Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa (2023)

Alexander McQueen sneakers are well-known for being super comfortable and easy to wear with many different outfits. Whether running errands, lounging around the house, or going out, you can style these shoes for the occasion. This article lists current Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa.

Alexander McQueen has a wide variety of high-end official and casual shoes to complete your sophisticated look. However, these shoes are incredibly pricey, as a pair from this luxurious brand will cost you a lot of money. A glance at these sneakers can tempt you to spend beyond your budget because of their beauty. Here is a glimpse of Alexander McQueen's sneaker prices in South Africa in 2023.

Women's Alexander McQueen sneakers: Price list

Deciding what to wear with these shoes is about what makes you feel confident. Luckily, the shoes go along well with just about anything. Below are some of the Alexander McQueen sneakers best suited for women.

1. Oversized Black sneakers (R1,253)

If you want to turn heads, style this pair of shoes with a cosy pair of black leggings and choose a tight or loose-fitting crop top to finish off this look.

2. Tread Slick Lace Up Black/White sneakers (R1,253)

For a night out, wear this pair with a bodycon dress and a leather jacket. The round-toe shape silhouette with rubber toe cap detail makes these shoes comfortable and gives a casual look.

3. Oversized White/Black sneakers (R1,208)

Style these shoes during warmer days with knit shorts and a T-shirt. Ideally, you would want to pair a white T-shirt with coloured shorts or swap the white T-shirt with any neutral-coloured T-shirt.

4. Oversized White sneakers (R1,164)

These shoes are detailed with a rubber wrap sole and finished with a suede up heel counter, making them one of the most stylish.

5. Oversized White/Red sneakers (R1,164)

For a night out downtown, wear a neutral-coloured jumpsuit in the shade like white, grey, beige or black with these shoes. Wear a T-shirt under the jumpsuit and add a long shawl or sweater to finish the look.

Men's Alexander McQueen shoe price list

Whether you opt for a professional, business casual look, you can always take your outfit to the next level by wearing these sneakers. Here are some men's sneakers and their current prices.

1. Oversized White/Silver sneakers (R2,049)

This is a black pair of shoes with a silver bullion thread, mini crystal, sequin, bead embroidery and a tonal oversized rubber sole. For a relaxed look, pair these shoes with light-wash jeans, a white V-neck T-shirt and a hat to accessorize the look.

2. Oversized White/Black sneakers (R1,784)

For a business casual look, pair these shoes with coloured chino pants and a buttoned-down polo shirt. These sneakers come with an additional lace set to suit your needs.

3. Oversized Black sneakers (R1,208)

For an athleisure look, choose your most comfortable hoodie, pair them with a pair of cosy sweatpants, and finish off this look with these shoes. The sweatpants can be tapered or baggy, preferably in neutral colours such as grey or black.

4. Oversized White/Blue sneakers (R1,208)

Style this outfit with a black shirt and a pair of black pants to achieve a relaxed look. If you want a little bit of fun, wear a graphic T-shirt.

5. Oversized White/Gold sneakers (R1,208)

This white smooth calfskin leather lace-up shoe is trimmed with a contrast rubber heel counter. Style the pair with black pants and a blazer for a wedding occasion.

Why do Alexander McQueen sneakers cost so much?

These shoes are expensive because their manufacture requires the most luxurious, exquisite materials: smooth, supple calfskin and rubber. The shoes are designed in Italy, where factory workers make a livable and fair wage.

Why are Alexander McQueens sneakers so popular?

These shoes are popular because they are versatile, durable and easy to clean.

How can you tell if McQueen's sneakers are authentic?

Alexander McQueen shoes have their logo front and centre on the box. Most of these shoe boxes are matte, while fake ones might be shiny.

This article answers the question, "What are Alexander McQueen sneakers prices in South Africa?" Now that you have a rough idea of these shoes' prices, you are more likely to be better at deciding whether to proceed with your purchase. You also have the hacks to consider when purchasing shoes from this brand.

