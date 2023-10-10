Updated Steers menu and prices in South Africa for 2023

Steers is one of the most popular QSR chains in South Africa, from flame-grilled burgers to juicy chicken and tender ribs. The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and drinks. So, are you looking for a quick snack or a hearty meal in South Africa? This updated list of Steers menu and prices will guide your quest for satisfaction.

George Halamandress founded Steers in 1960. But the first Steers restaurant in South Africa was established in 1970 at Jeppe Johanessburg by his son Johh Halamandress. As of 2019, the famous hamburger brand has over 600 restaurants. These restaurants are in South Africa and different countries like Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana, and Zambia.

What is Steers known for?

Known for its flame-grilled burgers, Steers provides meals at cheap prices for its customers. Their menu covers fresh and succulent meals like 100% real burgers, handmade chips, veggie meals, milkshakes, beverages, and ribsters.

Steers menu and prices in 2023 differ in location and the quantity chosen. Also, you can order online via their app or contact their call centre. Below is a list of their menu and prices as of 2023.

Steers burger menu prices

The Burger Steers menu is divided into different categories to meet the needs and satisfaction of every customer. Here are the diverse Steers burger prices and tasty burger menu that will make you yearn for more.

Classic burgers

Classic contains beef, bacon, and cheeseburgers. They are made with fresh ingredients and sauces to maintain their unique taste. Each burger has different prices when bought with Hand Cut chips. Here is the list!

Rave beef burger with chips - R59.90

Original Steers beef burger - R49.90

Original Steers beef burger with chips - R64.90

Original cheeseburger - R54.90

Original cheeseburger with chips - R69.90

Chilli cheeseburger - R59.90

Chilli cheeseburger with chips - R74.90

Prince cheeseburger - R59.90

Prince cheeseburger with chips - R74.90

Bacon cheeseburger - R64.90

Bacon cheeseburger with chips - R79.90

Mjojo cheeseburger - R64.90

Mjojo cheeseburger with chips - R79.90

Mo'Cheese burger - R69.90

Mo'Cheese burger with chips - R89.90

Ribster burgers

These burgers with BBQ ribs in a bun are worth your money. Below is the menu:

Original Ribster burger - R44.90

Original Ribster burger with chips - R59.90

Cheese Ribster burger - R49.90

Cheese Ribster burger with chips - R64.90

Chicken burgers

Are you craving burgers with chicken and also a mixture of cheese? Steers got you covered. Here are varieties for you and their costs:

Original chicken burger - R44.90

Original chicken burger with chips - R59.90

Chicken cheese burger - R49.90

Chicken cheese burger with chips - R69.90

Bacon and cheese chicken burger - R64.90

Bacon and cheese chicken burger with chips - R84.90

Brat pack (kids burger)

Steers do not leave kids out as they offer packs with burgers, small chips, and Cappy cans for children. Below is the menu for kids:

Kids rave snack - R49.90

Kids cheese snack - R49.90

Kids rib strips - R49.90

Get Real Value burgers

Steers have updated their menu to cater to customers with limited money who seek meals with value. These burgers are less expensive but have real value.

Get Real Rave burger - R21.90

Get Real Steers burger - R21.90

Get Real Steers burger with chips - R39.90

Get Real Cheese burger - R27. 90

Get Real Cheese burger with chips - R44.90

Get Real King Steer burger - R70.90

King Steers burgers

This is the best and one of the biggest burgers offered by Steer. The beef patties and cheese slices are doubled, and it also has the one of big bacon. The prices of those in this category are these:

Original King Steer burger - R84.90

Original King Steer burger with chips - R109.90

Big Bacon King burger - R104 .90

Big Bacon King burger with chips - R129.90

Mighty King burger - R119.90

Mighty King burger with chips - R144.90

Real Hungry burgers

Here is a menu Steers provides for people who are hungry to consume large, mouth-watering burgers:

Double Cheesy Bacon King Steer - R104.90

Double Cheesy Bacon King Steer with chips - R129.90

Mega Ribster Real Hungry burger - R84.90

Mega Ribster Real Hungry burger with chips - R109.90

Burger Combo Steers menu

The burger combo comprises the different types of Steers burgers with a Hand Cut of chips and a Coca-Cola Soda. Below is the comprehensive menu with prices.

Rave Beef Burger Combo - R70.90

Original Steers Beef Burger Combo - R75.90

Classic Beef Burger Combo - R68.90

Original Chicken Burger Combo - R70.90

Chicken Cheese Burger Combo - R80.90

Bacon and Cheese Chicken Burger Combo - R95.90

Original Cheese Burger Combo - R80.90

Bacon Cheese Burger Combo - R90.90

Original King Steer Burger Combo - R129.90

Big Bacon King Burger Combo - R149.90

Mighty King Burger Combo - R164.90

Cheese Ribster Burger Combo - R75.90

Original Ribster Burger Combo - R70.90

Chilli Cheese Burger Combo - R85.90

Prince Cheese Burger Combo - R85.90

Mo'Cheese Burger Combo - R100.90

Get Real Rave Burger Combo - R50.90

Get Real Steers Burger Combo - R50.90

Get Real Cheese Burger Combo - R55.90

Get Real King Steer Burger Combo - R70.90

Double Cheesy Bacon King Steer Combo - R149.90

Mega Ribster Real Hungry Burger Combo - R129.90

Flame Grilled menu prices

This menu consists of enjoyable flame-grilled chicken wings, briskets, and wors. Check out this menu!

