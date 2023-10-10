Ocean Basket’s menu and prices in South Africa for 2023

Founded in 1995, Ocean Basket is a renowned seafood restaurant chain that has captivated the taste buds of seafood enthusiasts throughout South Africa. The fast-casual chain offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights the South African Ocean Basket menu and prices.

Ocean Basket is a restaurant that regularly updates its menu, offering a variety of fresh and delicious options for diners to choose from. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With over 170 restaurants in South Africa and 30-plus spread globally, the seafood brand is quickly becoming a global player. The first store was opened in Pretoria by Greek founder Peter ‘’Fats’’ Lazarides with just R800 in working capital.

What is the South African Ocean Basket’s menu with prices?

Ocean Basket serves a unique Mediterranean menu primarily influenced by the rich Greek heritage of its owners. Dishes include seafood staples, platters, a wide range of sushi, salads and delicious desserts. The prices vary with each item and the quantity of orders.

Ocean Basket's Starters and Meze

The restaurant's warm and inviting atmosphere and commitment to using only the freshest ingredients all add up to make the restaurant one of South Africa’s most popular seafood spots.

Whether you seafood lover or prefer non-seafood options, there is always something exciting to try at Ocean Basket. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram, @TheOceanBasket on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are their starters and meze prices:

Item Price (R) Fresh Oyster (1) 25 Fresh Oysters (12) 207 Whitebait 44 Whitebait & Calamari 75 Mussels in Mediterranean Sauce 69 Firecracker Squid 56 Calamari 59 Calamari Bowl 65 Crumbed Prawn Tails 58 Med Rice Balls 47 Spanish Anchovies 64 Halloumi Cheese 61 Tzatziki or Tarama 38 Olives or Feta 35 Med Salsa 35 Neptune Meze Platter 148 Jupiter Meze Platter 146

Fish

The restaurant has an extensive menu packed with wholesome, sustainably sourced seafood that will delight your senses and satisfy your cravings. Here are the prices for fish as of September 2023:

Item Price (R) Famous Fish & Chips 80 Kingklip (200g) 125 Kingklip (300g) 169 Speciality Fish (300g) 124 Sole (100g) 92 Sole (200g) 139 Grilled Salmon (200g) 196

Fish on the Bone

This restaurant prides itself on serving up some of South Africa’s finest seafood. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ocean Basket offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s fish on the bone:

Item Price (R) Fried Snoek with Cape Malay Mayo 98 Fried Baby Hake with Chips & Vinegar 80 Grilled Sea Bream with Herby Lemon Sauce 222

Prawns

The restaurant has a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their prawns prices in 2023:

Item Price (R) Prince Prawns (12) 132 Prince Prawns (18) 170 Prince Prawns (24) 216 Queen Prawns (8) 162 Queen Prawns (12) 228 King Prawns (6) 185 King Prawns (10) 285

Salads

The dining establishment offers a range of salads, including Village Table Salad and Med Salmon Salad. Below are the salad’s prices:

Item Price (R) Village Salad for 1 64 Village Table Salad 118 Seared Salmon Salad 100 Med Salmon Salad 75 Panzanella Salad 55 Salmon Panzanella 103

Calamari

Ocean Basket was founded by Peter Lazarides. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Calamari menu consists of various meals made from squid. Here are the prices for these dishes:

Item Price (R) Calamari 112 Calamari 3 Ways 150 Calamari Steak 99

Mediterranean Dishes

The Ocean Basket’s Mediterranean Dishes menu consists of the following items as of September 2023:

Item Price (R) Salmon Med Rice 112 Fritto Misto 170 Pan of Mussels 112

Combos

The ambience at the restaurant exudes a home-away-from-home feeling. Here is a list of their combo packages:

Item Price (R) Fish & Calamari 120 Calamari & Kingklip (200g) 165 Calamari & Kingklip (300g) 202 Prawns & Mussels 120 Prawns & Calamari 155 Prawns & Fish 130 Prawns & Kingklip (200g) 163 Prawns & Kingklip (300g) 203 Vitality Combo 135

