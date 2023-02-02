Global site navigation

Countries with the fastest internet speed in the world: which ones have the slowest?
by  Eunice Njoki

The average global internet speed has increased over the last decade as countries continue investing in broadband infrastructure. A previous World Bank study shows that internet access and GDP have a positive correlation; therefore, good internet access has a positive effect on a country's economic growth. This article looks at countries with the best and the worst internet speeds.

Which countries have bad Wi-Fi?
According to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index, Singapore has the highest median fixed broadband speed, while Qatar has the highest median mobile network speed. Regionally, Europe has made tremendous steps in setting up robust internet infrastructures. Africa still lags with most of the continent's countries appearing in the bottom 50 countries with the worst internet speeds.

Where is the fastest internet in the world?

Which country is number one in internet speed, and which one has the lowest internet quality? Below are the median global internet speeds according to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index by Ookla. The Seattle-based Ookla company specializes in fixed broadband and mobile network testing, applications and analysis.

Note: The ranking on the left is for median fixed broadband speed, while the global rank (GR) for median mobile speed is in brackets. NA values for mobile speeds had insufficient sample data during the study period.

RankCountryFixed broadband speed (Mbps)Mobile speed (Mbps)
1Singapore225.7179.58 (GR - 19)
2China223.49112.22 (GR - 6)
3Chile220.9627.86 (GR - 71)
4United Arab Emirates206.12153.09 (GR - 2)
5Hong Kong (SAR)201.7960.65 (GR - 30)
6Thailand198.9837.71 (GR - 56)
7United States192.7378.86 (GR - 20)
8Denmark192.23119.55 (GR - 5)
9Monaco174.47NA
10Spain168.6335.10 (GR - 60)
11Romania160.6542.67 (GR - 50)
12Macau (SAR)160.06108.01 (GR - 9)
13France148.6863.68 (GR - 27)
14Switzerland146.3077.09 (GR - 21)
15Canada144.5087.48 (GR - 14)
16Japan143.3342.83 (GR - 48)
17New Zealand127.2556.61 (GR - 33)
18Liechtenstein125.41NA
19Taiwan125.1969.63 (GR - 24)
20Netherlands121.55112.15 (GR - 7)
21Portugal120.5259.23 (GR - 31)
22Hungary118.7943.38 (GR - 46)
23Kuwait118.57109.74 (GR - 8)
24Panama115.3815.94 (GR - 116)
25Norway109.42128.14 (GR - 3)
26Sweden107.4289.84 (GR - 13)
27Moldova105.0133.21 (GR - 63)
28Brazil100.9536.07 (GR - 58)
29Israel100.6528.60 (GR - 70)

The global median fixed broadband download speed increased from 59.77 Mbps in December 2021 to 75.18 Mbps in December 2022, while the mean internet speed increased from 123.91 Mbps to 150.61 Mbps over the same period. The median upload speed increased from 25.07 Mbps to 32.52 Mbps, while the mean upload speed increased from 68.92 Mbps to 85.16 Mbps.

RankCountryFixed broadband speed (Mbps)Mobile speeds (Mbps)
30 South Korea95.74122.55 (GR - 4)
31Uruguay94.6935.68 (GR - 59)
32Luxembourg94.6482.24 (GR - 17)
33Finland94.5385.69 (GR - 15)
34Poland94.5040.35 (GR - 53)
35Malta94.4647.96 (GR - 41)
36Malaysia90.8943.46 (GR - 45)
37Andorra90.85NA
38Colombia90.7612.15 (GR - 127)
39Lithuania90.2254.66 (GR - 36)
40Qatar88.80169.51 (GR - 1)
41Trinidad and Tobago88.0527.82 (GR - 72)
42Saudi Arabia87.1795.22 (GR - 11)
43Philippines87.1325.12 (GR - 80)
44Belgium86.6156.46 (GR - 34)
45Dominica86.47NA
46Vietnam82.2242.07 (GR - 51)
47Slovenia80.4751.80 (GR - 37)
48Germany80.0858.83 (GR - 32)
49Ireland79.3726.54 (GR - 75)
50Barbados78.49NA
51San Marino77.71NA
52Russia75.2323.09 (GR - 85)
53Jordan74.9617.83 (GR - 109)
54Saint Lucia74.82NA
55Latvia73.6147.33 (GR - 42)
56United Kingdom71.1449.13 (GR - 40)
57Paraguay68.9317.45 (GR - 111)
58Saint Vincent andthe Grenadines67.99NA

