Global site navigation

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices in South Africa for 2023
Services

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices in South Africa for 2023

by  Ruth Gitonga

Founded in 1995, Ocean Basket is a renowned seafood restaurant chain that has captivated the taste buds of seafood enthusiasts throughout South Africa. The fast-casual chain offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. This article highlights the South African Ocean Basket menu and prices.

Menu with prices
Ocean Basket is a restaurant that regularly updates its menu, offering a variety of fresh and delicious options for diners to choose from. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

With over 170 restaurants in South Africa and 30-plus spread globally, the seafood brand is quickly becoming a global player. The first store was opened in Pretoria by Greek founder Peter ‘’Fats’’ Lazarides with just R800 in working capital.

What is the South African Ocean Basket’s menu with prices?

Ocean Basket serves a unique Mediterranean menu primarily influenced by the rich Greek heritage of its owners. Dishes include seafood staples, platters, a wide range of sushi, salads and delicious desserts. The prices vary with each item and the quantity of orders.

Ocean Basket's Starters and Meze

The restaurant's warm and inviting atmosphere and commitment to using only the freshest ingredients all add up to make the restaurant one of South Africa’s most popular seafood spots.

Read also

Taryn Dakha Romany Malco's ex-wife is a former professional ice skater

Ocean Basket Starters and Meze
Whether you seafood lover or prefer non-seafood options, there is always something exciting to try at Ocean Basket. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram, @TheOceanBasket on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Below are their starters and meze prices:

ItemPrice (R)
Fresh Oyster (1)25
Fresh Oysters (12)207
Whitebait44
Whitebait & Calamari75
Mussels in Mediterranean Sauce69
Firecracker Squid56
Calamari59
Calamari Bowl65
Crumbed Prawn Tails58
Med Rice Balls47
Spanish Anchovies64
Halloumi Cheese61
Tzatziki or Tarama38
Olives or Feta35
Med Salsa35
Neptune Meze Platter148
Jupiter Meze Platter146

Fish

The restaurant has an extensive menu packed with wholesome, sustainably sourced seafood that will delight your senses and satisfy your cravings. Here are the prices for fish as of September 2023:

ItemPrice (R)
Famous Fish & Chips80
Kingklip (200g)125
Kingklip (300g)169
Speciality Fish (300g)124
Sole (100g)92
Sole (200g)139
Grilled Salmon (200g)196

Fish on the Bone

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices
This restaurant prides itself on serving up some of South Africa’s finest seafood. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Ocean Basket offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s fish on the bone:

Read also

South Africa Spur menu and prices (Updated for 2023)

ItemPrice (R)
Fried Snoek with Cape Malay Mayo98
Fried Baby Hake with Chips & Vinegar80
Grilled Sea Bream with Herby Lemon Sauce222

Prawns

The restaurant has a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their prawns prices in 2023:

ItemPrice (R)
Prince Prawns (12)132
Prince Prawns (18)170
Prince Prawns (24)216
Queen Prawns (8)162
Queen Prawns (12)228
King Prawns (6)185
King Prawns (10)285

Salads

The dining establishment offers a range of salads, including Village Table Salad and Med Salmon Salad. Below are the salad’s prices:

ItemPrice (R)
Village Salad for 164
Village Table Salad118
Seared Salmon Salad100
Med Salmon Salad75
Panzanella Salad55
Salmon Panzanella103

Calamari

Platters to Share menu prices
Ocean Basket was founded by Peter Lazarides. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Calamari menu consists of various meals made from squid. Here are the prices for these dishes:

Read also

Updated Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2023

ItemPrice (R)
Calamari112
Calamari 3 Ways150
Calamari Steak99

Mediterranean Dishes

The Ocean Basket’s Mediterranean Dishes menu consists of the following items as of September 2023:

ItemPrice (R)
Salmon Med Rice112
Fritto Misto170
Pan of Mussels112

Combos

The ambience at the restaurant exudes a home-away-from-home feeling. Here is a list of their combo packages:

ItemPrice (R)
Fish & Calamari120
Calamari & Kingklip (200g)165
Calamari & Kingklip (300g)202
Prawns & Mussels120
Prawns & Calamari155
Prawns & Fish130
Prawns & Kingklip (200g)163
Prawns & Kingklip (300g)203
Vitality Combo135

