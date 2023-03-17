List of top 10 hiring companies in Sandton in 2023: Top personnel agencies

How can I get a job in South Africa? The unemployment rate is rising globally, and job seekers are up for any possible opening. However, you should not be discouraged by the unemployment rate, as hiring is still taking place. Potential employers hire recruitment agencies to find suitable candidates. Below are the top 10 hiring companies in Sandton in 2023.

The world of work continues to grow amidst the rising rates of unemployment. Thus, companies have had to step up to attract and retain talent. This is where the top hiring companies in Sandton come in to search the open roles, identify qualified candidates, screening and connect them to potential employers.

Top 10 list of recruitment agencies in South Africa in 2023

Are you looking for work or to hire new employees for your business? Do not worry, as below hiring companies in Sandton will help you get the best. These companies offer stability in the ever-changing world of work.

1. MSA Outsourcing Solutions Pty Ltd

MSA Outsourcing Solutions has a good structure and offers world-class staffing services. They have also built a reputation for reliability, user-friendly systems, and service excellence.

Address : 1st - 2nd Floor, Aloe Grove, Houghton, Estate Office Park, 2 Osborn Rd, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa

: 1st - 2nd Floor, Aloe Grove, Houghton, Estate Office Park, 2 Osborn Rd, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa Phone: +27 12 010 5263

2. Hi-Tech Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Hi-Tech boasts a high reputation which helps dispatch its core functions and expertise. They pride themselves on developing long-term relationships with leading organisations across South Africa, Africa, and internationally.

Address: 65 Central St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa

65 Central St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa Website: hi-tech.co.za

Phone: +27 11 442 0644

3. UDM International

UDM International majors in marketing campaigns as well as appropriate training programs. They also offer an ideal working environment making employees thrive in different areas. Growth and development are two words that describe what working at UDM provides you with.

Address: 79 Hyde Ln, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, South Africa

79 Hyde Ln, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, South Africa Phone: +27 11 344 9000

4. Emporium Human Capital

Emporium Human Capital can be regarded as one of the top hiring companies in Sandton. Established in 1999, it offers flexible, cost-effective hiring solutions to clients of every size and industry.

Address: 33 Bath Ave, Rosebank, Sandton, 2196, South Africa

5. Michael Page South Africa

Michael Page South Africa is an outstanding professional recruitment consultancy. The company works with several top employers in South Africa and beyond.

Address : Michael Page 5th Floor, The Forum 2 Maude Street, Sandton City 2196, South Africa

: Michael Page 5th Floor, The Forum 2 Maude Street, Sandton City 2196, South Africa Phone: +27 11 303 8341

Website: candidateafrica@michaelpage.co.za

6. GAP Consulting

Gap Consulting is one of the bonafide recruitment agencies in Sandton. Their expertise revolves around recruitment in the Motor Industry, Transport & Logistics. They offer quick and easy access to the latest jobs across various sectors with a simple application process.

Address: 2nd Floor, West Tower, Nelson Mandela Square, Maude St, Sandown, 2196, South Africa

2nd Floor, West Tower, Nelson Mandela Square, Maude St, Sandown, 2196, South Africa Phone: +27 86 111 4992

7. Tower Group

Tower Group boasts a great deal of expertise in staffing services. It is one of the big companies in Sandton and remains committed to developing people and organisations.

Address : 1st floor, 25 Rudd Road, Illovo, Sandton

: 1st floor, 25 Rudd Road, Illovo, Sandton Phone: (011) 750-1900/1/2/3

Email: KerryM@towergroup.co.za

8. Lulaway Holdings

Lulaway Holdings is a pioneer in sustainable, high-impact youth empowerment solutions in South Africa. The company plans and implements high-impact job creation solutions that have been helpful to many job seekers.

Address : 15A 4th St, Wynberg, Sandton, 2090, South Africa

: 15A 4th St, Wynberg, Sandton, 2090, South Africa Phone: +27 10 140 9510

9. Pnet Ltd

Pnet Ltd is an online recruitment platform that has created adequate structures to connect recruiters and job seekers. Recruiters can get quality talent and employees with ease.

Address : Linbro Office Park, 40 Galaxy Ave, Frankenwald, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa

: Linbro Office Park, 40 Galaxy Ave, Frankenwald, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa Phone: +27 10 140 3099

10. Embark Recruitment

Embark Recruitment is one of the top personnel agencies operating in Sandton and is committed to helping job seekers and employers to get ahead in what they do. They have a smooth, proven process that will empower you throughout the hiring process.

Address: Coleraine Drive, Sandton, 2191, South Africa

Coleraine Drive, Sandton, 2191, South Africa Phone: +27 76 223 5185

How can I find job opportunities?

Here are some strategies to find job opportunities:

Networking

Referrals

Job boards and Career websites

Job Fairs

Company Websites

Cold Calling

Recruiters

Internships

Which type of companies creates the most jobs in South Africa?

Here are the job sectors with the most opportunities:

Information Technology

Sales

Finance

Engineering

Education

Accounting

Medical

Retail

Administration

Manufacturing

How can I apply for a job in a company?

How to apply for a job:

Search for jobs in your field. Research hiring companies. Ready your resume for submission. Decide if a cover letter is proper for you. Submit your resume and online application. Application follow-up.

Why do I need to hire the best recruitment agencies in Sandton?

Recruiting is a challenging and time-consuming process. Thus, recruitment agencies are the best at what they do, so you do not have to get bogged down with recruitment.

What are the advantages of using a recruitment agency?

Access to more and better candidates

You save time as recruitment agencies take care of the many processes involved with hiring.

Extensive market knowledge

Recruitment knowledge is their job, so they are naturally better at it

Recruitment agencies know how vital employer branding is

There is less risk

Above is a list of the top 10 hiring companies in Sandton in 2023. Try them today, as they have proven to be effective since inception.