Platters for One

The prices of food at Ocean Basket vary with each item and the quantity of orders. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ocean Basket’s platters usually contain various foods served on the same plate. Below are their prices:

Item Price (R) Bite of the Ocean (3 prince prawns, fish, calamari) 134 Platter for 1 (3 mussels, 6 prince prawns, fish, calamari) 170 The Big One (4 king prawns, calamari, fish) 215 Vitality Platter 154

Platters to Share

The restaurant’s platters to share prices are budget-friendly compared to individual meals. The list below contains some of these prices:

Item Price (R) Platter for 2 (6 mussels, 12 prince prawns, fish, calamari) 315 Solemater Platter (18 prince prawns, calamari, calamari steak, mussels, village salad) 374 Family Platter (12 prince prawns, calamari, 4 portions hake) 384 Full Deck Platter (30 prince prawns, mussels, calamari, calamari steak strips, fish) 543

Signature Sushi

The restaurant’s sushi dishes consist of small balls or rolls of vinegar-floured cold rice served with a garnish of vegetables, egg or raw seafood. Below are their updated prices for 2023:

Item Price (R) Creamy Prawn Futomaki 6psc 84 Prawn & Almond Roll 4psc 62 Prawn & Almond Roll 8psc 105 Salmon Tartare Roll 4psc 68 Salmon Tartare Roll 8psc 111 Veg Crunch Futomaki 6psc 56 Lemon Salmon 4psc: 73 Lemon Salmon 8psc 130 Rock Shrimp Tempura 4psc California Roll 96 Rock Shrimp Tempura 8psc California Roll 160

Sushi Platter

With Ocean Basket, you can also enjoy your favorite seafood meals from the comfort of your home or office. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Order your sushi platter with a sauce of your choice for a great dining experience. These are their prices at Ocean Basket:

Item Price (R) The Crunch 240 Two Way Platter 387 Green Supreme Platter 111 Sushi for One 185 Sushi for Two 345 Salmon for One 246 Salmon to Share 413 Salmon Favourites 222

Desserts & Treats

The Ocean Basket dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

Item Price (R) Rose Baklava 39 Strawberry Citrus 38 Yogi Berry 36 Choc Crunch 37 Ice Cream with Decadent Sauce 40 Ice Cream with Turkish Delight 42 Chocolate Lava Cake 56 Baklava Cheesecake 55 Toffee Nut Pie 60 Affogato 51 Kataifi 51 Baklava 66 Milkshakes 42 Decadent Shakes 47

Drinks

The restaurant has an extensive menu list packed with wholesome, sustainably sourced seafood. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:

Item Price (R) 500 ml Sparkling Water 26 Large Sparkling Water 42 500ml Still Water 26 Large Still Water 42 Appletiser 33 Coke 27 Coke Zero Sugar 27 Fanta Orange 27 BOS Lemon Ice Tea 32 BOS Peach Ice Tea 32 Red Grapetiser 33 Sprite 27 Red Bull Original 38 Red Bull Coconut 38 Red Bull Green 38 Red Bull Red 38 Red Bull Summer 38

Is Ocean Basket international?

The restaurant started its international expansion in 2008. Today, in 16 countries across the globe, 18 million people come together in over 200 Ocean Basket restaurants every year to enjoy the tastes of the Mediterranean Home of Seafood.

What is Ocean Basket known for?

Ocean Basket offers a range of salads, including Village Table Salad and Med Salmon Salad. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The restaurant specialises in serving only quality seafood protein, including fish, prawn and calamari. They focus on simple, fresh flavours, plentiful portions and everyday great value.

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest amount.

READ ALSO: List of top 10 affordable restaurants in Sandton (2023)

Briefly.co.za published some of Sandton's cheapest restaurants. The prestigious suburb is located north of Johannesburg, and most of the eateries in the area are beyond the eating budget of some.

Crispy Kreme Rosebank and Bistro Dolce Vita are among the most preferred restaurants with affordable menu prices. Check the article for more on what they serve.

Source: Briefly News