Platters for One

What is Ocean Basket known for?
The prices of food at Ocean Basket vary with each item and the quantity of orders. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Ocean Basket’s platters usually contain various foods served on the same plate. Below are their prices:

ItemPrice (R)
Bite of the Ocean (3 prince prawns, fish, calamari)134
Platter for 1 (3 mussels, 6 prince prawns, fish, calamari)170
The Big One (4 king prawns, calamari, fish)215
Vitality Platter154

Read also

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend: Everything about Alexandra Saint Mleux

Platters to Share

The restaurant’s platters to share prices are budget-friendly compared to individual meals. The list below contains some of these prices:

Item Price (R)
Platter for 2 (6 mussels, 12 prince prawns, fish, calamari)315
Solemater Platter (18 prince prawns, calamari, calamari steak, mussels, village salad)374
Family Platter (12 prince prawns, calamari, 4 portions hake)384
Full Deck Platter (30 prince prawns, mussels, calamari, calamari steak strips, fish)543

Signature Sushi

The restaurant’s sushi dishes consist of small balls or rolls of vinegar-floured cold rice served with a garnish of vegetables, egg or raw seafood. Below are their updated prices for 2023:

ItemPrice (R)
Creamy Prawn Futomaki 6psc84
Prawn & Almond Roll 4psc62
Prawn & Almond Roll 8psc105
Salmon Tartare Roll 4psc68
Salmon Tartare Roll 8psc111
Veg Crunch Futomaki 6psc56
Lemon Salmon 4psc:73
Lemon Salmon 8psc130
Rock Shrimp Tempura 4psc California Roll96
Rock Shrimp Tempura 8psc California Roll160

Read also

Where is Myron Gaines from? All about the FreshandFit podcaster

Sushi Platter

Is Ocean Basket international?
With Ocean Basket, you can also enjoy your favorite seafood meals from the comfort of your home or office. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Order your sushi platter with a sauce of your choice for a great dining experience. These are their prices at Ocean Basket:

ItemPrice (R)
The Crunch240
Two Way Platter387
Green Supreme Platter111
Sushi for One185
Sushi for Two345
Salmon for One246
Salmon to Share413
Salmon Favourites222

Desserts & Treats

The Ocean Basket dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

ItemPrice (R)
Rose Baklava39
Strawberry Citrus38
Yogi Berry36
Choc Crunch37
Ice Cream with Decadent Sauce40
Ice Cream with Turkish Delight42
Chocolate Lava Cake56
Baklava Cheesecake55
Toffee Nut Pie60
Affogato51
Kataifi51
Baklava66
Milkshakes42
Decadent Shakes47

Drinks

Mediterranean Dishes
The restaurant has an extensive menu list packed with wholesome, sustainably sourced seafood. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:

ItemPrice (R)
500 ml Sparkling Water26
Large Sparkling Water42
500ml Still Water26
Large Still Water42
Appletiser33
Coke27
Coke Zero Sugar27
Fanta Orange27
BOS Lemon Ice Tea32
BOS Peach Ice Tea32
Red Grapetiser33
Sprite27
Red Bull Original38
Red Bull Coconut38
Red Bull Green38
Red Bull Red38
Red Bull Summer38

Read also

Biography of Lauren "Mykie" Mychal, Anthony Padilla’s girlfriend

Is Ocean Basket international?

The restaurant started its international expansion in 2008. Today, in 16 countries across the globe, 18 million people come together in over 200 Ocean Basket restaurants every year to enjoy the tastes of the Mediterranean Home of Seafood.

What is Ocean Basket known for?

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices
Ocean Basket offers a range of salads, including Village Table Salad and Med Salmon Salad. Photo: @ocean_basket on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The restaurant specialises in serving only quality seafood protein, including fish, prawn and calamari. They focus on simple, fresh flavours, plentiful portions and everyday great value.

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest amount.

READ ALSO: List of top 10 affordable restaurants in Sandton (2023)

Briefly.co.za published some of Sandton's cheapest restaurants. The prestigious suburb is located north of Johannesburg, and most of the eateries in the area are beyond the eating budget of some.

Crispy Kreme Rosebank and Bistro Dolce Vita are among the most preferred restaurants with affordable menu prices. Check the article for more on what they serve.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel