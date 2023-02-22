Jonathan D shoes prices in South Africa in 2023 and more

Jonathan D shoes are well-known for their classic and vintage looks. They are comfortable and have a luxurious look but are arguably the most affordable. This article lists a few shoes under this brand as well as their 2023 prices.

The owner of Jonathan D is a Cape Town-based designer, Jonathan Dale Marcus, who established this brand to bring back vintage classic looks with a twist for the younger generation of men through their clothes and shoes. For their shoes, South African men can expect to spend between R1,299 and R899 depending on their chosen design of shoes.

Jonathan D shoes prices

The prices for Jonathan D shoes vary based on their design. Even though this is the case, they remain affordable to the general public in South Africa and international customers.

Jonathan D shoes prices in South Africa

Different shoes besides loafers are available to customers under the Jonathan D brand; their distinct look influences how much they cost. Below are a few of them:

1. J Scout genuine suede loafer (R1,299)

Whether you are going to have lunch with the guys or attend a wedding, the genuine suede loafer is a go-to to complete that simple yet sophisticated look.

2. J Winston- blue and cream (R1,119)

The blue and cream J Winston shoe can be worn for different occasions, particularly when attending a polo event.

3. J Winston black (R999)

This pair of shoes is an excellent addition to an all-black outfit for going to work or attending a fashion event. The loafers have a finish of a small gold belt on top, making them even more classic.

4. J boat brown snake (R949)

The J boat brown snake loafer is one of the versatile shoes under this brand. Wear them with a mustard shirt and blue jeans if you are going for a casual look for a late lunch or birthday dinner.

5. J penny moc peppermint (R899)

Jonathan D's J penny moc peppermint shoe is a slip-on and round-toe multi-coloured loafer that goes with various formal or casual looks. It is also one of the most affordable shoes manufactured by the brand.

Jonathan D's Penny Moc price

Jonathan D's penny moc loafer has been referred to as the master of versatility due to the cool edge it adds to any outfit. The shoe has a moc toe, rests on a thick rubber-lug sole and is an anti-heel slip for added comfort. When bought at Markham clothing store, it costs R899 regardless of the size being bought.

How much are Jonathan D shoes?

The prices for Jonathan D shoes vary according to their designs. However, they are not heavy on the pocket even though they can be of a luxurious design. Their navy penny moc sells for R829.

How much do the black and white Jonathan D shoes cost?

The black and white Jonathan D shoes are a classic from the brand to its customers. Their neutral colours allow the men wearing them to incorporate them into their outfits however they want, and purchasing this pair through Takealot will cost R879.00.

Who is the owner of Jonathan D?

The menswear brand is owned by Cape Town-based designer Jonathan Dale Marcus, popularly known for his famous trouser, Microfibre. Jonathan entered the fashion industry intending to redefine core garments, focusing on fabric and fit. Interestingly, he used to make viscose shirts for the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, when he was still in prison.

Is Jonathan D a South African brand?

Jonathan D is a South African menswear brand that was established in 1978 with the aim of pushing the limits of sophistication and elegance for older gentlemen.

What does Jonathan D stand for?

The brand stands for Jonathan Dale. Although Jonathan D has rebranded to cater to younger men, the classic aesthetics continue to feature in their shoe designs.

Who is the brand ambassador of Jonathan D?

Khuzani Mpungose, a South African Maskandi artist, is the brand ambassador of Jonathan D. According to sources, Khuzani has made a significant impact in the music industry.

Jonathan D shoes remain on the list of men's most stylish shoes and their salient feature is versatility. This article gives insight into some of the brand's shoes and how much they cost.

