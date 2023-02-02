The average global internet speed has increased over the last decade as countries continue investing in broadband infrastructure. A previous World Bank study shows that internet access and GDP have a positive correlation; therefore, good internet access has a positive effect on a country's economic growth. This article looks at countries with the best and the worst internet speeds.

According to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index, Singapore has the highest median fixed broadband speed, while Qatar has the highest median mobile network speed. Regionally, Europe has made tremendous steps in setting up robust internet infrastructures. Africa still lags with most of the continent's countries appearing in the bottom 50 countries with the worst internet speeds.

Where is the fastest internet in the world?

Which country is number one in internet speed, and which one has the lowest internet quality? Below are the median global internet speeds according to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index by Ookla. The Seattle-based Ookla company specializes in fixed broadband and mobile network testing, applications and analysis.

Note: The ranking on the left is for median fixed broadband speed, while the global rank (GR) for median mobile speed is in brackets. NA values for mobile speeds had insufficient sample data during the study period.

Rank Country Fixed broadband speed (Mbps) Mobile speed (Mbps) 1 Singapore 225.71 79.58 (GR - 19) 2 China 223.49 112.22 (GR - 6) 3 Chile 220.96 27.86 (GR - 71) 4 United Arab Emirates 206.12 153.09 (GR - 2) 5 Hong Kong (SAR) 201.79 60.65 (GR - 30) 6 Thailand 198.98 37.71 (GR - 56) 7 United States 192.73 78.86 (GR - 20) 8 Denmark 192.23 119.55 (GR - 5) 9 Monaco 174.47 NA 10 Spain 168.63 35.10 (GR - 60) 11 Romania 160.65 42.67 (GR - 50) 12 Macau (SAR) 160.06 108.01 (GR - 9) 13 France 148.68 63.68 (GR - 27) 14 Switzerland 146.30 77.09 (GR - 21) 15 Canada 144.50 87.48 (GR - 14) 16 Japan 143.33 42.83 (GR - 48) 17 New Zealand 127.25 56.61 (GR - 33) 18 Liechtenstein 125.41 NA 19 Taiwan 125.19 69.63 (GR - 24) 20 Netherlands 121.55 112.15 (GR - 7) 21 Portugal 120.52 59.23 (GR - 31) 22 Hungary 118.79 43.38 (GR - 46) 23 Kuwait 118.57 109.74 (GR - 8) 24 Panama 115.38 15.94 (GR - 116) 25 Norway 109.42 128.14 (GR - 3) 26 Sweden 107.42 89.84 (GR - 13) 27 Moldova 105.01 33.21 (GR - 63) 28 Brazil 100.95 36.07 (GR - 58) 29 Israel 100.65 28.60 (GR - 70)

The global median fixed broadband download speed increased from 59.77 Mbps in December 2021 to 75.18 Mbps in December 2022, while the mean internet speed increased from 123.91 Mbps to 150.61 Mbps over the same period. The median upload speed increased from 25.07 Mbps to 32.52 Mbps, while the mean upload speed increased from 68.92 Mbps to 85.16 Mbps.

Rank Country Fixed broadband speed (Mbps) Mobile speeds (Mbps) 30 South Korea 95.74 122.55 (GR - 4) 31 Uruguay 94.69 35.68 (GR - 59) 32 Luxembourg 94.64 82.24 (GR - 17) 33 Finland 94.53 85.69 (GR - 15) 34 Poland 94.50 40.35 (GR - 53) 35 Malta 94.46 47.96 (GR - 41) 36 Malaysia 90.89 43.46 (GR - 45) 37 Andorra 90.85 NA 38 Colombia 90.76 12.15 (GR - 127) 39 Lithuania 90.22 54.66 (GR - 36) 40 Qatar 88.80 169.51 (GR - 1) 41 Trinidad and Tobago 88.05 27.82 (GR - 72) 42 Saudi Arabia 87.17 95.22 (GR - 11) 43 Philippines 87.13 25.12 (GR - 80) 44 Belgium 86.61 56.46 (GR - 34) 45 Dominica 86.47 NA 46 Vietnam 82.22 42.07 (GR - 51) 47 Slovenia 80.47 51.80 (GR - 37) 48 Germany 80.08 58.83 (GR - 32) 49 Ireland 79.37 26.54 (GR - 75) 50 Barbados 78.49 NA 51 San Marino 77.71 NA 52 Russia 75.23 23.09 (GR - 85) 53 Jordan 74.96 17.83 (GR - 109) 54 Saint Lucia 74.82 NA 55 Latvia 73.61 47.33 (GR - 42) 56 United Kingdom 71.14 49.13 (GR - 40) 57 Paraguay 68.93 17.45 (GR - 111) 58 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 67.99 NA

The global median mobile download speed increased from 29.53 Mbps in December 2021 to 36.74 in December 2022, while the mean speed increased from 71.11 Mbps to 97.08 Mbps. Over the same period, the global median mobile upload speed rose from 8.59 Mbps to 9.66 Mbps, while the mean upload speed rose from 14.07 Mbps to 15.84 Mbps.

