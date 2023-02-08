South Africa's Eldo Coaches: Bus ticket prices and times for 2023

Eldo Coaches is a South African transport service established in 1956 and has grown enormously since its inception. Over the years, the black-owned family business has diversified to include hiring services and cargo transportation. Thus, this article provides the necessary information about how to book an Eldo Coaches bus ticket in 2023 and how much it will cost.

A collage photo of Eldo Coaches buses. Photo: @eldocoaches (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Booking a bus ticket with Eldo Coaches is mainly done online. However, other options that include visiting an agent or the company’s offices can be explored. Furthermore, the transport company is available on call or by email to assist passengers with any questions they may have.

Eldo Coaches bus tickets

Passengers must have a valid ticket which they can book online before boarding a bus with Eldo Coaches. After successfully booking it, they are sent an email containing their e-ticket, which needs to be presented along with their identity document on the date of their bus departure.

Booking a bus with Eldo Coaches

In this regard, Eldo Coaches bus bookings are done online for convenience, but offices are available nationwide for further assistance with this process. The Johannesburg office is located in Main Park Station Building, Corner Rissik & Leyds Street, Braamfontein.

How can I contact Eldo Coaches?

Should you have any inquiries about your travelling details or any other information you may seek, contact Eldo Coaches on 012 323 5475 or email info@eldocoaches.co.za and the relevant people will assist you.

Eldo Coaches bus ticket prices

Henceforth, bus ticket prices are determined by passenger details such as the number of people they are travelling with, their chosen time of departure and whether or not their trip is one-way. Ticket prices are subject to change in line with South Africa’s economic condition and specifically fuel costs.

How do I book an Eldo Coaches bus online?

Use the online Eldo Coaches ticket booking system for convenience. Photo: @eldocoaches (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Booking a bus ticket online is the easiest step to take before travelling. Follow the brief steps below to do so:

Access the Eldo Coaches website and click book now.

Enter your pick-up and drop-off location, number of seats and pick-up date details and then click search.

Select your preferred trip.

Fill in the passenger details.

Confirm your booking and then click book ticket.

Is a refund offered after cancelling a bus ticket?

Passengers can get a refund after cancelling their bus ticket. However, the policy governing the cancellation of bus tickets is strict. For instance, an admin fee of R50 applies when cancelling a bus ticket more than 24 hours before departure.

Additionally, R70 in admin fees is payable should you cancel your bus ticket less than 24 hours before departure. However, unfortunately, no refund is possible when cancelling a bus ticket less than an hour before departure.

How much is a bus from Pretoria to the Eastern Cape?

A bus from Pretoria to the Eastern Cape can cost you less than R600. Photo: @eldocaoches (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Boarding a bus that departs at 16:30 PM from the Motorcoach Terminal in Pretoria that arrives at 06:50 AM in Station Street in the Eastern Cape, can cost you an estimated ticket price of R575.

How much is an Eldo Coaches bus from Johannesburg to Durban?

When departing at 07:30 AM from Park City Transit Centre in Johannesburg to Durban Station 4 Jelf Taylor Cres, your ticket price can be R315 and you can expect to arrive at your destination by 15:20 PM.

How much does the bus cost from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape?

A bus that leaves from the Long Distance Bus Facility in Cape Town at 17:15 PM to Station Street in the Eastern Cape, which is estimated to arrive at 09:50 AM, can cost R550. Another one with a departing time of 18:15 PM and a 09:30 AM estimated time of arrival costs R540.

Is Greyhound under Eldo Coaches?

Greyhound, a bus service that was a favourite to South African intercity travellers, is a part of Eldo Coaches. Greyhound halted its services in February 2021 following declining revenue under Unitrans, its previous owners.

Greyhound’s partnership with Eldo Coaches was intended to help the bus service get back on its feet, and under this partnership, the first bus services resumed on 13 April 2022.

Eldo Coaches has been providing travelling services to South Africans for decades and still continues to do so. Even though the prices are updated for 2023, passengers are guaranteed comfortable travels at affordable prices.

