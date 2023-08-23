SARS callback request: how to book an appointment online in 2023

Gone are the days of lengthy queues and time-consuming phone calls to book an appointment with SARS. Through their seamless online application, taxpayers can now register and seek assistance from the comfort of their homes. With the SARS callback request system, taxpayers can also quickly secure appointments and maintain their place in the contact centre queue. How do you book an appointment online to enjoy these privileges?

The South African Revenue Service is one of the biggest tax-collecting and declaration agencies in South Africa. They act by law as the revenue service and tax-compliant enforcer of the country. Whether you seek tax assistance or have queries about your returns, the agency provides easy access to these services. Those who seek to know how to make an appointment at SARS in simplified ways do not have to worry anymore.

What is the purpose of SARS?

Governed by the SARS Act 34 of 1997, this agency is backed by law to fulfil the following purposes in South Africa:

Administer and collect all levies and taxes

Govern the nation's tax and customs systems

Provide all tax and revenue information to the minister of finance.

Assure taxpayer's adherence to tax and customs laws

Inform traders and taxpayers of their responsibilities

Defend the economy from any unauthorized imports and exports of goods.

Promote trade in the country.

How to book an appointment at SARS

The SARS booking system is designed to accommodate offline and online bookings. But the offline booking through the agency's contact centre is for taxpayers, practitioners, and registered representatives. So, if you are already registered for tax, below are two ways to book an appointment offline.

1. Through a phone call

You can call the SARS contact centre on 0800 00 7277 or 0800 11 7277 (toll-free line). You can either book a video or voice call appointment and once your call gets through, select option zero (0) on your calling device. An agent will book the meeting on your behalf.

2. Through Short Message Service (SMS)

The steps to carry out SARS appointment booking via SMs include the following:

Send an SMS to 47277 (iSARS); Type booking, a space, then your ID number, passport number, or Asylum number. E.g. Booking A029999998 or Booking 91120801123456. Wait for an official to call you back to make an appointment.

Note that this SMS service is not available for tax practitioners. Only taxpayers and registered Personal Income Tax (PIT) representatives can use it. Physical visits to branches are prohibited except if you have previously called SARS to book an appointment.

How do I make an appointment at SARS online?

You can schedule an eBooking through their website or MobiApp. You can also use the callback function on eFiling and MobiApp, and an agent will call you to book an appointment. With that in mind, the steps to make a SARS online booking with the receiver of the revenue are these.

Visit the official SARS website or go to the MobiApp; Click on the "Book an Appointment" icon on the website or the "Branch Booking" icon on the app; Create an account or log in to your existing account; On the website, choose the type of appointment you need. It can be Mobile Text Unit, Pop-up Branch or telephonic engagement, or video engagement; Submit your details, including your full name, email address, tax reference, ID, and contact numbers; Select the reason for your appointment; Specify the branch you would like to visit; Choose a date and time that is convenient for you (but according to the calendar provided); Click on the "Book Appointment" option; Wait for a confirmation email specifying the details of your appointment or an SMS with a reference number.

Note that only SARS-registered taxpayers can request an appointment. Unregistered users should visit the eFiling website to register. And only book appointments for a date and time within 60 days or quicker than 48 hours from the current date.

How do I contact the SARS office?

Contacting the agency for your offline SARS appointment, eBooking appointments, callback request, or assistance and query issues is easy. You can call their contact centre at 0800 00 7277 or 0800 11 7277. International callers can call +27 11 602 2093. You can also visit the nearest branch or their website.

When can I call SARS?

Call their contact centre numbers on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. South African time. Wednesdays are exceptional and within the time frame of 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. Their offices do not operate on public holidays. International callers can call between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Does SARS send SMSs?

The agency does not send SMS or emails requesting your personal details, tax, banking, and eFiling details. You can only send an SMS to them to ask for a booking. Also, they only send emails or SMS to confirm your bookings.

SARS plays a significant role in the lives and government of South Africans. The process becomes more accessible with innovations like the SARS callback request system and online bookings. It is quick and stress-free for those intending to get booked in 2023.