Rank Country Fixed broadband speed (Mbps) Mobile speed (Mbps) 59 Peru 67.57 16.67 (GR - 114) 60 Costa Rica 64.74 17.88 (GR - 108) 61 Bulgaria 64.60 79.65 (GR - 18) 62 Grenada 64.03 NA 63 Austria 61.96 63.05 (GR - 28) 64 Serbia 61.52 46.79 (GR - 43) 65 Italy 60.38 42.68 (GR - 49) 66 Ukraine 60.03 11.97 (GR - 128) 67 Estonia 59.98 56.26 (GR - 35) 68 Montenegro 57.85 44.55 (GR - 44) 69 Slovakia 57.23 49.57 (GR - 39) 70 Argentina 56.13 22.55 (GR - 88) 71 Oman 55.41 50.16 (GR - 38) 72 Kosovo 55.28 25.69 (GR - 77) 73 Palestine 53.07 NA 74 Australia 52.75 83.02 (GR - 16) 75 Mongolia 52.48 18.41 (GR - 104) 76 Belarus 51.60 10.98 (GR - 130) 77 Czechia 51.19 41.30 (GR - 52) 78 Nepal 50.74 12.77 (GR - 126) 79 Jamaica 49.97 32.76 (GR - 65) 80 Mexico 49.61 25.92 (GR - 76) 81 India 49.14 25.29 (GR - 79) 82 Bahrain 48.12 90.47 (GR - 12) 83 Kyrgyzstan 47.65 19.14 (GR - 100) 84 Egypt 47.61 22.29 (GR - 91) 85 Ecuador 46.80 19.88 (GR - 99) 86 Brunei 46.48 98.25 (GR - 10) 87 Croatia 45.53 74.37 (GR - 22)

As of early 2023, Singapore in Southeast Asia has the fastest internet in the world in the median fixed broadband category, with 225.71 Mbps. Cuba in the Caribbean has the lowest median fixed broadband speed of 1.91 Mbps.

Rank Country Fixed broadband speed (Mbps) Mobile speed (Mbps) 88 Guyana 45.17 NA 89 Uzbekistan 45.03 13.95 (GR - 122) 90 Burkina Faso 44.65 18.60 (GR - 102) 91 The Bahamas 44.62 NA 92 Albania 43.52 39.74 (GR - 54) 93 Greece 43.38 61.67 (GR - 29) 94 Saint Kitts and Nevis 42.93 NA 95 Nicaragua 41.86 18.25 (GR - 105) 96 Kazakhstan 41.17 21.29 (GR - 95) 97 South Africa 40.60 32.92 (GR - 64) 98 Gabon 40.35 NA 99 Armenia 40.08 24.69 (GR - 82) 100 Belize 38.82 NA 101 Cóte d'Ivoire 38.33 17.95 (GR - 106) 102 Cyprus 38.02 73.24 (GR - 23) 103 Congo 36.89 NA 104 Bangladesh 35.25 14.34 (GR - 121) 105 Rwanda 32.13 NA 106 Turkey 31.70 31.26 (GR - 66) 107 North Macedonia 31.60 66.31 (GR - 26) 108 El Salvador 31.48 22.19 (GR - 92) 109 Madagascar 30.32 NA 110 Honduras 29.24 22.35 (GR - 90) 111 Laos 29.09 29.21 (GR - 68) 112 Togo 28.95 23.83 (GR - 83) 113 Guatemala 27.40 25.03 (GR - 81) 114 Mauritius 27.39 26.89 (GR - 74) 115 Antigua and Barbuda 27.30 NA 116 Azerbaijan 27.15 34.93 (GR - 61)

Qatar takes the lead in the global median mobile internet speed category with 169.51 Mbps. Afghanistan recorded the lowest median mobile speed of 5.18 Mbps among the countries ranked.

