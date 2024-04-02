What happened to Sierra Mist? Is Starry the new Sierra Mist?

Sierra Mist was a lemon-lime-flavoured soft drink originally introduced in 1999 by PepsiCo. For much of its lifetime, it was considered a healthier option than other drinks because it was made without high fructose corn syrup. However, to the surprise of many of its loyal customers, the drink’s production was discontinued in 2023. So, what happened to Sierra Mist?

Starry in plastic bottles and cans. Photo: @sodaseekers, @pepsico_design via Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though Sierra Mist was discontinued, PepsiCo did not leave its customers high and dry. The company introduced another lemon-lime flavoured drink, Starry, to compete with 7 Up and Sprite.

The new drink contains no caffeine and is currently available in Regular and Zero-Sugar flavours. This article uncovers the difference between Sierra Mist and Starry and the latter’s performance in the market so far.

What happened to Sierra Mist?

According to Newsweek, Sierra Mist garnered $1 billion in annual sales across the US in 2021. The drink had also been in the market for over two decades, making it a favourite for many. But why was Sierra Mist discontinued? Here is why this drink is no longer on the market.

History of Sierra Mist

PepsiCo’s Sierra Mist was introduced on 7 May 1999 and made available in all US markets by 2003. In the early years after its launch, the soda’s creator worked towards maintaining its signature blend composition of real sugar and minimal fructose corn syrup.

Sierra Mist in a can (L). The lemon-lime soft drink Starry (R). Photo: @sierramist, @pepsico_design via Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

However, by the mid-2000s, the drink’s production cost became expensive because natural sugar was costly compared to the sweetening agents that its counterparts used. In 2006, Sierra Mist abandoned cane sugar to stay afloat.

This was not received positively by its regulars, who specifically bought it for natural ingredients. During this period, soda sales rapidly decreased as many customers had lost a reason to buy it.

In 2010, PepsiCo re-introduced natural sugar to the drink’s ingredient list, but by 2013, they had dropped this aspect from their branding again. This transition caused most of its fans to opt for competitor sodas for good despite their artificially high fructose corn syrup composition.

In 2016, Sierra Mist rebranded to Mist Twst with a renewed embrace of artificial sweeteners over real sugar. After two years, the drink’s name was switched back to Sierra Mist, leaving its customers more confused than enthused.

Why did Pepsi change Sierra Mist to Starry?

Sierra Mist's reputation was tainted by the brand’s endless fluctuation between artificial and natural sugars and name changes. Competing with Sprite and 7 Up, which benefited from brand consistency, this soda eventually could not carve its niche.

PepsiCo then introduced the new drink Starry as a replacement for Sierra Mist on 1 January 2023. During a press release, Greg Lyons, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America, advertised the new drink, saying:

At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer-centric innovation, and we know there is a strong demand for lemon lime-flavoured soda, with the category continuing to accelerate. With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option, one that hits differently. Starry is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun.

PepsiCo logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: SOPA Images

Source: UGC

What is the Sierra Mist controversy?

In 2023, a TikTok star, Cierra Misst, claimed that she was why PepsiCo changed the brand to Starry. The social media personality, known for her spicy flight attendant content, said in a YouTube video that she has been using this name since platforms like AOL Instant Messenger were popular.

In a viral video, she claimed that the soda brand had accused her of trademark infringement as her content did not align with PepsiCo’s core values. However, Cierra and her lawyer later discovered the company’s right to Sierra Mist had expired.

The TikToker allegedly bought the copyright because she felt intimidated and gaslit. She was then able to go after PepsiCo legally. According to her, the company pulled a PR move of rebranding because they had lost the right to the brand.

So far, PepsiCo has yet to respond to Cierra’s claims. Therefore, it is difficult to establish whether the narrative is true or just a way for a content creator to chase clout.

Is Starry the same as Sierra Mist?

Per Delish, the difference between the two sodas is subtle but definitive. This is mainly because of the different sweeteners used in each beverage. Starry uses high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener, unlike Sierra Mist's flavours, made of sweetened cane sugar.

Sierra Mist vs its replacement, Starry. Photo: @sierramist, @itsjakesjourney via Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Starry also reportedly has higher citrus flavours that are true to fruit and more aromatic, delivering a cleaner, balanced finish than Sierra Mist. With its social media tagline, 'Starry Hits Different,' the drink tries to appeal to younger consumers.

Where to get Starry

This soda is available in various stores worldwide. It is sold in cans in either 7.5 or 12 ounces or plastic bottles ranging from 16 ounces to two litres. While Starry’s price may vary depending on the retailer and location, generally, it is competitively priced with Sprite.

This article answers the many searches of 'What happened to Sierra Mist?' Starry replaced the soft drink. Since its inception, Sierra Mist struggled to meet PepsiCo’s financial expectations. This is because the production cost was too high compared to its competitors. Luckily, most consumers have received the Starry with positive acclaim.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

