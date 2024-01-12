7 facts about Emalaydini Tavern: location, owner, pictures

Emalaydini Tavern is a lively local pub in a small town in the Eastern Cape, which has seen its fair share of controversies over the years. From underage party-goers to celebrities and viral photos snapped at the hotspot, why is Emalaydini Tavern so famous?

Emalaydini Tavern is located in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth. Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

Emalaydini Tavern quickly became a popular gathering spot for the residents following its opening, with all ages joining in on the fun. The tavern is also no stranger to controversy, eventually losing its licence following a surprise inspection.

Although it was shut down for an unknown period, Emalaydini Tavern rose from the ashes and operates today. Why is Emalaydini so popular among patrons, and what controversies has the tavern faced since its inception?

Where is Emalaydini Tavern located?

Emalaydini Tavern’s location is 17362 Mbeki Street, Ezinyika ko17 6059, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), South Africa. The venue may be in a small town, but it sees an influx of visitors during popular tavern hours.

Emalaydini Tavern’s pictures have gone viral thanks to the colourful patrons who frequent the tavern. Photo: Emalaydini Tavern on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7 Facts about Emalaydini Tavern

The venue has made headlines various times throughout its existence, from big celebrity names performing to underage drinking and outlandish photos coming out of the venue. Here are seven facts about the tavern to show why it has become such a popular location:

1. Emalaydini Tavern was established in 2018

The notorious venue has become one of the country's most well-known and talked-about taverns through its ups and downs but has only been around for a few years. Opening its doors in 2018, the now prominent drinking spot has become known countrywide and has even made news throughout Africa.

2. Emalaydini Tavern’s owner remains out of the limelight

The famous tavern's owner or owners have never been confirmed. However, online sources have said that a businessman named Masinga Mungane co-owns the popular spot.

Many celebrities have appeared at the tavern, including Zodwa Wabantu and Babes Wodumo. Photo: Emalaydini Tavern on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. The tavern is known for producing viral photos of its patrons

One of the reasons that Emalaydini has become a local gem is for the colourful individuals who visit the tavern. Entertaining photos taken at the venue have captured the attention of many thanks to the animated expressions of its patrons, which have been widely documented.

4. Emalaydini faced backlash for allowing underage drinkers

The presence of underage drinkers at the hotspot has been noticed throughout its existence but went viral following photos of its 2021 to 2022 New Year's Eve celebrations. Among the photos taken at the venue included pictures of children holding alcohol, sparking public outrage. The owners were reported to have publicly apologised following the incident.

5. Celebrities frequent the local hotspot

It is also well known that many prominent South African celebrities visit or perform at the tavern, making it much more popular with locals. Famous faces spotted at the hotspot include Vuyo Dabula, Zodwa Wabantu, Cairo CPT, Babes Wodumo, and the late Mampintsha and Zahara.

6. Emalaydini was closed down in 2022 following a surprise inspection

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board visited the tavern and shut it down in August 2022 due to non-compliance after being advertised that Zodwa Wabantu would be featured at the pub at an upcoming event. The event sparked concern by authorities that there would be a repeat of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26, 2022, where 2 bar patrons died, including teenagers as young as 13.

7. Emalaydini eventually reopened and be fully operational in 2024

Despite the venue losing its liquor licence in 2022, it reopened sometime after and remains a massive hotspot for locals. The pub keeps the public constantly informed on the latest events through its multiple social media accounts, which are updated almost daily.

Emalaydini Tavern has only been operational for a few years. It has already become known countrywide as one of the liveliest and most controversial venues South Africa offers. Keep an eye on their social media pages to see what exciting musical act is set to perform there next, along with humorous photos of the patrons thoroughly enjoying themselves.

READ ALSO: Where is Shein located in South Africa? Everything you ought to know

Shein is a major clothing company. Briefly.co.za wrote about how South Africans can purchase from it at affordable rates. Where is Shein located in South Africa?

Read the above article for everything you need to know about purchasing Shein in South Africa, including related taxes and delivery times.

Source: Briefly News