Best vacuum cleaners in South Africa: Top list (with images)

The best vacuum cleaners in South Africa are efficient, have optimal suction power, and offer value for money. The type of appliance you choose depends on factors like house size, floor type, allergies, and the type of dirt to be cleaned. Below are the best vacuum models popular in Mzansi homes in 2023.

Modern vacuum cleaners are installed with the latest technological features that ensure easy and thorough cleaning. The top factors to consider when choosing the ideal appliance are portability, noise level, suction power, manoeuvrability, design and structure, and filtration.

Types of vacuum cleaners

Popular types of vacuum cleaners include;

Upright vacuums: Versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces. They are best for a large floor area of wall-to-wall carpets located on one level and are ideal for individuals with back problems.

Versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces. They are best for a large floor area of wall-to-wall carpets located on one level and are ideal for individuals with back problems. Canister: Can be used on all floor types, including under furniture, tight corners, and stairs

Can be used on all floor types, including under furniture, tight corners, and stairs Cordless/corded stick: Suitable for small living areas with hard floors or tiles

Suitable for small living areas with hard floors or tiles Handheld: Cleans places that are hard to reach and cleaning of spills.

Cleans places that are hard to reach and cleaning of spills. Robotic: Effective on all solid floor types on a single level

Effective on all solid floor types on a single level Wet and dry: Cleans stubborn stains and wipes up liquid. Their flexibility allows them to work in various places, including garages.

Which is the best vacuum cleaner brand?

The following are the top 10 vacuum cleaners in South Africa, according to consumer reviews. The appliances are not listed in any particular order since each item represents the best brand in a specific vacuum cleaner category.

1. Numatic Henry Pet Care Vacuum (Dry) - Best for homes with pets

Consumer rating: 5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.4/5 on Amazon

5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.4/5 on Amazon Motor power: 620W

620W Suction: 2300mm H20

2300mm H20 Cleaning range: 26.4mm

26.4mm Capacity: 9L

The Numatic Pet Care device has an EcoBrush for easy removal of stubborn pet hairs from stairs and carpets. Its charcoal-activated MicroFresh filter eliminates pet odours and keeps your house fresh. The device is easy to empty, has low noise, and comes with an extra-long cable. Its price is approximately R2,900 in Mzansi.

2. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum - Best cordless stick

Consumer rating: 4.5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon

4.5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon Suction power: 230AW/125,00rpm

230AW/125,00rpm Run time: Up to 60 minutes

Up to 60 minutes Anti-tangle comb

Smart technology

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is an ideal cordless vacuum cleaner in South Africa. It is effective for deep cleaning hard floors, mattresses, and carpets. It adapts suction based on floor type and the volume of dust picked up.

The device counts and measures the size of dust particles and reveals microscopic dust that cannot be seen. It goes for around R13,500 in Mzansi.

3. Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner G11 - Best handheld

Consumer rating: 5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon

5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon Suction power: 185AW

185AW Battery: Lithium-ion polymer

Lithium-ion polymer Tangle free technology

Multi-surface brush head

Xiaomi Mi Handheld G11 is one of the best handheld vacuum cleaners in South Africa. It has a multi-surface brush head that easily cleans wooden flooring and carpets. The roller brush is tangle free.

The device has an Auto Mode infrared particle sensor that detects the dust level and intelligently adjusts the suction power output. It automatically adjusts motor speed based on the type of surface being cleaned. The appliance costs approximately R7,700 in South Africa.

4. Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Cordless - Best wet and dry

Consumer rating: 4.6/5 on Takealot.com and 4.4/5 on Amazon

4.6/5 on Takealot.com and 4.4/5 on Amazon 35 minutes runtime

Smart noise optimization

Enhanced edge cleaning

In-built voice assistant

The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners in South Africa ensure quick cleaning since the device simultaneously vacuums and mops wet, dry and sticky messes. The iLoop smart sensor technology detects dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow.

Tineco Floor One S5 easily cleans hard-to-reach corners and has a self-cleaning feature for the brush roller. It has a lightweight and ergonomic design. The product costs approximately R8,500 in South Africa.

