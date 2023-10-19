Non-repayable small business grants in South Africa in 2023

Have you started a South African business and need more funds to expand? Instead of walking to the bank or loan sharks for financial aid, do you know there are non-repayable small business grants that you can access? As a small business owner, this financial aid encourages you to do better and positively impact the nation's economy.

If you are a small business owner or entrepreneur in South Africa, you may be looking for ways to fund your venture without taking on debt. Unlike loans or equity investments, non-repayable grants are funds you cannot repay. They can help you cover the costs of starting, expanding, or improving your business, such as buying equipment, marketing, training, or research and development.

How to get startup capital for a small business in South Africa

To help you get started, below is a list of some non-repayable small business grants currently open or upcoming for small businesses in South Africa:

Agro-Processing Support Scheme (APSS)

This scheme targets businesses in food and beverage value addition and processing (including black winemakers), furniture manufacturing, fibre processing, feed production, and fertiliser production.

Black Industrialists Scheme (BIS)

You can get small business grants in South Africa through this programme. The scheme aims to unlock the industrial potential of predominantly black-owned and black-managed businesses within the South African economy.

Business and Arts South Africa Supporting Grant Programme

This programme incentivises business sponsorship of the arts by providing additional funds to a sponsored arts organisation.

Cooperatives Incentive Scheme (CIS)

This is a 100% non-repayable business grant to improve the viability and competitiveness of cooperative enterprises. It helps lower cooperatives' business costs through an incentive that supports Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment.

Clothing and Textile Competitiveness Improvement Programme (CIP)

This programme makes available non-repayable business grants allocated for forming clusters of similar manufacturing entities or a value chain cluster comprising e.g. manufacturers, suppliers and retailers.

Infrastructure Investment Programme for South Africa (IIPSA)

This programme provides innovative financing involving blending EU grants and loans from participating Development Finance Institutions.

Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA)

This scheme is one of the organisations that grant funding in South Africa. It develops export markets for South African products and services and recruits new foreign direct investment.

Pre-commercialisation Support Fund

This grant enables innovators to evaluate, demonstrate and advance their research outputs' value proposition and commercial potential.

The Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) Technology Programme (STP)

This programme grants up to R600 000 to small businesses involved in technology innovation or transfer. The programme aims to stimulate the growth and competitiveness of technology-based enterprises in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, ICT, biotechnology, renewable energy, and health sectors.

How to get funding for NGOs in South Africa

There are several ways to get funding for NGOs in South Africa. Philanthropic foundations, private sector for-profit companies, local, state and federal agencies, and private donations are a few to consider.

But then, some of the top funding sources for NPOs in South Africa include the Oppenheimer Generations Foundation, Ikhala Trust, The PEPFAR Community Grants Program, the National Lotteries Commission, and PetroSA Funding.

Does the government fund small businesses in South Africa?

The South African government provides funding options for small businesses. The Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) is a government agency supporting small businesses' growth in the country.

Besides information, advice, referrals, and tender information and advice that the agency offers, it also focuses on cooperative enterprises where a group of entrepreneurs share the profits and responsibility of a business.

The Cooperative Incentive Scheme is available for textiles, services, energy, agriculture, print, film, and video production. But to qualify, the business must be black-owned and actively assist in creating employment and overcoming poverty.

If you want free government money to start a business, you can learn more about how SEDA can help.

Who can help with funding?

Government, private sector, and non-governmental organisations can help. However, you may have to meet certain requirements regarding your business size, sector, location, social impact, innovation, or sustainability.

Also, you may have to submit a detailed business plan, budget, financial statements, and other supporting documents.

Non-repayable grants take work to obtain. Before you apply for any, you should do your homework and research the available opportunities. You should also assess your readiness and suitability for the grant. Understand the objectives of your business, how you will use the grant money, and develop an accountability system.

