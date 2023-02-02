Countries with the fastest internet speed in the world: which ones have the slowest?
The average global internet speed has increased over the last decade as countries continue investing in broadband infrastructure. A previous World Bank study shows that internet access and GDP have a positive correlation; therefore, good internet access has a positive effect on a country's economic growth. This article looks at countries with the best and the worst internet speeds.
According to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index, Singapore has the highest median fixed broadband speed, while Qatar has the highest median mobile network speed. Regionally, Europe has made tremendous steps in setting up robust internet infrastructures. Africa still lags with most of the continent's countries appearing in the bottom 50 countries with the worst internet speeds.
Where is the fastest internet in the world?
Which country is number one in internet speed, and which one has the lowest internet quality? Below are the median global internet speeds according to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index by Ookla. The Seattle-based Ookla company specializes in fixed broadband and mobile network testing, applications and analysis.
Note: The ranking on the left is for median fixed broadband speed, while the global rank (GR) for median mobile speed is in brackets. NA values for mobile speeds had insufficient sample data during the study period.
|Rank
|Country
|Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)
|Mobile speed (Mbps)
|1
|Singapore
|225.71
|79.58 (GR - 19)
|2
|China
|223.49
|112.22 (GR - 6)
|3
|Chile
|220.96
|27.86 (GR - 71)
|4
|United Arab Emirates
|206.12
|153.09 (GR - 2)
|5
|Hong Kong (SAR)
|201.79
|60.65 (GR - 30)
|6
|Thailand
|198.98
|37.71 (GR - 56)
|7
|United States
|192.73
|78.86 (GR - 20)
|8
|Denmark
|192.23
|119.55 (GR - 5)
|9
|Monaco
|174.47
|NA
|10
|Spain
|168.63
|35.10 (GR - 60)
|11
|Romania
|160.65
|42.67 (GR - 50)
|12
|Macau (SAR)
|160.06
|108.01 (GR - 9)
|13
|France
|148.68
|63.68 (GR - 27)
|14
|Switzerland
|146.30
|77.09 (GR - 21)
|15
|Canada
|144.50
|87.48 (GR - 14)
|16
|Japan
|143.33
|42.83 (GR - 48)
|17
|New Zealand
|127.25
|56.61 (GR - 33)
|18
|Liechtenstein
|125.41
|NA
|19
|Taiwan
|125.19
|69.63 (GR - 24)
|20
|Netherlands
|121.55
|112.15 (GR - 7)
|21
|Portugal
|120.52
|59.23 (GR - 31)
|22
|Hungary
|118.79
|43.38 (GR - 46)
|23
|Kuwait
|118.57
|109.74 (GR - 8)
|24
|Panama
|115.38
|15.94 (GR - 116)
|25
|Norway
|109.42
|128.14 (GR - 3)
|26
|Sweden
|107.42
|89.84 (GR - 13)
|27
|Moldova
|105.01
|33.21 (GR - 63)
|28
|Brazil
|100.95
|36.07 (GR - 58)
|29
|Israel
|100.65
|28.60 (GR - 70)
The global median fixed broadband download speed increased from 59.77 Mbps in December 2021 to 75.18 Mbps in December 2022, while the mean internet speed increased from 123.91 Mbps to 150.61 Mbps over the same period. The median upload speed increased from 25.07 Mbps to 32.52 Mbps, while the mean upload speed increased from 68.92 Mbps to 85.16 Mbps.
|Rank
|Country
|Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)
|Mobile speeds (Mbps)
|30
|South Korea
|95.74
|122.55 (GR - 4)
|31
|Uruguay
|94.69
|35.68 (GR - 59)
|32
|Luxembourg
|94.64
|82.24 (GR - 17)
|33
|Finland
|94.53
|85.69 (GR - 15)
|34
|Poland
|94.50
|40.35 (GR - 53)
|35
|Malta
|94.46
|47.96 (GR - 41)
|36
|Malaysia
|90.89
|43.46 (GR - 45)
|37
|Andorra
|90.85
|NA
|38
|Colombia
|90.76
|12.15 (GR - 127)
|39
|Lithuania
|90.22
|54.66 (GR - 36)
|40
|Qatar
|88.80
|169.51 (GR - 1)
|41
|Trinidad and Tobago
|88.05
|27.82 (GR - 72)
|42
|Saudi Arabia
|87.17
|95.22 (GR - 11)
|43
|Philippines
|87.13
|25.12 (GR - 80)
|44
|Belgium
|86.61
|56.46 (GR - 34)
|45
|Dominica
|86.47
|NA
|46
|Vietnam
|82.22
|42.07 (GR - 51)
|47
|Slovenia
|80.47
|51.80 (GR - 37)
|48
|Germany
|80.08
|58.83 (GR - 32)
|49
|Ireland
|79.37
|26.54 (GR - 75)
|50
|Barbados
|78.49
|NA
|51
|San Marino
|77.71
|NA
|52
|Russia
|75.23
|23.09 (GR - 85)
|53
|Jordan
|74.96
|17.83 (GR - 109)
|54
|Saint Lucia
|74.82
|NA
|55
|Latvia
|73.61
|47.33 (GR - 42)
|56
|United Kingdom
|71.14
|49.13 (GR - 40)
|57
|Paraguay
|68.93
|17.45 (GR - 111)
|58
|Saint Vincent andthe Grenadines
|67.99
|NA
The global median mobile download speed increased from 29.53 Mbps in December 2021 to 36.74 in December 2022, while the mean speed increased from 71.11 Mbps to 97.08 Mbps. Over the same period, the global median mobile upload speed rose from 8.59 Mbps to 9.66 Mbps, while the mean upload speed rose from 14.07 Mbps to 15.84 Mbps.
