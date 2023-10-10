Ocean Basket’s menu and prices in South Africa for 2023
Founded in 1995, Ocean Basket is a renowned seafood restaurant chain that has captivated the taste buds of seafood enthusiasts throughout South Africa. The fast-casual chain offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights the South African Ocean Basket menu and prices.
With over 170 restaurants in South Africa and 30-plus spread globally, the seafood brand is quickly becoming a global player. The first store was opened in Pretoria by Greek founder Peter ‘’Fats’’ Lazarides with just R800 in working capital.
What is the South African Ocean Basket’s menu with prices?
Ocean Basket serves a unique Mediterranean menu primarily influenced by the rich Greek heritage of its owners. Dishes include seafood staples, platters, a wide range of sushi, salads and delicious desserts. The prices vary with each item and the quantity of orders.
Ocean Basket's Starters and Meze
The restaurant's warm and inviting atmosphere and commitment to using only the freshest ingredients all add up to make the restaurant one of South Africa’s most popular seafood spots.
Below are their starters and meze prices:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Fresh Oyster (1)
|25
|Fresh Oysters (12)
|207
|Whitebait
|44
|Whitebait & Calamari
|75
|Mussels in Mediterranean Sauce
|69
|Firecracker Squid
|56
|Calamari
|59
|Calamari Bowl
|65
|Crumbed Prawn Tails
|58
|Med Rice Balls
|47
|Spanish Anchovies
|64
|Halloumi Cheese
|61
|Tzatziki or Tarama
|38
|Olives or Feta
|35
|Med Salsa
|35
|Neptune Meze Platter
|148
|Jupiter Meze Platter
|146
Fish
The restaurant has an extensive menu packed with wholesome, sustainably sourced seafood that will delight your senses and satisfy your cravings. Here are the prices for fish as of September 2023:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Famous Fish & Chips
|80
|Kingklip (200g)
|125
|Kingklip (300g)
|169
|Speciality Fish (300g)
|124
|Sole (100g)
|92
|Sole (200g)
|139
|Grilled Salmon (200g)
|196
Fish on the Bone
Ocean Basket offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s fish on the bone:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Fried Snoek with Cape Malay Mayo
|98
|Fried Baby Hake with Chips & Vinegar
|80
|Grilled Sea Bream with Herby Lemon Sauce
|222
Prawns
The restaurant has a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their prawns prices in 2023:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Prince Prawns (12)
|132
|Prince Prawns (18)
|170
|Prince Prawns (24)
|216
|Queen Prawns (8)
|162
|Queen Prawns (12)
|228
|King Prawns (6)
|185
|King Prawns (10)
|285
Salads
The dining establishment offers a range of salads, including Village Table Salad and Med Salmon Salad. Below are the salad’s prices:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Village Salad for 1
|64
|Village Table Salad
|118
|Seared Salmon Salad
|100
|Med Salmon Salad
|75
|Panzanella Salad
|55
|Salmon Panzanella
|103
Calamari
The Calamari menu consists of various meals made from squid. Here are the prices for these dishes:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Calamari
|112
|Calamari 3 Ways
|150
|Calamari Steak
|99
Mediterranean Dishes
The Ocean Basket’s Mediterranean Dishes menu consists of the following items as of September 2023:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Salmon Med Rice
|112
|Fritto Misto
|170
|Pan of Mussels
|112
Combos
The ambience at the restaurant exudes a home-away-from-home feeling. Here is a list of their combo packages:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Fish & Calamari
|120
|Calamari & Kingklip (200g)
|165
|Calamari & Kingklip (300g)
|202
|Prawns & Mussels
|120
|Prawns & Calamari
|155
|Prawns & Fish
|130
|Prawns & Kingklip (200g)
|163
|Prawns & Kingklip (300g)
|203
|Vitality Combo
|135
Platters for One
Ocean Basket’s platters usually contain various foods served on the same plate. Below are their prices:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Bite of the Ocean (3 prince prawns, fish, calamari)
|134
|Platter for 1 (3 mussels, 6 prince prawns, fish, calamari)
|170
|The Big One (4 king prawns, calamari, fish)
|215
|Vitality Platter
|154
Platters to Share
The restaurant’s platters to share prices are budget-friendly compared to individual meals. The list below contains some of these prices:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Platter for 2 (6 mussels, 12 prince prawns, fish, calamari)
|315
|Solemater Platter (18 prince prawns, calamari, calamari steak, mussels, village salad)
|374
|Family Platter (12 prince prawns, calamari, 4 portions hake)
|384
|Full Deck Platter (30 prince prawns, mussels, calamari, calamari steak strips, fish)
|543
Signature Sushi
The restaurant’s sushi dishes consist of small balls or rolls of vinegar-floured cold rice served with a garnish of vegetables, egg or raw seafood. Below are their updated prices for 2023:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Creamy Prawn Futomaki 6psc
|84
|Prawn & Almond Roll 4psc
|62
|Prawn & Almond Roll 8psc
|105
|Salmon Tartare Roll 4psc
|68
|Salmon Tartare Roll 8psc
|111
|Veg Crunch Futomaki 6psc
|56
|Lemon Salmon 4psc:
|73
|Lemon Salmon 8psc
|130
|Rock Shrimp Tempura 4psc California Roll
|96
|Rock Shrimp Tempura 8psc California Roll
|160
Sushi Platter
Order your sushi platter with a sauce of your choice for a great dining experience. These are their prices at Ocean Basket:
|Item
|Price (R)
|The Crunch
|240
|Two Way Platter
|387
|Green Supreme Platter
|111
|Sushi for One
|185
|Sushi for Two
|345
|Salmon for One
|246
|Salmon to Share
|413
|Salmon Favourites
|222
Desserts & Treats
The Ocean Basket dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Rose Baklava
|39
|Strawberry Citrus
|38
|Yogi Berry
|36
|Choc Crunch
|37
|Ice Cream with Decadent Sauce
|40
|Ice Cream with Turkish Delight
|42
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|56
|Baklava Cheesecake
|55
|Toffee Nut Pie
|60
|Affogato
|51
|Kataifi
|51
|Baklava
|66
|Milkshakes
|42
|Decadent Shakes
|47
Drinks
Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:
|Item
|Price (R)
|500 ml Sparkling Water
|26
|Large Sparkling Water
|42
|500ml Still Water
|26
|Large Still Water
|42
|Appletiser
|33
|Coke
|27
|Coke Zero Sugar
|27
|Fanta Orange
|27
|BOS Lemon Ice Tea
|32
|BOS Peach Ice Tea
|32
|Red Grapetiser
|33
|Sprite
|27
|Red Bull Original
|38
|Red Bull Coconut
|38
|Red Bull Green
|38
|Red Bull Red
|38
|Red Bull Summer
|38
Is Ocean Basket international?
The restaurant started its international expansion in 2008. Today, in 16 countries across the globe, 18 million people come together in over 200 Ocean Basket restaurants every year to enjoy the tastes of the Mediterranean Home of Seafood.
What is Ocean Basket known for?
The restaurant specialises in serving only quality seafood protein, including fish, prawn and calamari. They focus on simple, fresh flavours, plentiful portions and everyday great value.
Ocean Basket’s menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest amount.