Rank Country Fixed broadband speed (Mbps) Mobile speed (Mbps) 117 Iraq 27.10 30.42 (GR - 67) 118 Tajikistan 26.64 8.55 (GR - 137) 119 Indonesia 25.45 17.57 (GR - 110) 120 Georgia 25.41 33.70 (GR - 62) 121 Ghana 24.72 7.70 (GR - 138) 122 Bolivia 24.71 9.98 (GR - 133) 123 Bosnia and Herzegovina 24.65 23.20 (GR - 84) 124 Seychelles 24.10 NA 125 Mali 22.18 NA 126 Senegal 22.12 23.08 (GR - 86) 127 Lesotho 21.61 NA 128 Mauritania 21.37 NA 129 Cambodia 20.13 20.01 (GR - 98) 130 Sri Lanka 20.03 14.71 (GR - 120) 131 Myanmar (Burma) 19.13 25.48 (GR - 78) 132 Dominican Republic 19.07 21.40 (GR - 94) 133 Morocco 17.83 28.93 (GR - 69) 134 Western Sahara 17.13 NA 135 Bhutan 16.49 NA 136 Haiti 16.32 8.64 (GR - 136) 137 Benin 15.55 20.65 (GR - 97) 138 Venezuela 15.34 5.95 (GR - 139) 139 Angola 15.08 18.81 (GR - 101) 140 Cape Verde 13.91 NA 141 Sierra Leone 13.19 NA 142 Tanzania 13.10 15.91 (GR - 117) 143 Fiji 12.63 16.85 (GR - 113) 144 Iran 11.66 39.32 (GR - 55) 145 Nigeria 11.40 21.54 (GR - 93)

The United Arab Emirates has the highest mean in the global mobile speed category, with 331.77 Mbps. Monaco recorded the fastest mean in the fixed broadband speed category, with 319.59 Mbps.

Rank Country Fixed broadband speed (Mbps) Mobile speed (Mbps) 146 Suriname 11.38 NA 147 Algeria 10.83 14.77 (GR - 119) 148 Malawi 10.52 NA 149 Uganda 10.51 36.21 (GR - 57) 150 Pakistan 10.15 15.50 (GR - 118) 151 Maldives 9.86 67.96 (GR - 25) 152 DR Congo 9.65 17.89 (GR - 107) 153 Vanuatu 9.53 NA 154 Guinea 9.27 NA 155 Kenya 9.23 22.69 (GR - 87) 156 Libya 9.07 13.91 (GR - 123) 157 Zimbabwe 8.72 11.50 (GR - 129) 158 Somalia 8.70 10.23 (GR - 132) 159 Djibouti 8.66 NA 160 Cameroon 8.46 10.48 (GR - 131) 161 Tunisia 8.19 22.44 (GR - 89) 162 Liberia 7.77 NA 163 Namibia 7.59 16.09 (GR - 115) 164 Lebanon 7.28 27.28 (GR - 73) 165 Zambia 7.05 13.43 (GR - 124) 166 Botswana 6.83 43.00 (GR - 47) 167 Mozambique 6.39 20.80 (GR - 96) 168 Ethiopia 6.34 18.49 (GR - 103) 169 The Gambia 6.14 NA 170 Burundi 6.02 NA 171 Swaziland 5.16 NA 172 Sudan 4.87 16.86 (GR - 112) 173 Niger 3.96 NA 174 Yemen 3.78 9.76 (GR - 134)

Cuba has the lowest mean in the global fixed broadband speed category, with 7.21 Mbps. In the mobile speed category, Afghanistan has the lowest mean of 8.04 Mbps.

Rank Country Fixed broadband speed (Mbps) Mobile speed (Mbps) 175 Syria 3.09 9.15 (GR - 135) 176 Turkmenistan 2.40 NA 177 Afghanistan 2.29 5.18 (GR - 141) 178 Cuba 1.91 5.61 (GR -140)

Among cities with the fastest Wi-Fi in the world, Beijing in China takes the lead with a fixed broadband median speed of 276.56 Mbps, while Ar-Rayyan in Qatar has the highest median mobile speed of 185.14 Mbps. Havana in Cuba has the worst fixed broadband median speed of 1.75 Mbps, while Kabul in Afghanistan has the lowest median mobile speed of 5.08 Mbps.

Which country has the lowest internet quality?

Which country has the worst internet? According to the December 2022 Speedtest Global Index, Afghanistan has the lowest median and mean mobile internet speeds of 5.18 Mbps and 8.04 Mbps, respectively. Cuba has the worst median and fixed broadband speeds of 1.91 Mbps and 7.21 Mbps, respectively.

Most countries listed above have made tremendous strides in internet infrastructure development. Several nations and territories, including North Korea, Palau, Comoros, and others, were not included in the ranking of countries with the fastest internet speed in the world due to insufficient data.