|Rank
|Country
|Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)
|Mobile speed (Mbps)
|59
|Peru
|67.57
|16.67 (GR - 114)
|60
|Costa Rica
|64.74
|17.88 (GR - 108)
|61
|Bulgaria
|64.60
|79.65 (GR - 18)
|62
|Grenada
|64.03
|NA
|63
|Austria
|61.96
|63.05 (GR - 28)
|64
|Serbia
|61.52
|46.79 (GR - 43)
|65
|Italy
|60.38
|42.68 (GR - 49)
|66
|Ukraine
|60.03
|11.97 (GR - 128)
|67
|Estonia
|59.98
|56.26 (GR - 35)
|68
|Montenegro
|57.85
|44.55 (GR - 44)
|69
|Slovakia
|57.23
|49.57 (GR - 39)
|70
|Argentina
|56.13
|22.55 (GR - 88)
|71
|Oman
|55.41
|50.16 (GR - 38)
|72
|Kosovo
|55.28
|25.69 (GR - 77)
|73
|Palestine
|53.07
|NA
|74
|Australia
|52.75
|83.02 (GR - 16)
|75
|Mongolia
|52.48
|18.41 (GR - 104)
|76
|Belarus
|51.60
|10.98 (GR - 130)
|77
|Czechia
|51.19
|41.30 (GR - 52)
|78
|Nepal
|50.74
|12.77 (GR - 126)
|79
|Jamaica
|49.97
|32.76 (GR - 65)
|80
|Mexico
|49.61
|25.92 (GR - 76)
|81
|India
|49.14
|25.29 (GR - 79)
|82
|Bahrain
|48.12
|90.47 (GR - 12)
|83
|Kyrgyzstan
|47.65
|19.14 (GR - 100)
|84
|Egypt
|47.61
|22.29 (GR - 91)
|85
|Ecuador
|46.80
|19.88 (GR - 99)
|86
|Brunei
|46.48
|98.25 (GR - 10)
|87
|Croatia
|45.53
|74.37 (GR - 22)
As of early 2023, Singapore in Southeast Asia has the fastest internet in the world in the median fixed broadband category, with 225.71 Mbps. Cuba in the Caribbean has the lowest median fixed broadband speed of 1.91 Mbps.
|Rank
|Country
|Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)
|Mobile speed (Mbps)
|88
|Guyana
|45.17
|NA
|89
|Uzbekistan
|45.03
|13.95 (GR - 122)
|90
|Burkina Faso
|44.65
|18.60 (GR - 102)
|91
|The Bahamas
|44.62
|NA
|92
|Albania
|43.52
|39.74 (GR - 54)
|93
|Greece
|43.38
|61.67 (GR - 29)
|94
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|42.93
|NA
|95
|Nicaragua
|41.86
|18.25 (GR - 105)
|96
|Kazakhstan
|41.17
|21.29 (GR - 95)
|97
|South Africa
|40.60
|32.92 (GR - 64)
|98
|Gabon
|40.35
|NA
|99
|Armenia
|40.08
|24.69 (GR - 82)
|100
|Belize
|38.82
|NA
|101
|Cóte d'Ivoire
|38.33
|17.95 (GR - 106)
|102
|Cyprus
|38.02
|73.24 (GR - 23)
|103
|Congo
|36.89
|NA
|104
|Bangladesh
|35.25
|14.34 (GR - 121)
|105
|Rwanda
|32.13
|NA
|106
|Turkey
|31.70
|31.26 (GR - 66)
|107
|North Macedonia
|31.60
|66.31 (GR - 26)
|108
|El Salvador
|31.48
|22.19 (GR - 92)
|109
|Madagascar
|30.32
|NA
|110
|Honduras
|29.24
|22.35 (GR - 90)
|111
|Laos
|29.09
|29.21 (GR - 68)
|112
|Togo
|28.95
|23.83 (GR - 83)
|113
|Guatemala
|27.40
|25.03 (GR - 81)
|114
|Mauritius
|27.39
|26.89 (GR - 74)
|115
|Antigua and Barbuda
|27.30
|NA
|116
|Azerbaijan
|27.15
|34.93 (GR - 61)
Qatar takes the lead in the global median mobile internet speed category with 169.51 Mbps. Afghanistan recorded the lowest median mobile speed of 5.18 Mbps among the countries ranked.
