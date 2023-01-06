What are the updated Gautrain prices in 2023? Everything to know

The Gauteng Management Agency published the updated Gautrain prices for 2023, which are essential for Gauteng commuters or anyone who intends to use the route. As in previous years, the service separates peak and off-peak fares depending on the travel day and when commuters use the service. How important is this information?

The train takes 15 minutes to travel from Sandton to the OR Tambo airport. Photo: @Moneyweb

The new Gautrain prices took effect in June 2022, and depending on where you will be commuting from, the details of this article intend to serve you.

How much is a Gautrain in 2023?

Apart from the Gautrain prices in 2023, this article provides information on the tariffs and how to choose one that suits your case. Gautrain fares will be slightly higher than usual during peak times, which are between 06h00 and 08h30 and between 16h00 and 18h30 daily. Off-peak hours run before 06h00 and 08h30 and between 16h00 and 18h30, and the fares are slightly lower during these periods.

Gautrain fare calculator

To access the service, you must acquire a Gautrain card with a minimum value of R32 loaded onto it. You could also use your contactless bank card while travelling or paying for parking. Rail users enjoy discounted fares on the Gautrain bus and parking services.

Can you ride the Gautrain without a card?

You need a Gautrain card to access the train, bus or parking services. Alternatively, you could use your contactless bank card for some of these services.

How much is a Gautrain card?

The card is available at any Gautrain station through the Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) or the ticket office. TVMs are similar to ATMs, accept cash or bank cards and are convenient. New users are encouraged to register their cards online or at Gautrain station ticket offices. A registered card allows you to load it, purchase products online and block it if it gets lost or stolen. Blocking your card allows you to apply to have the funds on the lost or stolen card transferred to the new card.

Depending on your case, these are the Gautrain tariffs:

Pay-as-you-go

This package suits the occasional traveller. Access it by loading your preferred pay-as-you-go value on the card, and the correct fare will automatically be deducted from your card when tagging out. If you qualify for any discounts, they will automatically apply. The minimum value on your Gautrain card should be R32, and the maximum amount you can load is R3,200.

Train product

This product suits a commuter who travels daily between the same train stations. You cannot access it if you wish to use your contactless bank cars. Therefore, you are advised to load your pay-as-you-go package sufficiently for parking stays and bus trips. The following train products options are available under this package:

1. Single-trip product

This package is viable for one trip between two pre-selected stations and caters to a one-way journey. It is also tailored for use during on-peak hours, and you must utilise it within three years after its date of purchase since expired products are non-refundable.

Single-trip product charges for stations between Hatfield and Rhodesfield. Photo: @www.gautrain.co.za

2. Return-trip product

This package provides a return train journey between two pre-selected train stations and caters to on-peak hours. You are required to activate it by using it within seven days of purchase, and these trips must be utilised within 31 days; otherwise, your trips will expire, yet they are non-refundable.

Return-trip product charges for stations between Hatfield and Rhodesfield. Photo: @www.gautrain.co.za

3. Weekly product

This package offers 10 single trips between pre-selected train stations.

Weekly product charges for stations between Hatfield and Rhodesfield. Photo: @www.gautrain.co.za

4. Monthly product

This package offers 44 single trips between pre-selected train stations. Activate the first trip within seven days after purchase and the rest of the trips within 44 days. Unutilised trips within the 44 days will expire.

Monthly product charges for stations between Hatfield and Rhodesfield. Photo: @www.gautrain.co.za

Gautrain parking fees for 2023

Parking period Rail-user return train trip A non-rail-user return train trip 0 to 15 minutes Free Free 15 minutes to 1 hour R18 R18 1 hour to 24 hours R22 R126 2 days R60 R252 3 days R93 R378 4 days R126 R504 5 days R159 R630 6 days R192 R756 7 days R225 R882 8 days R258 R1 008 9 days R291 R1 134 10 days R324 R1 260 After 10 days R324 plus R126 for every extra day R1260 plus R126 for every extra day

Gautrain also offers parking services; tabulated above are the parking fees for Rhodesfield and Hatfield.

Parking period Rail-user return train trip A non-rail-user return train trip 0 to 15 minutes Free Fere 15 minutes to 1 hour R18 R18 1 hour to 24 hours R22 R126 2 days R60 R252 3 days R93 R378 4 days R126 R504 5 days R159 R630 6 days R192 R756 7 days R225 R882 8 days R258 R1 008 9 days R291 R1 134 10 days R324 R1 260 After 10 days R324 plus R126 for every extra day R1260 plus R126 for every extra day

The parking fees for Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro, Sandton, Rosebank and Park stations are tabulated above. All train users enjoy discounted parking charges when exiting the parking station within the first hour of using the train, and non-train users are charged the standard parking fees.

Gautrain bus routes and prices

Type of traveller Fare Rail User - Peak R11 Rail User - Peak R4 Non-Rail User - Peak R25 Non-Rail User - Off-Peak R18

Tabulated above are the bus fares during the on-peak and off-peak hours. Depending on the route, you are advised to purchase tickets at the departing bus station since contactless bank cards and cash payments are unacceptable.

These updated Gautrain prices for 2023 highlight the changes in the charges and how seamlessly the management is conducting operations. The management agency encourages you to present your inquiries to the customer care desk. It is also encouraging users to register their cards.

