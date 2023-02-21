Bally Shoes' prices in South Africa and where to find them (2023)

Bally is one of the world's leading luxury brands, renowned for its quality craftsmanship and unique designs. For those looking for the perfect pair of shoes, Bally has something for everyone. From casual slides to stylish loafers, Bally has a wide range of shoes to choose from. In South Africa, Bally shoes are available at various retailers, and prices range from mid-range to expensive. Discover more about Bally shoes' prices in South Africa in the article.

Bally is a Switzerland company founded in 1851. Photo: @Bally on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The men’s Mark Leather And Fabric Sneakers from Bally are among the best-selling shoes in South Africa, and it is a luxurious and stylish choice. This shoe features a modern design with a classic touch and is crafted from the finest materials. Learn more about Bally shoes' prices in South Africa and where to find them today.

History of Bally

Apart from footwear, the luxury clothing brand also offers a range of bags and accessories. The dealer has something for everyone, from backpacks and sling bags to belts, wallets and purses. These items are made with the same attention to detail and luxurious materials as the shoes. Prices for these items vary depending on the style and size, but they are generally more expensive than the shoes.

Bally shoes' prices

Bally offers a range of bespoke shoes for those looking for the ultimate in luxury. These boots are handmade to fit each customer, so they are truly unique and luxurious. Prices for these bespoke boots are generally higher than the other items in the Bally range, with some items costing up to R20,000. Here is a table of some of the shoes available on its official website:

Men category

The men's shoe category is stocked with the following types: bally curling, sneakers, pumps, boots & ankle boots, lace-ups & monks, drivers, and loafers & moccasins. Here are a few of the footwear under this category and their prices:

Shoes (all leather) Prices (in $) Scavone Men's Boots 1,260 Skiligny Boots 1,260 Vatiz Boots 1,100 Scaviel Boots 1,260 Vaughen Boots 1,060 Nidro Boots 870 Nicoldon Boots 930 Scrivani Men's shoe 1,200 Scrivani Men's handpainted shoes 1,200 Scolder Men's plain calf Oxford shoe 1,240 Scotch Men's Oxford lace-up shoes 1,200 Nicor Derbies 870 Nievro Derbies 770 Wedmer Derby Shoes 850 Nolam Moccassins 870 Noah Loafers 770 Plank*r Loafers 770 Parsal Drivers 720

Women category

The women's category includes the following types of footwear; bally curling, sneakers, pumps, boots & ankle boots, sandals, and flats & moccasins. Here are a few of the shows under this category and their prices:

Shoes Prices (in $) Janelle Leather Pumps 850 Evanca Leather Pumps 870 Ellyane Leather Pumps 890 Ninfa Leather Pumps 870 Nadine Leather Pumps 890 Janelle Women's calf leather slipper 790 Ellah Flat Leather Loafers 790 Leyla Leather Drivers 630 Gioia Flat Leather Moccasins 970 Montana Leather Long Boots 1500 Chambery Leather Long Boots 1600 Corviglia Leather Booties 990

Bally sneakers

Below are the sneakers sold on the website at the time of writing. Their price ranges between $600 and $770.

Miky Leather Sneakers

Maxim Leather Sneakers

Demmy Leather Sneakers

Davyn Mesh And Leather Sneakers

Davyn Mesh And Leather Sneakers

Manny Leather Sneakers

Moony Leather Sneakers

Asher Leather Sneakers

Astel Leather Sneakers

Deven Leather Sneakers

Where can you find Bally's shoes?

You need to visit its website for the above and more types of shoes. Once there, pick your favourite shoes and place your order. The company currently does free standard delivery for all orders exceeding $350. Alternatively, you can find one of its stores near you using its store finder feature.

FAQs

What is the most expensive shoe in South Africa? The most expensive shoe in South Africa is the Opel Corsa GSi, costing around R365 900. What is the most expensive shoe in Africa? The most expensive boots in Africa are the Opel Corsa GSi, costing around R365 900. Is Bally a luxurious brand? Yes, Bally is considered a luxury brand, offering a variety of high-end, fashionable footwear. Where can you find Bally's shoes? You can buy them online or at its physical stores. Where are Bally's shoes made? The boots are made in Switzerland, some in Italy and Spain. Does Bally still make shoes? Yes, the company still makes luxry footwear and other clothing accessories, including belts and handbags. Did Bally get bought out? Bally was acquired by JAB Luxury in 2021, now making it a subsidiary of the JAB Luxury Group.

Whether looking for a luxury item that will turn heads or just something comfortable to wear, Bally has something for everyone. All items in the Bally range are made with the same attention to detail and luxurious materials, so you can be sure you are getting the best quality for your money. The luxury brand has existed for over 150 years, and it is easy to see why it is so popular. Importantly, you can order your pair of shoes now that you know Bally Shoe's prices in South Africa.

