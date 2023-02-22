What is the full price of a helicopter in South Africa in 2023?

Helicopters are gradually becoming a typical means of transportation for those who can afford, maintain, and adhere to the government's regulations for owning one in South Africa. But then, as different models become common, having a note of the full price of a helicopter in South Africa has become imperative.

The helicopter has one or more revolving overhead rotors that provide lift and propulsion in different directions. It has this advantage over other aircraft as movement is in all directions from a fixed point. So, what is the helicopter price list?

How much is a helicopter in South Africa?

A helicopter price in South Africa is not static, depending on the type you want and its usage. Another thing to consider is whether you are buying a new or a fairly used one. But on average, the price can range from R1.5 million to over R10 million.

However, helicopter prices in South Africa differ, as certifications, operation costs, and maintenance influence the cost. On average, you could buy one for about R540 thousand. Some of the factors to consider when purchasing the aircraft are discussed below.

Engine type

The two most common engine types used in helicopters are reciprocating or piston and turbine engines. Though turbine engines are more powerful, they are more expensive.

Size

The number of passengers it can accommodate is another thing that influences its price. The bigger the size, the more powerful and bigger the engine will be and the costlier it gets.

Rotor system design

Rotors determine the aircraft's movement and functionality. Nonetheless, one fitted with a tail rotor will likely cost more than one only fitted with a nose or tandem rotor.

Certification cost, repairs, and other special features like autopilot

Certification for a small private aircraft will differ from the one for a particular function, especially if it is bigger. Similarly, the price and maintenance differences remain glaring, as well as the fuel type and luxury.

Can you buy a helicopter in South Africa?

Yes, you can. Some vendors that sell, whether used or brand new, include Starlite Aviation Group, National Airways Corporation (NAC) Aircraft, Stark Aviation, Aviation X, Hover Sales, and Airbus Helicopters in Southern Africa.

What is the price of the cheapest helicopter?

Though helicopter prices in South Africa are not the same, the cheapest ones are the likes of Composite-FX XE, with a factory price of $59,000. You can buy this type as kit at a lower cost of about $46,000. But note that it has only one seat for the pilot and weighs less than most cars at 275 kilograms. Also, it has an MZ202 carbureted engine.

Can I fly my helicopter in South Africa?

Yes, but you must have undergone training and passed some exams. Once trained, certification would be awarded, and a flying licence would be issued. But remember that some of the requirements for certification in South Africa include the following:

Applicants must be 17 years or older;

Secured Class II Aviation medical certificate;

Fifty hours of training, including 15 hours of solo time and five hours of cross-country navigation;

Restricted radio license;

English proficiency;

SACAA PPL(H) subject credits;

Complete the PPL skill test.

Frequently asked question

Buying an aircraft in 2023 has become more accessible and requires the readiness to adhere to guidelines and regulations. Notably, the only space it needs for landing is a helipad, which can also be fitted on rooftops, making it easier to own. In all, the price of a helicopter in South Africa starts from as low as ZAR900 thousand.

