Planet Fitness prices: 2024 membership fees, discounts and specials

Planet Fitness is one of the most popular gyms in South Africa, offering a memorable gym experience at affordable prices. With quality equipment, good deals, and various fitness classes available, Planet Fitness is one of the top choices in the country. What are the Planet Fitness prices in South Africa as of 2024?

Their official website shows Planet Fitness Gym has over 20 years of experience in the health club industry. It has had a significant worth of premium health clubs nationwide since it opened its doors in 1995.

Planet Fitness' cost per month in South Africa varies depending on the type of membership option you choose. Your age and affiliations with certain companies, such as Discovery, also affect your monthly fees.

Planet Fitness prices in 2024

Planet Fitness does not include their fees on their website. However, various online sources report that an entry for Planet Fitness gym membership begins from R199 monthly.

There is an annual levy charged in July or December, which equates to the fee you are currently paying. Your monthly fees also slightly increase each year.

Conditions apply if you are a Discovery Vitality, Salam Reality, Momentum Multiply, Universal 360, or Medihelp member.

How much is a gym membership in South Africa?

Prices vary based on the company and location, but most gym memberships begin anywhere from about R199 onwards.

What is a month-to-month gym contract?

A month-to-month gym contract is designed for those who want to avoid committing to a long-term gym contract over a year or more for reasons like frequent travel. This contract can be cancelled or suspended when necessary without hefty fines or further financial obligations.

What is the cheapest gym to join?

According to multiple sources, Planet Fitness, BodyFlo, and Gym Company are the cheapest gyms in the country as of 2024. Memberships start at just R199 monthly.

How much is a Black Tag at Planet Fitness per month?

Momentum Multiply members qualify for the Planet Fitness Black Tag price offer of R150 monthly for a club membership or R99 per month for a JustGym membership when you sign up. There are also no activation fees.

A buddy tag is an option to bring a friend to your workout. You can call your local branch to confirm the Planet Fitness buddy tag price regarding your specific contract.

How much is Planet Fitness JustGym per month?

JustGym is the most simplistic, budget-friendly option that Planet Fitness offers, with access to all equipment without the 'bells and whistles' of a more expensive gym contract. Planet Fitness JustGym prices are reported to start at R199.

Planet Fitness prices for students

This gym is the ideal choice for teenagers, as they can train free of charge. Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 train free of charge, with terms and conditions applying.

Planet Fitness operating hours

Operating hours are from 05h00 to 20h00 at most branches. However, the times may slightly differ depending on location. Contact your local branch to confirm their operating hours or contact Customer Service on 0861 496 463.

Planet Fitness prices start from R199 onwards. Various sources have stated the same value and believe the prices are still the same as of 2024. Contact your local branch for further information or confirmation on the 2024 price list. Alternatively, the customer service number is 0861 496 463.