|Rank
|Country
|Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)
|Mobile speed (Mbps)
|117
|Iraq
|27.10
|30.42 (GR - 67)
|118
|Tajikistan
|26.64
|8.55 (GR - 137)
|119
|Indonesia
|25.45
|17.57 (GR - 110)
|120
|Georgia
|25.41
|33.70 (GR - 62)
|121
|Ghana
|24.72
|7.70 (GR - 138)
|122
|Bolivia
|24.71
|9.98 (GR - 133)
|123
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|24.65
|23.20 (GR - 84)
|124
|Seychelles
|24.10
|NA
|125
|Mali
|22.18
|NA
|126
|Senegal
|22.12
|23.08 (GR - 86)
|127
|Lesotho
|21.61
|NA
|128
|Mauritania
|21.37
|NA
|129
|Cambodia
|20.13
|20.01 (GR - 98)
|130
|Sri Lanka
|20.03
|14.71 (GR - 120)
|131
|Myanmar (Burma)
|19.13
|25.48 (GR - 78)
|132
|Dominican Republic
|19.07
|21.40 (GR - 94)
|133
|Morocco
|17.83
|28.93 (GR - 69)
|134
|Western Sahara
|17.13
|NA
|135
|Bhutan
|16.49
|NA
|136
|Haiti
|16.32
|8.64 (GR - 136)
|137
|Benin
|15.55
|20.65 (GR - 97)
|138
|Venezuela
|15.34
|5.95 (GR - 139)
|139
|Angola
|15.08
|18.81 (GR - 101)
|140
|Cape Verde
|13.91
|NA
|141
|Sierra Leone
|13.19
|NA
|142
|Tanzania
|13.10
|15.91 (GR - 117)
|143
|Fiji
|12.63
|16.85 (GR - 113)
|144
|Iran
|11.66
|39.32 (GR - 55)
|145
|Nigeria
|11.40
|21.54 (GR - 93)
The United Arab Emirates has the highest mean in the global mobile speed category, with 331.77 Mbps. Monaco recorded the fastest mean in the fixed broadband speed category, with 319.59 Mbps.
|Rank
|Country
|Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)
|Mobile speed (Mbps)
|146
|Suriname
|11.38
|NA
|147
|Algeria
|10.83
|14.77 (GR - 119)
|148
|Malawi
|10.52
|NA
|149
|Uganda
|10.51
|36.21 (GR - 57)
|150
|Pakistan
|10.15
|15.50 (GR - 118)
|151
|Maldives
|9.86
|67.96 (GR - 25)
|152
|DR Congo
|9.65
|17.89 (GR - 107)
|153
|Vanuatu
|9.53
|NA
|154
|Guinea
|9.27
|NA
|155
|Kenya
|9.23
|22.69 (GR - 87)
|156
|Libya
|9.07
|13.91 (GR - 123)
|157
|Zimbabwe
|8.72
|11.50 (GR - 129)
|158
|Somalia
|8.70
|10.23 (GR - 132)
|159
|Djibouti
|8.66
|NA
|160
|Cameroon
|8.46
|10.48 (GR - 131)
|161
|Tunisia
|8.19
|22.44 (GR - 89)
|162
|Liberia
|7.77
|NA
|163
|Namibia
|7.59
|16.09 (GR - 115)
|164
|Lebanon
|7.28
|27.28 (GR - 73)
|165
|Zambia
|7.05
|13.43 (GR - 124)
|166
|Botswana
|6.83
|43.00 (GR - 47)
|167
|Mozambique
|6.39
|20.80 (GR - 96)
|168
|Ethiopia
|6.34
|18.49 (GR - 103)
|169
|The Gambia
|6.14
|NA
|170
|Burundi
|6.02
|NA
|171
|Swaziland
|5.16
|NA
|172
|Sudan
|4.87
|16.86 (GR - 112)
|173
|Niger
|3.96
|NA
|174
|Yemen
|3.78
|9.76 (GR - 134)
Cuba has the lowest mean in the global fixed broadband speed category, with 7.21 Mbps. In the mobile speed category, Afghanistan has the lowest mean of 8.04 Mbps.
|Rank
|Country
|Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)
|Mobile speed (Mbps)
|175
|Syria
|3.09
|9.15 (GR - 135)
|176
|Turkmenistan
|2.40
|NA
|177
|Afghanistan
|2.29
|5.18 (GR - 141)
|178
|Cuba
|1.91
|5.61 (GR -140)
Among cities with the fastest Wi-Fi in the world, Beijing in China takes the lead with a fixed broadband median speed of 276.56 Mbps, while Ar-Rayyan in Qatar has the highest median mobile speed of 185.14 Mbps. Havana in Cuba has the worst fixed broadband median speed of 1.75 Mbps, while Kabul in Afghanistan has the lowest median mobile speed of 5.08 Mbps.
Which country has the lowest internet quality?
Which country has the worst internet? According to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index, Afghanistan has the lowest median and mean mobile internet speeds of 5.18 Mbps and 8.04 Mbps, respectively. Cuba has the worst median and fixed broadband speeds of 1.91 Mbps and 7.21 Mbps, respectively.
Most countries listed above have made tremendous strides in internet infrastructure development. Several nations and territories, including North Korea, Palau, Comoros, and others, were not included in the ranking of countries with the fastest internet speed in the world due to insufficient data.
