STB registration in South Africa: how to register in 2023

Although watching TV as a form of downtime is considered a luxury, South Africans in lower-income households may also enjoy this form of leisure through subsidised payment. This means that getting a set-top box (STB) is more attainable for lower-income households than before. Here, we discuss the STB registration process and other useful details.

An STB decoder is more commonly known simply as a decoder with the average South African, which is what connects your chosen network subscription (for example, DStv) to your TV. Making use of subsidised government decoder registration can save you money if you have a monthly income of less than R3,200.

Those with a household income of more than R3,200 monthly do not qualify for government-subsidised assistance. It is also useful to note that you need an already-functioning TV set and TV license before, regardless of whether you qualify for a STB subsidiary.

How to apply for digital decoder online

Despite many wondering how to navigate a set-top box application online, you cannot register for the subsidised decoder online. If you are wondering how to register for STB, you will be glad to know that the process is simple.

How to apply for a free government-subsidised decoder

Households that qualify for the subsidised decoder must visit their nearest post office to register and take the following documents:

A valid South African identity

Proof of address

Affidavit confirming your household has a working TV set

Bank statement or affidavit confirming the household income is R3,500 a month or less

At the post office, get the necessary paperwork, including an application form for subsidised set-top box to fill out. Any individuals receiving a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant, must have proof of receipt of the grant.

Other options

If you want to do away with contracts, you can look at Smart-STB. This app for your set-top box helps you do away with remotes, and the Smart-STB registration process is easy. Simply download the app as you would any other on your phone. You will receive your Smart-STB login password during the sign-up process.

STB registration in South Africa is as simple as visiting your local post office and bringing a few required documents with you. If you have brought the necessary paperwork, the rest of the process is up to government to sort out and should be done in no time.

