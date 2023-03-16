List of Eastern Chrome Mines in Glencore, South Africa (2023)

South Africa has several mineral resources contributing to its economic growth and general development. Exploiting the nation’s abundant natural resources is essential to its post-pandemic recovery plan. Besides having gold and diamonds, the country also boasts chrome in different parts. Check out the list of Eastern Chrome Mines in Glencore, South Africa, in 2023.

Interestingly, South Africa has about 70 per cent of the world’s chrome reserves. The country’s government and several private businesses have invested in the nation’s mining industry. Locals now have more job opportunities thanks to these efforts, which have also significantly boosted economic development.

Does Glencore mine chrome?

Yes, the company produces and markets chrome ore, ferrochrome and vanadium. It is one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost producers.

List of chrome mines in South Africa

Several local and international mining companies in the country mine chrome. Here are some of the firms involved in chrome mining in South Africa.

Tata Steel Company (KwaZulu Natal)

Managed by Tata Steel, the company specialises in high-carbon ferrochromium production. Besides mining, the firm also beneficiates, serving local and international markets.

International Ferro Metal (Buffelsfontein, North West Province)

This firm is in charge of one of South Africa’s famous chrome mines and is well-known for using ethically and environmentally responsible means in carrying out their activities. Located in Buffelsfontein, 100 kilometres Northwest of Johannesburg, the company is the country’s leading ferrochrome producer.

Glencore Xstrata (Mpumalanga)

In May 2013, Xtrata was acquired by Glencore, thereby gaining mining rights in South Africa. The corporation handles copper, coal, nickel, zinc and lead mining.

Samancor (North West Province)

Along with significantly contributing to the South African economy and mining sector, this firm actively strives to be an employer of choice.

International Ferro Metal (North West Province)

Also operated by International Ferro Metal, Sky Chrome Mine is another one in South Africa, where the essential metal is produced for various purposes.

Where are Glencore Eastern Chrome Mines?

Eastern Chrome Mines (ECM) are located along a 100-kilometre stretch of the eastern rim of the Bushveld Igneous Complex in the Steelpoort valley, approximately 350 kilometres from Johannesburg.

They comprise three underground mines, four surface beneficiation plants, two opencast mines, and four tailing re-treatment plants. The total capacity at ECM is over 2 million tons of run of mine ore per annum. Actual production varies according to market demands.

Western Chrome Mines

Samancor’s Western Chrome Mines include Mooinooi and Millsell, stretching over a 50-kilometre distance between Rustenburg and Brits in the North West province. The mines have a capacity of 2.0 million tons of run of mine ore.

The main products from the mine include metallurgical and chemical concentrates with some foundry grades. In these mines, the underground mining techniques are trackless mechanised mining and conventional scraper mining.

Chrome mines in Rustenburg

Glencore Merafe Venture

Chrome Traders

Rustenburg Smelter

Modi Mining (Pty) Ltd

Keletshepile Mining

Clover Mine Kroondal

LanXess Chrome Mining

Samancor Mill Sell

Who owns Glencore?

Ivan Glansberg holds the most significant stake in Glencore, the world’s biggest commodity trader. After earning his MBA from USC, Ivan started working as a marketer in the coal department of Marc Rich & Co. in South Africa.

Which mines are owned by Glencore?

Glencore operates 25 mines in Queensland, Western Australia, Northern Territory and New South Wales. The company currently mines copper, lead-zinc, nickel-cobalt and coal.

What are the uses of Chrome?

Chrome has a wide range of industrial uses:

It is used as a catalyst in dyeing and leather tanning

To produce synthetic rubies

To manufacture molds for the firing of bricks

Chrome is used in metal ceramics such as stainless steel

It is utilised in alloys

The above article contains everything about the Eastern Chrome Mines in Glencore. Mining activities in South Africa have brought several advantages, from employment to revenue generation, with the country being the largest producer of this precious metal.