The global median mobile download speed increased from 29.53 Mbps in December 2021 to 36.74 in December 2022, while the mean speed increased from 71.11 Mbps to 97.08 Mbps. Over the same period, the global median mobile upload speed rose from 8.59 Mbps to 9.66 Mbps, while the mean upload speed rose from 14.07 Mbps to 15.84 Mbps.

RankCountryFixed broadband speed (Mbps)Mobile speed (Mbps)
59Peru67.5716.67 (GR - 114)
60Costa Rica64.7417.88 (GR - 108)
61Bulgaria64.6079.65 (GR - 18)
62Grenada64.03NA
63Austria61.9663.05 (GR - 28)
64Serbia61.5246.79 (GR - 43)
65Italy60.3842.68 (GR - 49)
66Ukraine60.0311.97 (GR - 128)
67Estonia59.9856.26 (GR - 35)
68Montenegro57.8544.55 (GR - 44)
69Slovakia57.2349.57 (GR - 39)
70Argentina56.1322.55 (GR - 88)
71Oman55.4150.16 (GR - 38)
72Kosovo55.2825.69 (GR - 77)
73Palestine53.07NA
74Australia52.7583.02 (GR - 16)
75Mongolia52.4818.41 (GR - 104)
76Belarus51.6010.98 (GR - 130)
77Czechia51.1941.30 (GR - 52)
78Nepal50.7412.77 (GR - 126)
79Jamaica49.9732.76 (GR - 65)
80Mexico49.6125.92 (GR - 76)
81India49.1425.29 (GR - 79)
82Bahrain48.1290.47 (GR - 12)
83Kyrgyzstan47.6519.14 (GR - 100)
84Egypt47.6122.29 (GR - 91)
85Ecuador46.8019.88 (GR - 99)
86Brunei46.4898.25 (GR - 10)
87Croatia45.5374.37 (GR - 22)

As of early 2023, Singapore in Southeast Asia has the fastest internet in the world in the median fixed broadband category, with 225.71 Mbps. Cuba in the Caribbean has the lowest median fixed broadband speed of 1.91 Mbps.

RankCountryFixed broadband speed (Mbps)Mobile speed (Mbps)
88Guyana45.17NA
89Uzbekistan45.0313.95 (GR - 122)
90Burkina Faso44.6518.60 (GR - 102)
91The Bahamas44.62NA
92Albania43.5239.74 (GR - 54)
93Greece43.3861.67 (GR - 29)
94Saint Kitts and Nevis42.93NA
95Nicaragua41.8618.25 (GR - 105)
96Kazakhstan41.1721.29 (GR - 95)
97South Africa40.6032.92 (GR - 64)
98Gabon40.35NA
99Armenia40.0824.69 (GR - 82)
100Belize38.82NA
101Cóte d'Ivoire38.3317.95 (GR - 106)
102Cyprus38.0273.24 (GR - 23)
103Congo36.89NA
104Bangladesh35.2514.34 (GR - 121)
105Rwanda32.13NA
106Turkey31.7031.26 (GR - 66)
107North Macedonia31.6066.31 (GR - 26)
108El Salvador31.4822.19 (GR - 92)
109Madagascar30.32NA
110Honduras29.2422.35 (GR - 90)
111Laos29.0929.21 (GR - 68)
112Togo28.9523.83 (GR - 83)
113Guatemala27.4025.03 (GR - 81)
114Mauritius27.3926.89 (GR - 74)
115Antigua and Barbuda27.30NA
116Azerbaijan27.1534.93 (GR - 61)

Qatar takes the lead in the global median mobile internet speed category with 169.51 Mbps. Afghanistan recorded the lowest median mobile speed of 5.18 Mbps among the countries ranked.

