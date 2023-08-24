What is the BRICS currency, and how much is it worth? Here are the facts

The global economy is primarily dominated by the West, with major international trade transactions being settled using the US dollar. The BRICS, comprised of world leaders from emerging economies, plans to change the current world order dominance by creating a BRICS currency.

The US dollar has been the dominant global currency for nearly a century, but developing economies seek to dethrone it. Creating a new currency is expected to increase financial inclusion, assert economic independence, enhance cross-border transactions, and reduce reliance on the USD as a global reserve currency.

What is BRICS?

BRICS is a grouping of major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The acronym BRIC was initially invented by Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill in 2001 in a research paper about fast-growing economies (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) that would take over the world economy by 2050.

The four original countries formed the organization in 2006. South Africa joined the bloc in 2010, and the acronym changed to BRICS. The countries meet annually at formal summits. China hosted the 14th Summit in 2022, while South Africa hosted the 15th Summit in August 2023.

Several countries have shown interest in joining the bloc. During the BRIC Summit in Johannesburg, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that six countries will be admitted in January 2024. They include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Is BRICS economic or military?

The group was formed to contribute to the global economy. The main focus is economic cooperation, increasing multilateral trade and development, and geopolitics. All bilateral relations among member states are handled based on equality, non-interference, and mutual benefit.

To reshape the political economic landscape, the bloc created the BRICS Business Council, the New Development Bank to support development projects within the bloc, and the Contingent Reserve Agreement for short-term liquidity support.

How much does BRICS have?

The original five members are part of the Group of 20 (G20) of major economies. The countries have a combined nominal GDP of about $28.06 trillion, which is about 26.6% of the gross world product. Their combined foreign reserve is about $4.46 trillion, and they make up over 40% of the global population.

Does BRICS have a currency?

The bloc has no independent currency yet but aims to develop new economic and trade systems separate from the West. Their primary focus is to reduce reliance on the US dollar.

During the 15th BRICS Summit held in August 2023 in Johannesburg, Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, proposed the creation of a common currency for trade and investment among member countries. The currency would lower their vulnerability to dollar exchange rate fluctuations and increase their payment options.

When will the BRICS currency be released?

Creating a new currency for BRICS is still a proposed idea that faces several challenges. Economic experts have weighed in on the possibility of its future implementation.

Herbert Poenisch, a senior fellow at Zhejiang University, said trade imbalance is one of their major limitations. China is the main trading partner of all the BRICS member countries, but the rest have minimal trade with each other.

South African Central Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago also said its implementation will require the creation of a banking union, a fiscal union, and a common central bank. It will also require macroeconomic convergence.

Talking to Al Jazeera, Chris Weafer, an investment analyst with Macro-Advisory, said the idea of a BRICS currency will not happen anytime soon. Danny Bradlow, a professor at the University of Pretoria, agreed that the concept is fanciful and unrealistic due to the significant differences in the five economies.

BRICS currency vs. dollar

The common BRICS currency idea is still in development, but the bloc leaders plan to use their national currencies more instead of the dollar. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose economy is facing sanctions from the West following his invasion of Ukraine, revealed during the 2023 Johannesburg Summit that the irreversible process of de-dollarizing the economic ties was gaining momentum.

However, the dollar remains the dominating global currency and accounts for about 90% of all currency trading, which makes de-dollarization difficult. If a new currency were to be created, economic experts reveal the BRICS currency price would likely be worth less than the US dollar. The economic shift will only be realized if exporters and importers utilize other currencies.

What is the R5 currency in BRICS?

The R5+ initiative, which is based on the first letters of the BRICS currencies (Real, Rouble, Rupee, Renminbi, and Rand), is the proposed new BRICS reserve currency project. The idea was first formulated by the Valdai Discussion Club in 2018 to have a basket of SDR-type currencies consisting of the more liquid national currencies of BRICS countries.

The BRICS currency proposal is the start of the journey to economic independence among the member countries and remoulding international trade. It is, however, a long way from implementation due to the various obstacles mentioned above.

