SA's Spitz online shopping, account opening process, enquiries and FAQs

Spitz is a retail chain of outlets in South Africa dealing in sports, clothes, and footwear. Their business hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 to 18:00, 9:00 to 17:00 on Saturdays, and 9:00 to 15:00 on Sundays. In larger shopping malls, open hours are substantially extended. However, the most exciting aspect is that Spitz online shopping affords customers the power to make purchases using different channels from the comfort of their homes.

Who owns Spitz? Anthony Spitz founded Spitz in 1968 as a solitary shop in the heart of Johannesburg. With over 70 locations nationwide, Spitz has established a reputation for the quality of the top international brands it carries, making it South Africa's premier footwear shop. Some cities they operate in include Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, and Pietermaritzburg.

Spitz account application

Applying for a Spitz account can be done offline or online. Those who want to apply offline can visit the nearest Spitz store and provide the requirements listed.

Also, the applicant must have fulfilled these requirements before embarking on their Spitz online application.

An applicant must have reached 18 years;

An applicant must be employed and earning more than R1,000 per month;

An applicant must possess a valid South African means of identification;

An applicant must provide the latest three months' pay slips or bank statements.

To register online, visit the store's approved site for registration and fill out the form, including the details listed above. When the application is approved, you will get an SMS on the phone number you supplied during your registration.

While waiting, if you want to check your qualification status, you can text Spitz as a message and send it to 48083. After approval, a Splits store card you can use with a set credit limit will be issued.

In which stores can I use my Spitz card?

You can use the Splits store card in all Spitz stores across the country.

If you have any Spitz account enquiries to make or other RCS account-related queries, you can call 0861 077 489 or email spitzcard@rcsgroup.co.za. But, remember that the approval of your credit facility is subject to standard affordability, National Credit Act requirements, and RCS standard credit granting criteria.

Does Spitz have Black Friday specials?

Yes! Spitz does Black Friday Special and other discounted sales promotions to encourage customers, who can enjoy discounts in-store and on the company's website during this time.

Does Spitz have layby?

Spiltz has a layby. To take out a layby at Spitz, as a customer, you have to pay a deposit of 25% of the price of the product you wish to layby. Then, you can pay off the remaining in easy and affordable instalments over four months.

What kind of brand is Carvela?

The Carvela brand is a London brand of wear like shoes and many other leather wears. The brand boasts fine, soft leather that gives a feeling of comfort while complementing good wear.

Frequently asked questions

Below are some of the issues customers get concerned with and the best answers proffered:

How to apply for a job at Spitz?

For available career opportunities, please visit the company's career page or submit your CV, and you will be added to the company's database for future vacancies.

How to find products on Spitz?

Products are organised into purchasing categories: men, women, junior, and accessories. The items are categorised into these departments. On the website, click on these categories to view an even more detailed analysis of the items. Additionally, you may narrow down your product search by size, colour, etc.

You can use the website's search bar by entering the name of the needed item, and it will display every item with your search term in the description.

Personal details and privacy

Spitz ensures that customers' information is encrypted and safe when they share private information. These include complete names and contact information.

Returns and refunds

Suppose a customer is eligible for a refund; the company refunds the total purchase price paid for the refunded merchandise. Similarly, suppose a customer purchases during a sale or promotion; the company reimburses the amount paid for the merchandise.

In this case, it is the discounted price per the discounted value listed on the till slip. Refunds are issued using the same payment methods as the original transaction.

Spitz stores have spread into many parts of South Africa and have been living up to their goal of offering customers quality and comfortable foot wears. Through Spitz online shopping, customer satisfaction is being revolutionalised as they can open accounts from the comfort of their homes or offices.