Wors Grill - R32.90

Wors Grill meal - R49.90

Brisket Grill - R57.90

Brisket Grill meal - R74.90

Brisket and Wors Grill - R82.90

Brisket and Wors Grill meal - R99.90

These meals can also be enjoyed with Pap or Sishebo. These sides are for the Flame Grill meal, and their prices are Pap (small) - R8.90 and Pap and Sishebo - R15.90.

Plant-based meals menu prices

If you are a vegetarian and want to avoid the taste of beef or rib in your burger or meal, here is the Steers menu:

Original Veggie burger - R49.90

Original Veggie burger with chips - R69.90

6 Veggie Bites - R54.90

6 Veggie Bites with chips - R74.90

Double Veggie burger - R79.90

Double Veggie burger with chips - R99.90

Sharing Meals menu prices

Are you considering dining with your family, special ones, or friends? Then check out this menu of Steers sharing meals. They contain between two to four flamed grilled burgers and Hand Cut chips. Here is the list:

Mjojo Sharing Meal - R199.90

Original Steer Burger Sharing Meal - R239.90

•Mix It Up Sharing Meal - R289.90

King Steer Burger Sharing Meal - R199.90

Double Up Sharing Meal - R169.90

Salad menu prices

Here is the menu of Steers salad for customers needing an extra taste with their burgers and chips.

Green Salad (small) - R39.90

Chicken Salad (small) - R64.90

Desserts menu prices

Steers offers affordable sweet desserts that come in different flavours. Below is the menu.

Classic Ice Cream Swirl - R19.90

Strawberry Ice Cream Swirl - R26.90

Chocolate Ice Cream Swirl - R24.90

Caramel Dip Ice Cream Swirl - R29.90

Chocolate Dip Ice Cream Swirl - R29.90

Chocolate Ripple Ice Cream Swirl - R26.90

Classic Ice Cream Cone - R7.90

Caramel Dip Ice Cream Cone - R19.90

Chocolate Dip Ice Cream Cone - R19.90

Chocolate Ripple Ice Cream Cone - R19.90

Chocolate Thick Milkshake (medium) - R29.90

Strawberry Thick Milkshake (medium) - R29.90

Strawberry Thick Milkshake (medium) - R29.90

Bar one Thick Milkshake (medium) - R34.90

Salted Caramel Thick Milkshake (medium) - R34.90

Hand Cut chips menu prices

Steers is renowned for selling one of the best Chips in South Africa. In 2022, the company won the position for the best chips in Tshwane, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, and Ekurhuleni. Check out their chips menu, which can also be topped with Bacon Bits, Jalapeno, and Crispy Onion.

Plain Chips (small) - R19.90

Plain Chips (medium) - R27.90

Plains Chips (large) - R37.90

Cheesy Chips (small) - R37.90

Cheesy Chips (medium) - R47.90

Flamed-grilled chicken menu prices

Below is Steer's famous Flamed Grilled Chicken menu. They are tasty and sauced with hot peri-peri flavour.

1/4 Chicken - R44.90

1/4 Chicken with Hand Cut chips - R49.90

1/2 Chicken - R109.90

1/2 Chicken with Hand Cut chips - R129.90

Special Steers menu

Occasionally, Steers offer promotions and special menus for their customers. This menu includes:

Wacky Wednesday - 2 hamburgers for the price of one at R59.90

My Size Combo - a Burger, Chips, and 300ml Buddy for R49.90 (Mondays)

Freshe Boerie Burger meal for R49.90

Are Steers ribs pork or beef?

Steers Ribs are both available in pork and beef. Here are the flamed grill ribs and their prices.

Pork loin ribs with chips - R249.90

Pork loin ribs & 1/4 Chicken with Chips - R289.90

Beef Ribs 600g Rib Rack with Chips - R249.90

Beef Ribs & 1/4 Chicken 600g Rib Rack with Chips - R289.90

How much is the full chicken at Steers?

The full chicken alone is R159.90. If it is bought with hand-cut chips, it costs R169.90.

How much is a family meal at Steers?

A family meal in Steers is R259.90. This is the price for the Mix It Up Sharing Meal, which consists of 2 King Steer Burgers, 2 original Steer Burgers, and two medium Chips.

How much is medium chips at Steers?

Steers medium plain chips cost R27.90. The medium cheesy chips cost R47.90.

Steers menu and prices periodically change to aid customers in getting flavourful meals with ease. The company has existed for over six decades and continually adds more innovations to its services and meals. This makes them a top-notch choice in South Africa.