RankCountryFixed broadband speed (Mbps)Mobile speed (Mbps)
117Iraq27.1030.42 (GR - 67)
118Tajikistan26.648.55 (GR - 137)
119Indonesia25.4517.57 (GR - 110)
120Georgia25.4133.70 (GR - 62)
121Ghana24.727.70 (GR - 138)
122Bolivia24.719.98 (GR - 133)
123Bosnia and Herzegovina24.6523.20 (GR - 84)
124Seychelles24.10NA
125Mali22.18NA
126Senegal22.1223.08 (GR - 86)
127Lesotho21.61NA
128Mauritania21.37NA
129Cambodia20.1320.01 (GR - 98)
130Sri Lanka20.0314.71 (GR - 120)
131Myanmar (Burma)19.1325.48 (GR - 78)
132Dominican Republic19.0721.40 (GR - 94)
133Morocco17.8328.93 (GR - 69)
134Western Sahara17.13NA
135Bhutan16.49NA
136Haiti16.328.64 (GR - 136)
137Benin15.5520.65 (GR - 97)
138Venezuela15.345.95 (GR - 139)
139Angola15.0818.81 (GR - 101)
140Cape Verde13.91NA
141Sierra Leone13.19NA
142Tanzania13.1015.91 (GR - 117)
143Fiji12.6316.85 (GR - 113)
144Iran11.6639.32 (GR - 55)
145Nigeria11.4021.54 (GR - 93)

The United Arab Emirates has the highest mean in the global mobile speed category, with 331.77 Mbps. Monaco recorded the fastest mean in the fixed broadband speed category, with 319.59 Mbps.

RankCountry Fixed broadband speed (Mbps)Mobile speed (Mbps)
146Suriname11.38NA
147Algeria10.8314.77 (GR - 119)
148Malawi10.52NA
149Uganda10.5136.21 (GR - 57)
150Pakistan10.1515.50 (GR - 118)
151Maldives9.8667.96 (GR - 25)
152DR Congo9.6517.89 (GR - 107)
153Vanuatu9.53NA
154Guinea9.27NA
155Kenya9.2322.69 (GR - 87)
156Libya9.0713.91 (GR - 123)
157Zimbabwe8.7211.50 (GR - 129)
158Somalia8.7010.23 (GR - 132)
159Djibouti8.66NA
160Cameroon8.4610.48 (GR - 131)
161Tunisia8.1922.44 (GR - 89)
162Liberia7.77NA
163Namibia7.5916.09 (GR - 115)
164Lebanon7.2827.28 (GR - 73)
165Zambia7.0513.43 (GR - 124)
166Botswana6.8343.00 (GR - 47)
167Mozambique6.3920.80 (GR - 96)
168Ethiopia6.3418.49 (GR - 103)
169The Gambia6.14NA
170Burundi6.02NA
171Swaziland5.16NA
172Sudan4.8716.86 (GR - 112)
173Niger3.96NA
174Yemen3.789.76 (GR - 134)

Cuba has the lowest mean in the global fixed broadband speed category, with 7.21 Mbps. In the mobile speed category, Afghanistan has the lowest mean of 8.04 Mbps.

RankCountryFixed broadband speed (Mbps)Mobile speed (Mbps)
175Syria3.099.15 (GR - 135)
176Turkmenistan2.40NA
177Afghanistan2.295.18 (GR - 141)
178Cuba1.915.61 (GR -140)

Among cities with the fastest Wi-Fi in the world, Beijing in China takes the lead with a fixed broadband median speed of 276.56 Mbps, while Ar-Rayyan in Qatar has the highest median mobile speed of 185.14 Mbps. Havana in Cuba has the worst fixed broadband median speed of 1.75 Mbps, while Kabul in Afghanistan has the lowest median mobile speed of 5.08 Mbps.

Which country has the lowest internet quality?

Which country has the worst internet? According to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index, Afghanistan has the lowest median and mean mobile internet speeds of 5.18 Mbps and 8.04 Mbps, respectively. Cuba has the worst median and fixed broadband speeds of 1.91 Mbps and 7.21 Mbps, respectively.
Most countries listed above have made tremendous strides in internet infrastructure development. Several nations and territories, including North Korea, Palau, Comoros, and others, were not included in the ranking of countries with the fastest internet speed in the world due to insufficient data.

