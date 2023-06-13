Best vacuum cleaners in South Africa: Top list (with images)
The best vacuum cleaners in South Africa are efficient, have optimal suction power, and offer value for money. The type of appliance you choose depends on factors like house size, floor type, allergies, and the type of dirt to be cleaned. Below are the best vacuum models popular in Mzansi homes in 2023.
Modern vacuum cleaners are installed with the latest technological features that ensure easy and thorough cleaning. The top factors to consider when choosing the ideal appliance are portability, noise level, suction power, manoeuvrability, design and structure, and filtration.
Types of vacuum cleaners
Popular types of vacuum cleaners include;
- Upright vacuums: Versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces. They are best for a large floor area of wall-to-wall carpets located on one level and are ideal for individuals with back problems.
- Canister: Can be used on all floor types, including under furniture, tight corners, and stairs
- Cordless/corded stick: Suitable for small living areas with hard floors or tiles
- Handheld: Cleans places that are hard to reach and cleaning of spills.
- Robotic: Effective on all solid floor types on a single level
- Wet and dry: Cleans stubborn stains and wipes up liquid. Their flexibility allows them to work in various places, including garages.
Which is the best vacuum cleaner brand?
The following are the top 10 vacuum cleaners in South Africa, according to consumer reviews. The appliances are not listed in any particular order since each item represents the best brand in a specific vacuum cleaner category.
1. Numatic Henry Pet Care Vacuum (Dry) - Best for homes with pets
- Consumer rating: 5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.4/5 on Amazon
- Motor power: 620W
- Suction: 2300mm H20
- Cleaning range: 26.4mm
- Capacity: 9L
The Numatic Pet Care device has an EcoBrush for easy removal of stubborn pet hairs from stairs and carpets. Its charcoal-activated MicroFresh filter eliminates pet odours and keeps your house fresh. The device is easy to empty, has low noise, and comes with an extra-long cable. Its price is approximately R2,900 in Mzansi.
2. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum - Best cordless stick
- Consumer rating: 4.5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon
- Suction power: 230AW/125,00rpm
- Run time: Up to 60 minutes
- Anti-tangle comb
- Smart technology
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is an ideal cordless vacuum cleaner in South Africa. It is effective for deep cleaning hard floors, mattresses, and carpets. It adapts suction based on floor type and the volume of dust picked up.
The device counts and measures the size of dust particles and reveals microscopic dust that cannot be seen. It goes for around R13,500 in Mzansi.
3. Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner G11 - Best handheld
- Consumer rating: 5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon
- Suction power: 185AW
- Battery: Lithium-ion polymer
- Tangle free technology
- Multi-surface brush head
Xiaomi Mi Handheld G11 is one of the best handheld vacuum cleaners in South Africa. It has a multi-surface brush head that easily cleans wooden flooring and carpets. The roller brush is tangle free.
The device has an Auto Mode infrared particle sensor that detects the dust level and intelligently adjusts the suction power output. It automatically adjusts motor speed based on the type of surface being cleaned. The appliance costs approximately R7,700 in South Africa.
4. Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Cordless - Best wet and dry
- Consumer rating: 4.6/5 on Takealot.com and 4.4/5 on Amazon
- 35 minutes runtime
- Smart noise optimization
- Enhanced edge cleaning
- In-built voice assistant
The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners in South Africa ensure quick cleaning since the device simultaneously vacuums and mops wet, dry and sticky messes. The iLoop smart sensor technology detects dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow.
Tineco Floor One S5 easily cleans hard-to-reach corners and has a self-cleaning feature for the brush roller. It has a lightweight and ergonomic design. The product costs approximately R8,500 in South Africa.
5. Miele Blizzard CX1 - Best for allergies and asthma
- Consumer reviews: 4.5/5 on Amazon
- Bagless
- 800W suction power
- HEPA air filter
Best vacuum cleaners for allergies ensure maximum air hygiene during cleaning. Miele Blizzard CX1 utilizes vortex and dust-separation technology for optimal cleaning performance. It has a HEPA AirClean Lifetime filter that traps allergens and fine dust particles.
The appliance is bagless and fully sealed, making it suitable for individuals with allergies and asthma problems. The product costs around R9,500 at the brand's South African store.
6. Miele Complete C3 Calima - Best canister
- Consumer reviews: 4.4/5 on Amazon
- Suction power: 1200W
- Operating radius: 36 feet
- Silent motor
A Miele Complete C3 Calima is quiet during performance and offers durability. It is gentle on hard floors and ensures optimal air hygiene with its fitted HEPA AirClean filter.
The appliance has six-stage suction control using the +/- foot switch. It is ideal for low to medium carpeting, area rugs, and hard floors. The device costs around R7,500 on the Miele website in South Africa.
7. Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Vac - Best for cars
- Consumer reviews: 4.5/5 on Amazon
- 10 feet Corded power source
- 82 dB noise level
- 120W suction power
This Armor All model is lightweight and is designed to clean car interiors. It cleans dry and wet surfaces and quickly converts to a blower to dry any wet areas. An automatic shut-off prevents overflow, while a built-in noise diffuser ensures quietness.
The hose diameter is small and cannot pick up large debris like leaves. The appliance costs approximately R6,300 in South Africa.
8. Atrix Lil Red Portable Canister - Best for bed bugs
- Consumer rating: 4.2/5 on Amazon
- 1,200W suction power
- 79 dB noise level
- 3-stage filtration
- 16.5 feet retractable power cord
The best vacuum cleaner for bed bugs should have high suction power, use a disposable bag, reach tight and hard-to-reach areas, and have a HEPA filter. Atrix Lil Red is lightweight and has three levels of filtration, including a 2-quart HEPA bag, exhaust filter, and foam premotor filter.
The HEPA bag captures particles and should be changed when full. The appliance has a telescopic extension wand with 17 height settings to ensure access to hard-to-reach surfaces. It costs about R7,500 in South Africa.
9. Dyson Cinetic Big ball AnimalPro 2 - Best upright vacuum cleaner
- Consumer rating: 4.9/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon
- Suction power: 160 AW
- Cord length: 6.5M
- Maximum reach: 10.67 M
- Bin volume: 7.8L
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball AnimalPro 2 has reliable suction power with no filters to wash or replace. It requires little maintenance and is ideal for homes with pets. The appliance costs around R9,000 in Mzansi.
10. Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner - Best robotics
- Consumer rating: 5/5 on Takealot.com and 4.5/5 on Amazon
- Navigation type: TrueMopping 2.0
- Obstacle avoidance: AIVI 3.0
- Cleaning mode: Sweep and mop
- Battery type and capacity: Li-ion 5200mAh
- Suction power: 3000Pa
Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot is among the best robot vacuum cleaners in South Africa. The AI-powered appliance has advanced technology to navigate the house and avoid obstacles.
The integrated YIKO language assistant is tailored to the device and works independently of other voice assistants around the house. The appliance costs around R19,000.
What is the world's number 1 vacuum cleaner?
According to Forbes, Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional is the best overall vacuum cleaner in 2023. The model has a lift-away functionality, an anti-allergen complete seal, and a large dust cup. It easily cleans tight spaces and is perfect for pet owners. The appliance costs over $198 and has a 4.5/5 rating on Amazon.
What is the cost of a good quality vacuum cleaner?
The price varies with the type and features of the model. Good quality vacuum cleaners in South African cost more than R2,000.
Make cleaning a favourite chore by choosing the best vacuum cleaners in South Africa. The product you choose depends on your cleaning needs and affordability.
