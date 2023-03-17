How does a trust work in South Africa (2023)? Everything you ought to know

One of the best ways to provide your family with financial security during stressful economic times is by creating a fund that ensures they live comfortably in the worst possible scenario. How does a trust work in South Africa? Here is everything you need to know.

The Trust Property Control Act is South African legislation that ensures all processes are executed correctly, and individuals involved are legally protected, including the rights of beneficiaries of a trust in South Africa. This is especially important for those who would no longer be around to ensure those set to benefit are fully protected.

Besides understanding what legalities a trust fund in South Africa entails, it is helpful to know as much as possible regarding the account, including how to register a trust in South Africa, what kinds there are, and whether they are taxed.

Who owns the assets of a trust?

The actual owner is the beneficiary of the assets, and the trustees' control is only limited to administrative management for the advantage of the relevant beneficiaries.

Types of trust funds in South Africa

In our country, two kinds of these accounts can be registered: the inter-vivos and the testamentary trust. The inter-vivos account is created between living persons, and the latter is derived from a valid will of a person who has since passed away.

What are the benefits of having a trust in South Africa?

One of the most significant advantages of a living trust is that all of the relevant assets are shielded from any creditors since the creditors of the trustees and beneficiaries do not have direct access to them.

Besides that, other benefits include any growth of assets, such as transferring property into a trust in South Africa, which is not subjected to estate duty, saving you extra money. And, the relevant finances will continue to be paid to the beneficiaries after you die.

What are the disadvantages of a trust?

The disadvantages of a family trust in South Africa, among other things, is that the structure can be costly and complex. Not only is it expensive to establish, but it can also become financially taxing to maintain.

Since it is so intricate, the relevant paperwork may become overwhelming and time-consuming. To finish it off, the beneficiaries lack power regarding the trust since they are restricted.

How much does it cost to have a trust in South Africa?

The price of a trust in South Africa can range anywhere from R7 000 to R20 000, depending on the intricacies of the fund. A mandatory registration fee of R250 is also payable to the Master of the High Court.

How to open a trust account

The process requires you to decide which kind of trust you wish to choose and select the fund's beneficiaries. Once that is done, you must take the relevant supporting documents to present to the Master of the High Court regarding the applicable provincial jurisdiction regarding the Trust Property Control Act requirements.

The process of how to set up a trust fund for a child in South Africa is the same, but you can just turn to other financial instructions if you need help with more information and the process of setting one up.

How are trusts taxed in South Africa?

As of 2023 in South Africa, it is taxed at a flat rate of 45%, but Special Trusts are taxed on a scale between 18% and 45%.

Knowing how a trust works in South Africa, what kinds there are, and the associated benefits help you decide whether this is the best financial choice for you and what type best suits your needs.

