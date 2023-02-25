Lithium-ion solar battery prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

Solar batteries in South Africa provide an increasingly affordable and sustainable alternative for energy storage. They serve as a welcome boost for the adoption of eco-friendly solar power. Lithium-ion batteries are the most common solar batteries today. They encompass a newer technology, standard in laptops and cellphones. However, lately, they have become more prevalent in renewable energy. Discover Lithium-ion solar battery prices in South Africa in this article.

Lithium-ion solar batteries are rechargeable batteries that use the reversible reduction of Lithium ions to store energy. Once the solar panels absorb energy from the sun, they convert it into electricity, passing through an inverter for home or business use. If the electricity is not utilized immediately, these batteries convert DC electricity into AC power and store it for later use.

Which battery is best for a solar system in South Africa?

Lithium-ion batteries are the best option for a solar panel system, though other battery types can be more affordable. Consider popular brands such as PylonTech, Dyness or BlueNova when purchasing a battery.

Factors affecting Lithium-ion solar battery prices in South Africa

Thanks to their resilience against grid outages, solar batteries significantly increase the value of solar systems for businesses and homeowners. Since multiple options are in the market today, their prices may vary widely. Here are some factors that may influence battery prices in South Africa.

Balance of System (BOS) equipment

Battery capacity and power rating

Efficiency

Type of energy (DC vs AC)

Amount of taxes

Solar Lithium-ion battery prices

Lithium-ion battery prices in South Africa are hugely dependent on the brand type. The table below shows various Lithium-ion battery types and their current prices.

Battery Price in Rand I-G3N LiFePO4 X-Range high-capacity 120,310.39 Hubble AM5 5.1 kWh 40,751.58 Pylontech UP5000 4.8kWh 31,974.37 GITER 2.56kWh 25.6V 16,472.61 BlueNova 13V 108Ah 1.4kWh 10,699 Pylontech US3000C 3.5kWh 25,762.41 Freedom Won eTower 5kWh 48V 39,239.10 Pylontech US2000C 2.4kWh 48V 19,490.89 I-G3N i-Stack Lithium LiFePO4 48V 39,839.14 I-G3N i-Wall Lithium LiFePO4 48V 38,866.47

Benefits of Lithium-ion batteries in South Africa

Although these batteries are expensive compared with other battery types, there are several benefits to justify the higher price tag. Below are some of these benefits:

More efficient power usage

Longer lifespan

No ventilation

No maintenance required

More usable storage capacity (deeper discharges)

Where can I buy a Lithium-ion battery in South Africa?

Solar equipment is vital when installing a solar system in your home or business. Below are some legit suppliers you can buy from in South Africa.

Ilaanga Energy Iseli Energy BlueNova Metalforming Technology SA Repro Supplies c.c. Valsa Sustainability Solutions

Which Lithium-ion battery is the best in South Africa?

PylonTech is one of the most popular brands of Lithium-ion batteries in South Africa. The company is renowned for having high-quality batteries that last up to 15 years.

What is the price of a 200AH Lithium-ion battery?

Currently, a 24V 200AH Lithium-ion battery costs R64,903.54.

This power unit will require 610 watts of solar panels to charge it from 100 per cent depth of discharge in five peak sun hours with an MPPT charge controller.

This article has everything you need to know about Lithium-ion solar battery prices in South Africa in 2023. Now that you have a rough idea of these prices, you are more likely to be better at deciding whether to proceed with your purchase.

