pay for an Edgars account; the Edgars account online application process, and everything else you may need to know regarding the topic.

Knowing how to open an Edgars account without going to a store is going to save you time and effort since driving to a local store adds petrol money and time, which also depends on how far the store is and how busy it is when you go. Doing the process online avoids all of the necessary efforts.

When you apply for an Edgars account, you do not need many documents besides a few documents proving you have a steady income required to pay any credit and other standard information such as ID number and contact details. The process is expected only to take a few minutes, which we will detail shortly.

Does Edgars have an app?

First, let us discuss the platform you would need to use. You can take advantage of specific benefits, such as the Edgars self-service process with the My thank U app, the store's official app, to use as you wish.

How do I open an Edgars account?

Applying for an account online is easier than you may think. First, you must create an account by filling in your first name, last name and email address. Then you need to create and confirm your password. Click submit, and your account should be created.

Then, navigate the homepage and click where it says 'apply for credit.' Fill out your name and surname. In the dropbox file area, you must include copies of your ID, proof of residence, your latest payslip and a three-month bank statement. Click submit once done.

To reopen an Edgars account that may have been closed for whatever reason, you can contact customer service or visit a store if you are still struggling. All of your Edgars monthly statements can be found on this app too.

It is important to note that you need Account Protection if you wish to start an account, which can be obtained through your existing insurance (if any) or Edgar's affiliated insurer, Hollard.

How do I open an Edgars account by SMS?

An Edgars account application SMS number does not exist, as you cannot create an account purely through SMS. However, you can check your current available balance by dialling *120*1430*card-number#, followed by clicking the 'answer button' to finalise the USSD request.

As of January, no Edgars WhatsApp number is available, but you can contact them on 0860 111 826 for further assistance.

Where to pay an Edgars account

You can set up a debit order for your Edgars account to go off monthly. Alternatively, you can make payment via EasyPay, at an ATM or in-store. The banking details are as follows:

Beneficiary: Edgars Store Card

Edgars Store Card Bank: First National Bank

First National Bank Account number: 50451141440

50451141440 Branch code: 251105

251105 Account type : Transmission Account

: Transmission Account Beneficiary Reference: 19 Digit Edgars Account Number

If you are struggling to pay your account, email accountsjhb@edcon.co.za to inform a consultant and establish an agreed-upon payment arrangement.

Which stores can I use my Edgars account card?

Besides at the clothing and apparel store directly, you can also use this card to shop at other retailers such as Pick ‘n Pay, Checkers, Game, Makro and Builders.

Can I use my Edgars card at Shoprite?

You can use your card at this store.

Can I use my Edgars card at Jet?

Jet also falls under stores which accept this card.

The Edgars account online application process is much easier than one may assume and takes only a few moments to create. Once your account runs, you can utilise your credit and get your hands on anything you have meant to buy.

