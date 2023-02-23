Different types of dismissal in South Africa and causes (2023)

Dismissal is the term used to describe the termination of your employment. If an employer decides that dismissal is the only option, it must be conducted fairly and without prejudice. This article has different types of dismissal in South Africa and circumstances under which you can be dismissed at work.

There are various types of dismissal in South Africa; therefore, an employer must go through multiple procedures before discharging. Get to know dismissal procedures as an employer and what you, as the employee, can do to ensure the process is carried out with the proper procedures. So, what constitutes a dismissal?

What are the five types of dismissal?

Before a situation reaches expulsion, employers will need to have followed their disciplinary policies. Also, they need to demonstrate that they have reasonably tried all other methods before opting for discharge. Below are different types of expulsions

1. Fair dismissal

This is where an employer has reasonable and justifiable reasons for his actions. This may be based on the employee's conduct, capability, and qualifications. Under such grounds, the employer would have acted relatively and justifiably; thus, there would be little room to protest the final decision.

2. Unfair dismissal

Unfair dismissal is the termination of employment without good cause, fair procedure, or both. The law of unfair dismissal in South Africa is based on the assumption that an employer is in an inherently stronger position of power than an employee.

A dismissal is unfair if it is not effected for a fair reason and under a suitable procedure. A discharge is automatically unfair if the reason given amounts to an infringement of the fundamental rights of employees and trade unions.

3. Voluntary redundancy

This is where an employer asks the employee to terminate their contract in return for a financial incentive. If, as an employee, you get information that your employer will be making redundancies, you can volunteer, and that would be treated as a fair dismissal. Employees often resort to voluntary redundancy when they feel their job is at risk.

4. Wrongful dismissal

This could easily be confused with unfair dismissal. This only concerns your employment contract and whether your employer terminated you in violation of it. It refers to whether you were fired without notice or with less than the stated minimum notice period.

5. Constructive dismissal

This happens when you feel you need to quit your job or feel pushed out due to how your employer treats you. An employee's salary cannot be withheld regardless of whether the employee is in the disciplinary or dismissal process. In case of dismissal without pay, then that is constructive dismissal.

What are the 5 fair reasons for dismissal?

You should follow fair procedure to evaluate if the situation at hand is serious enough to warrant dismissal. This entails doing a thorough examination into the claims. Once it is determined that the accusation has merit, you can begin implementing your disciplinary procedure. These are fair reasons for dismissal:

Redundancy

Statutory illegality

Conduct or misconduct

Capability or poor performance

Some other substantial reasons (SOSR)

Disciplinary procedures before dismissal

All employers should adopt disciplinary rules that establish the standard of conduct required of their employees.

The courts have endorsed the concept of corrective or progressive discipline.

Formal procedures do not have to be invoked every time a rule is broken, or a standard is not met.

Grounds for immediate dismissal in South Africa

There are some circumstances where your employer can automatically dismiss you or take disciplinary action against you without going through the standard procedures:

Threat to your employer.

Collective issues.

Duty to consult.

Industrial action.

Your employer cannot continue to employ you.

What is incapacity?

This is the inability or incompetence of an employee to do the work he is employed to do. It can be a result of poor performance or ill health.

What is misconduct dismissal?

This is considered an employee's unacceptable or improper behaviour leading to his dismissal. However, not all misconduct will justify the sanction for a discharge.

What are the common types of dismissal?

The following are potential reasons to dismiss someone fairly:

Fair dismissal

Voluntary redundancy

Unfair dismissal

Constructive dismissal

Wrongful dismissal

What can lead to summary dismissal?

Summary dismissal is usually a consequence of gross misconduct. This is conduct or behaviour of the employee so extreme as to breach the employment contract. Examples could include theft, harassment of colleagues or physical violence.

Can I be dismissed without warning?

An employer can dismiss an employee without giving notice if it is because of gross misconduct. The employer must have followed a fair procedure. When an employee is dismissed for gross misconduct, they leave immediately.

Is it better to quit or be fired?

The advantages of quitting instead of being fired include the possibility of negotiating severance and a positive recommendation. The disadvantages of quitting include forfeiting the right to claim unemployment.

What is procedural fairness?

This refers to an employee's right to undergo specific procedures before final dismissal. Despite the substantive reason for dismissal, employers are legally obliged to follow steps that aim to allow the staff to retain their employment.

What are the three forms of dismissal?

There are three types of workplace dismissals:

Unfair

Constructive

Wrongful

Above are the types of dismissal in South Africa and their causes in 2023. For a discharge to be fair, employers are legally required to adhere to substantive and procedural fairness guidelines. Also, the employee must be allowed to state their side. If that is not done, the dismissal could be procedurally unfair.

