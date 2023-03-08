Invest in a credit card if you want to have more financial security monthly or have your eye on something just out of your current budget. Besides adding financial security, it can help you better plan your monthly spending and budget. So, how does a credit card work in South Africa?

As mentioned earlier, getting a credit card has various benefits financially. The most obvious is giving you direct access to money instantly at any point of the month. This is especially helpful for any unexpected expenses. If you are dedicated to timely payments, you will also build a good credit score, especially for investments like home loans.

The process of a credit card application in South Africa is more straightforward than you may think. Here is everything you need to know about obtaining a credit card in South Africa, including the requirements and how the payment back works.

Who qualifies for a credit card in South Africa?

You need a specific amount of points to be considered, ideally above 550. This depends on your spending habits and how responsible you are with payments. You can confirm your score through a free online report to see if you qualify.

Credit card requirements

The minimum requirements for most banks are:

Your original ID document (since you must be 18 years or older.)

Your most recent salary slip.

A three-month bank statement.

There is a minimum income requirement of around R5,000 and R10,000 for self-employed people.

How to qualify for an African Bank credit card

The requirements of African Bank are exactly as mentioned above, which is typical for most financial institutions. According to Rateweb, African Bank's black credit card limit is R250,000, and it is available to individuals older than 18.

How does an African Bank credit card work?

The card works similarly to a debit card, except you need to pay your expenses monthly, with a small interest fee. However, there is the added benefit of up to 62 days interest-free for POS sales and online shopping if you pay your outstanding expenses in full in a timely fashion.

How does an FNB credit card work?

The FNB credit card works the same as others, with up to 55 days interest fee (with terms and conditions applying.) You will also receive a personalised interest rate and an auto payment solution.

How do payments on a credit card work in South Africa?

Knowing all of this, how do payments on a credit card work? As briefly touched upon, you have monthly fees to pay off. You must pay any money used back at the end of a month or ultimately, over monthly instalments. An interest fee is included but may vary.

How do beginners use credit cards?

The most reliable way to use this financial assistance is to spend responsibly, ensuring you spend appropriately and avoid a hefty outstanding fee that may be difficult to pay off at the end of the month.

What is the best way to use a credit card in South Africa?

You can stay on top of your good credit and avoid any complications or bad credit by paying your outstanding monthly fees before the deadline in full. The more reliable your payments are, the better your score will be, and the easier it becomes to pay the debt off.

Can I withdraw money from my credit card?

If need be, you can withdraw funds from the account. However, this is significantly more costly than simply using the card as and when. There may also be instances where you cannot withdraw the funds at an ATM due to the limit reached.

Once you know how a credit card works in South Africa, you become more confident in navigating funds and understanding the process responsibly.

