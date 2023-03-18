Boerboel puppies' prices in South Africa (2023): All you need to know

Boerboel puppies are bred to guard the homestead and work the farm. They are one of the most powerful dog breeds in the world, capable of sensing what their human companion is thinking and feeling. If you want to buy a sensitive dog that will only act if it detects hostile intentions, consider this breed dog. This article details Boerboel puppies' prices in South Africa and the best breeders.

Due to its history as a farm dog, the Boerboel is usually labelled as a working dog. However, this breed is more than just this; they are friends to always look up to and defenders.

How much do South African Boerboel puppies cost?

Boerboel prices vary depending on various factors. These factors include training, breed lines, breed popularity, breeders' location, litter size and gender. Currently, the price of a South African Boerboel puppy is $1,500.

This price only applies to puppies without breeding rights. However, the cost of a South African Boerboel with top breed lines and a superior pedigree ranges from $3,700 to $6,200. To save a few dollars on the price of a Boerboel, consider adopting or rescuing one.

Boerboel breed characteristics

This dog breed is extensive, with solid bone structure and well-developed muscles. Here is a table detailing some of their most distinct characteristics.

Breed name Boerboel Other names South African Mastiff, Borbull, Bole and Boer dog Colour With and without a black mask: fawn, red, brown, brindle, cream brindle and black Breed size Large Height 30 inches Weight Between 65 and 90 kg for males and between 55 and 70 kg for females Climate tolerance All climates Lifespan Between 9 and 11 years Rarity Common Suitable for pets Yes Country of origin South Africa

Types of Boerboel breeds in South Africa

The South African Mastiff has four different breed types. Check them out below.

Hound type

These dogs have nicely shaped feet, narrow chests and longer ears which taper inwards towards the end. They are well known for their excellent rear angulation.

Bulldog type

They are shorter and broader, with concave lines showing more spring or roundness to the ribs. Examples of this breed include Avalonia Waldor and Dreifontien Grootpraat.

Terrier type

They have thinner legs and shorter back lengths. They can be hyperactive and more prey-driven than most other Boer dogs.

Mastiff type

These dogs have thick legs, broad muzzles, and usually an excess of lips and wrinkles. They also have a shorter lifespan as compared to their counterparts.

Who are the best Boerboel breeders in South Africa?

Are you planning to get a puppy and looking for the best breeders of Boer dogs in South Africa? Check out this list of reputable Boerboel breeders.

Ralzuca (Oaktree, Johannesburg)

Targus (Randfontein, Gauteng)

Amayirha (Soweto, Gauteng)

Subiri (Kloof, Kwa Zulu Natal)

Tokara (Onderstepoort, Pretoria)

Heavyweght (Randfontein)

Meyer (Heidelberg, Gauteng)

Laika ( Ruiterbos Valley, Southern Cape)

How much is a Boerboel dog in Kenya?

This dog is ranked as one of the most expensive dogs in Kenya. You are likely to spend as high as 120,000 shillings to buy it, with the lowest price being around 10,000 shillings.

Are Boerboel bigger than Rottweiler?

An adult Boerbull is bigger than a Rottweiler in terms of size. The former is about 30 inches tall, while the latter is about 27 inches tall.

Now that you know the various Boerboel puppies' prices in South Africa, you can decide whether to adopt or rescue one. Worth noting is that these puppies are infamous for going toe-to-toe with dogs of the same sex. So, if you ever consider adding another dog to the family, getting a dog of the opposite sex is smart.