5. Miele Blizzard CX1 - Best for allergies and asthma

Consumer reviews: 4.5/5 on Amazon

4.5/5 on Amazon Bagless

800W suction power

HEPA air filter

Best vacuum cleaners for allergies ensure maximum air hygiene during cleaning. Miele Blizzard CX1 utilizes vortex and dust-separation technology for optimal cleaning performance. It has a HEPA AirClean Lifetime filter that traps allergens and fine dust particles.

The appliance is bagless and fully sealed, making it suitable for individuals with allergies and asthma problems. The product costs around R9,500 at the brand's South African store.

6. Miele Complete C3 Calima - Best canister

Consumer reviews: 4.4/5 on Amazon

4.4/5 on Amazon Suction power: 1200W

1200W Operating radius: 36 feet

36 feet Silent motor

A Miele Complete C3 Calima is quiet during performance and offers durability. It is gentle on hard floors and ensures optimal air hygiene with its fitted HEPA AirClean filter.

The appliance has six-stage suction control using the +/- foot switch. It is ideal for low to medium carpeting, area rugs, and hard floors. The device costs around R7,500 on the Miele website in South Africa.

7. Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Vac - Best for cars

Consumer reviews: 4.5/5 on Amazon

4.5/5 on Amazon 10 feet Corded power source

82 dB noise level

120W suction power

This Armor All model is lightweight and is designed to clean car interiors. It cleans dry and wet surfaces and quickly converts to a blower to dry any wet areas. An automatic shut-off prevents overflow, while a built-in noise diffuser ensures quietness.

The hose diameter is small and cannot pick up large debris like leaves. The appliance costs approximately R6,300 in South Africa.

8. Atrix Lil Red Portable Canister - Best for bed bugs

Consumer rating: 4.2/5 on Amazon

4.2/5 on Amazon 1,200W suction power

79 dB noise level

3-stage filtration

16.5 feet retractable power cord

The best vacuum cleaner for bed bugs should have high suction power, use a disposable bag, reach tight and hard-to-reach areas, and have a HEPA filter. Atrix Lil Red is lightweight and has three levels of filtration, including a 2-quart HEPA bag, exhaust filter, and foam premotor filter.

The HEPA bag captures particles and should be changed when full. The appliance has a telescopic extension wand with 17 height settings to ensure access to hard-to-reach surfaces. It costs about R7,500 in South Africa.

9. Dyson Cinetic Big ball AnimalPro 2 - Best upright vacuum cleaner

Consumer rating: 4.9/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon

4.9/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon Suction power: 160 AW

160 AW Cord length: 6.5M

6.5M Maximum reach: 10.67 M

10.67 M Bin volume: 7.8L

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball AnimalPro 2 has reliable suction power with no filters to wash or replace. It requires little maintenance and is ideal for homes with pets. The appliance costs around R9,000 in Mzansi.

10. Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner - Best robotics

Consumer rating: 5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon

5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon Navigation type: TrueMopping 2.0

TrueMopping 2.0 Obstacle avoidance: AIVI 3.0

AIVI 3.0 Cleaning mode: Sweep and mop

Sweep and mop Battery type and capacity: Li-ion 5200mAh

Li-ion 5200mAh Suction power: 3000Pa

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot is among the best robot vacuum cleaners in South Africa. The AI-powered appliance has advanced technology to navigate the house and avoid obstacles.

The integrated YIKO language assistant is tailored to the device and works independently of other voice assistants around the house. The appliance costs around R19,000.

What is the world's number 1 vacuum cleaner?

According to Forbes, Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional is the best overall vacuum cleaner in 2023. The model has a lift-away functionality, an anti-allergen complete seal, and a large dust cup. It easily cleans tight spaces and is perfect for pet owners. The appliance costs over $198 and has a 4.5/5 rating on Amazon.

What is the cost of a good quality vacuum cleaner?

The price varies with the type and features of the model. Good quality vacuum cleaners in South African cost more than R2,000.

Make cleaning a favourite chore by choosing the best vacuum cleaners in South Africa. The product you choose depends on your cleaning needs and affordability.

