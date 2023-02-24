Best Bass shoe prices in South Africa and where to find them (2023)

Bass is one of the world's leading luxury brands, well-known for its quality craftsmanship and unique designs. These unique designs are a force to reckon with as they add an elegant touch to every great outfit. For those looking for the perfect pair of shoes, Bass has something for everyone. These shoes are available at various retail stores in South Africa, with prices ranging from mid-range to expensive. Discover more about Bass shoe prices in South Africa in this article.

Latest Bass shoes in South Africa (2023). Photo: Christian Vierig, Benson Muchoki, Business Wire via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bass has a wide variety of high-end official and casual loafers to complete your sophisticated look. However, they are incredibly pricey, as a pair of this luxurious brand can cost you a lot of money. Glancing at these loafers can tempt you to spend beyond your budget because of their beauty. Learn more about the best Bass shoe prices and where to buy them in South Africa today.

History of Bass

Who made Bass shoes? G.H. Bass & Co is an American footwear brand founded in 1876 by George Henry Bass. In November 2013, G-III Apparel Group acquired the company for $50 million.

Bass shoe prices in South Africa

Deciding what to wear with these shoes is about what makes you feel confident. Luckily, the loafers go along well with most outfits. Below are some Bass shoes and their prices in South Africa.

1. Larson MOC Penny loafers (R2,199)

Glancing at these loafers can tempt you to spend beyond your budget because of their beauty. Photo: dimamorgan12

Source: Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a pair of black Bass shoes. These are excellent-fitting pairs with a glossy leather finish. Style this outfit with coloured chino pants and a buttoned-down polo shirt for a corporate look.

2. Larkin Tassel loafers (R2,199)

Deciding what to wear with these shoes is about what makes you feel confident. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

Do you want a professional look without necessarily having to wear a suit? Then, these loafers are your go-to. Pair them with a white V-neck T-shirt and a watch to accessorize the look.

3. Palm Spring Larkin loafers (R2,699)

Bass has a wide variety of high-end official and casual shoes to complete your sophisticated look. Photo: Christian Vierig

Source: Getty Images

These loafers are suitable for semi-corporate and casual events. They have leather lapels dangling in the front, adding uniqueness to the outfit.

4. Larson Reverso loafers (R2,499)

G.H. Bass & Co is an American footwear brand founded in 1876 by George Henry Bass. Photo: Benson Muchoki

Source: Getty Images

If you want to turn heads, style this pair with light-wash jeans and a T-shirt. This gives a more relaxed look for a wedding occasion or a night out with friends.

5. Weejuns Larson MOC Penny (R2,399)

Bass has been a shoe brand in the footwear game for nearly 150 years. Photo: Business Wire

Source: Getty Images

This is one of the most stylish Bass loafers. These shoes have beautiful colour combinations and slightly raised heels that are super comfortable. Go for a monochromatic look if you want these loafers to pop.

Where to buy Bass shoes online in South Africa

Are you looking to purchase Bass shoes online? Below is a list of online shoe stores, meaning you can step into style in the comfort of your home.

Madison

Shesha

Superbalist

Shoebox

Rand Outfitters

Subwear

Is Bass a good shoe brand?

Bass has been a shoe brand in the footwear game for nearly 150 years. A legacy like that comes from something other than a low-quality product. Their products are made from high-quality materials and are serviceable by a cobbler so that you can enjoy them for years.

Where are Bass shoes made?

You can never go wrong with a pair of black Bass shoes. Photo: Streetstyleshooters

Source: Getty Images

The Bass shoes manufacturing process begins in Wilton, Maine. The shoes are then moved to a factory in Wilson Stream in Farmington, Maine, to utilize water-powered machinery for faster production time with minimal energy use.

What happened to the Bass shoe company?

In 2020, G-III Apparel Group restructured its retail operations segment, reducing its store portfolio to focus on its wholesale business. The company closed its 110 Wilson Leather and 89 G.H. Bass stores as part of the move. However, in 2021, the company returned to normal operations and made significant profits, a complete turnaround from the previous year.

This article has everything you need to know about Bass shoe prices in South Africa in 2023. Now that you have a rough idea of these prices, you are more likely to be better at deciding whether to proceed with your purchase.

READ ALSO: Top 10 clothing stores: Best online clothing shopping South Africa

Do you want to shop for your clothes online and do not want to leave the comfort of your home or office? Briefly.co.za recently shared some online clothing stores where you can conveniently shop.

Online shops like Zaful SA, Zana, Superbalist and Label Collections are some of the stores you might want to consider. Check out the post to learn more about them.

Source: Briefly News