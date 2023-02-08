Steps to apply for the taxi relief fund and check its status online (2023)?

The taxi relief fund in South Africa is a scheme that offers financial aid to taxi drivers who the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted. To assist taxi drivers who were having financial difficulties due to the limits put on the taxi sector to stop the virus from spreading, the government established the fund in 2020. Most drivers suffered financial losses as a result of the pandemic, and so it is meant to help them get through these difficult times.

What is the taxi relief fund? Eligible taxi drivers can apply for financial assistance from the taxi relief fund by submitting the required documentation, including proof of income and tax clearance certificates. The amount of financial support provided to each taxi driver depends on various factors, such as the size of the taxi business and the extent of the economic loss suffered. Nonetheless, the taxi relief fund amount set aside by the government was R1,135 billion.

How to apply for the taxi relief fund?

To apply for the taxi relief fund in South Africa, the following relief fund application steps should be followed:

Check eligibility: Ensure you meet the eligibility criteria for the fund, which may include being a registered taxi driver affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gather required documentation: Prepare a complete and accurate package of required documents, which may include proof of income, tax clearance certificates, and a business plan for the taxi business. Submit the application: Submit the required documents to the relevant government agency or financial institution responsible for administering the relief fund. Wait for a decision: After applying, you should wait for a decision, which may take several weeks or months. Receive funding: If your application is approved, you will receive financial support from the taxi relief fund.

Documents required for the taxi relief fund

The following documents are typically required to apply for the taxi relief fund in South Africa:

Certified ID: A certified copy of your government-issued photo ID, such as a passport or driver's license, is required to prove your identity. This document is usually certified by a commissioner of oaths or a notary public.

Proof of residence: This may include a recent utility bill, bank statement, or a lease agreement showing your current address. This is required to verify that you reside in South Africa.

Bank Stamped letter of business account: A letter from your bank confirming the details of your business account, including the account number, type of account, and current balance. This is required to verify that you have a valid bank account in your name.

Company registration certificate: This document issued by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) shows that your taxi business is registered with the government.

SARS Tax Certificate: A certificate issued by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) showing that you are up to date with your tax obligations. This is required to prove that you are in good standing with the government.

Who qualifies for the taxi relief fund?

To qualify for the relief fund in South Africa, you typically need to meet the following criteria:

The applicant must be a South African citizen or a permanent resident of the Republic.

The applicant must be registered with the South African Revenue Services (SARS) for Income Tax and be in good standing with the government.

The applicant must own a valid operating license or a receipt as proof of application for renewal of an active license at the commencement of the national lockdown.

How do I check my taxi relief fund?

The process of checking your status online is straightforward. Here are the steps to follow:

On your preferred browser, search for www.transport taxi relief funds.gov.za. Once on the website, enter your ID or Company Registration Number. Check (tick) the box below, indicating that you accept the POPI Act with the Department of Transport. Hit the orange Check Status button, which will display your status instantly.

Alternatively, you can contact the relevant government agency or financial institution. Provide your personal and business details and request an update on your application. Follow up if you do not receive a response or need additional information.

Contact details

You can contact them to ask if you qualify for the fund or need more information about the service. Here is how to reach them:

SA taxi email address : taxireliefdocuments@dot.gov.za

: taxireliefdocuments@dot.gov.za Call toll-free: 0800 201 971

The taxi industry has widely praised the taxi relief fund as a much-needed lifeline during these difficult times. Many drivers have reported that the financial support provided has been a massive help in keeping their businesses afloat.

