Homeschooling fees for 2023 in South Africa (updated list)

Various reasons account for parents deciding to register their children in homeschooling institutions or delivering the lessons themselves; some of these could be the child not performing well in a traditional school or facing financial situations that restrict them from paying school fees. In this article, we learn more about the 2023 homeschooling fees in South Africa.

Homeschooling education takes place through online classes that are run at specific times. Although there is a considerable number of home schools in South Africa, their fees differ.

Impaq online classes

Impaq is a South African educational institution and facilitator of homeschooling. It delivers its curriculum through online classes that run every weekday from 07:00 am to 14:30 pm. The institution’s online classes are available in English and Afrikaans for grades 4 to 12. Notably, no classes are recorded in efforts to encourage full attendance and participation from learners.

Homeschooling prices

Homeschooling prices differ for various institutions and include costs for lesson plans, study guides, subject guidance sessions, assessment elements and services, and electronic facilitator guides. Other institutions give discounts to parents when they pay the price of one academic year in full.

Homeschooling fees in South Africa

Furthermore, the fees for homeschooling in South Africa have increased in line with the heightened cost of living in the country as of 2023, and they are as follows:

1. Cambrilearn

Cambrilearn is one of the most reputable homeschooling institutions in the country, with annual fees for primary-stage learners ranging from R8,520 to R23,940. Additionally, textbook costs for grades 1 to 6 range between R1,885 and R2,534.

2. Think Digital Academy

Think Digital Academy is a 4X award-winning online school that provides international curriculums in addition to South Africa’s curriculum. The fees for learning through this academy vary according to the grade, and they offer the South African curriculum without tutor support for grade R learners for R4,350 per year, while the fees for grades 1 to 3 are R5,000 per year.

3. Teneo Online School

Teneo is regarded as South Africa’s number one online school due to the quality results that its students produce through the education they offer. Under the real-time flex package, the annual fees for grades 10 to 12 are R26,388.

4. Evolve Online

A non-refundable application fee of R300 is payable when applying for a learner to learn at Evolve Online. For grades 7 to 9, annual fees amounting to R33,500 are expected, and parents have the option of paying in advance on or before the 31st of every month.

How much is homeschooling in South Africa?

When a parent does not opt to teach their children, various education outlets are available at different costs. For a learner starting school through Impaq, parents can expect to pay between R718 to R4,235 per month, depending on their chosen learning packages.

Is homeschooling free in South Africa?

Homeschooling in South Africa is free since parents who opt to teach their children at home need to apply to their provincial Department of Education to do so. However, high-quality homeschooling education from qualified industry professionals is not free.

Where do Impaq learners take exams?

Impaq learners complete formal assessments, such as exams, online, which teachers then mark. Parents are advised not to hire invigilators or assessors separately because the school oversees this responsibility. Details pertaining to how learners are monitored in order not to cheat are therefore unavailable.

How long does it take to register for homeschooling in South Africa?

The process of applying to homeschool your child takes up to 30 days or less, and the documents required for this application are:

Parents certified ID copy

If your child is beginning with homeschooling, you will need their immunisation card

Weekly timetable

Breakdown of learning terms (e.g., terms 1-3)

Learning programme

Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate

Do universities accept homeschooled students in South Africa?

Reports state that South African universities give homeschooled learners admission into various programmes of study.

Is it expensive to homeschool?

In this regard, it is not expensive to homeschool in South Africa because parents save money on necessities such as transport, school uniform, compulsory trips, and other expenses that come with children traditionally attending school.

What qualifications do I need to homeschool my child in South Africa?

Additionally, no qualifications are required to homeschool your child in South Africa. However, it is important to note that once you have been approved by your provincial Department of Education to homeschool your child, you must ensure that the lessons you give adhere to those given to South African learners in the foundation phase, intermediate phase and senior phase grades.

Homeschooling in South Africa is a learning option gaining prominence in the country for various reasons. Therefore, this article has provided the necessary information needed by parents to decide whether or not to enrol their children for homeschooling.

