Internet Express tracking: How to track a parcel online in 2023

After clicking the 'buy' button, most customers' concern is when their package will arrive, its safety and where it is. Moreso, scattered updates, delayed arrivals and shipment incidents lead to courier agents being overwhelmed and customers feeling dissatisfied with the quality of service offered. How about going through these Internet Express tracking details for updates on tracking your parcel online in 2023?

Internet Express is a highly flexible and cost-effective courier service with roots in South Africa. It got into business in 1998. The company offers a unique proposition to their customer as the country's first company to offer online courier solutions.

Express Courier services

Internet Express has established itself as a market leader in online couriers. It is committed to offering high-value services and consistently strives to provide competitive online courier solutions. The courier company has also revolutionised the industry, and its commitment to customer services has made it a household name. Express courier offers the following services:

• Allows customers to generate a quote

• Compares various services and rates

• Confirms collection and delivery details

• Is a payment portal for the service

• Sends a confirmation of the order

• Generates a waybill automatically from the information provided

How to track a parcel's status

The package is assigned a tracking number or waybill number after purchasing an item online and providing details on where you want it delivered. A tracking number is a number that allows you to monitor your parcel's movement. It can be international or traceable only within the country the sender is in.

How to track the Express Courier order

If you are new to the platform, you should create an Internet Express account. The account allows you to shop faster and keep track of your order's status. If you already have an account, you should log in by providing your email and password.

You must provide your tracking number and click the "Track" prompt to track your package. The site will automatically retrieve your parcel's tracking results, including the pickup and delivery dates and times.

How to track Global Express Courier

The process entails entering your tracking number on the Global Express Courier tracking platform. Clicking the "Track" button prompts the site to retrieve details on where your package is and when it will arrive at its final destination.

How long does a tracked Express Courier take?

An Express Courier is the fastest courier service available. It dispatches packages in a shorter period than the standard couriers; hence, your packages will be submitted in one to three days. A standard service takes four to six days to deliver the same package.

However, there is a catch: Express courier charges a higher cost than standard courier services. For instance, a package may travel by air, where it would have been shipped by sea or road with a standard courier service.

How to track a RAM parcel

To perform the RAM parcel tracking, enter the company's official site and select the tracking section. You will need to copy the RAM tracking number in the search bar. Prompting it to track the parcel will retrieve details such as the package's origin, departure time, destination and current location.

How to track a package on Express Delivery

If you wish to track an Express World Delivery package, paste the package's tracking number on the tracking box on the Express Delivery tracking page. The results will retrieve the package's location and expected delivery date.

These details about Internet Express tracking shed light on the tracking system and how to leverage the service. They also help build confidence in shopping online.

