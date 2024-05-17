Table Mountain cable car prices and guide (updated for 2024)

Cape Town has many unmissable attractions for local and international tourists to admire, with Table Mountain being among the most popular choices. You can admire the Mother City by taking a trip on one of the cable cars, which offers breathtaking 360-degree views. What are the Table Mountain cable car prices in South Africa? This article discusses the Table Mountain ticket prices in 2024 and other helpful information about the attraction.

Table Mountain is synonymous with Cape Town and is featured on the city's logo and flag. According to Enjoy Travel, around 800,000 people visit the tourist attraction annually, making it one of the city's most famous landmarks.

Admiring Cape Town from inside a Table Mountain cable car provides incredible views of the Mother City without having to trek up the mountain for the breathtaking scenery. How much does one of these trips cost?

How much does a cable car cost to go to Table Mountain?

Table Mountain ticket prices vary depending on the time slots chosen. City Sightseeing South Africa reports that Table Mountain tickets online range from R150 to R380. Adult return tickets from 08h30 to 13h00 cost R380. Adult tickets from 13h00 until close cost R300.

Children's return tickets from 08h30 to 13h00 cost R190, and tickets for kids from 13h00 to closing time cost R150. The same website highlights that purchasing your tickets online through reputable sources, including City Sightseeing South Africa and other affiliated companies, will help you avoid lengthy daily queues.

Is the cable car free on your birthday?

The Table Mountain cable car birthday special is a significant plus for anybody looking to celebrate their big day in style and save money. South African ID holders are eligible for a free return cable car ticket.

The free return ticket is eligible on the day of your birthday or any other day that falls within your birthday month. This special only applies to South African residents, and you require your ID number when booking online, along with producing your ID document in person on the day of.

Is it better to go to Table Mountain in the morning or afternoon?

Various factors determine the best time of day to visit Table Mountain. Money-wise, tickets are cheaper towards the end of the day, presumably because visibility is believed to be at its best in the early morning. The winter months are also generally less busy than the warmer months, which helps you avoid lengthy queues and overcrowding.

How long does the cable car take to get to the top of Table Mountain?

Cape Town Tourism reports that the cable car ride is quick and gentle. The rotating cable car takes an estimated five minutes to travel from the lower station to the top. Trips occur within 10 to 15 minutes of the last one, but the trip can become lengthy with big crowds, creating a long waiting time.

Is Table Mountain cable car open every day?

The Cape Town attraction is open seven days a week. The Table Mountain cable car's operating hours for the summer months (February 1, 2024, until April 30, 2024) are from 08h30 until 18h30, with the last cable car back down scheduled for 19h30.

During the winter months (May 1, 2024, until August 31, 2024), operating hours are from 08h30 until 16h00, with the last cable car ride back down scheduled at 17h00. The summer hours following this (September 1, 2024, until December 14, 2024) are from 08h30 until 18h00, with the last cable car back down scheduled for 19h00.

Peak times are between December 15 and January 31. The cable cars run between 08h00 and 20h00, with the last cable car back down scheduled for 21h00. The running hours may vary depending on the weather.

How many people can fit in a Table Mountain cable car?

Each car can accommodate several individuals, ensuring that even those in larger groups can enjoy the experience together. Table Mountain's official website mentions that the cable cars first opened on October 4, 1929, and by 1958, they could carry 23 passengers and one operating attendant. Today, the cable cars can hold an estimated 65 people.

Is it worth going up Table Mountain?

Taking a trip up Table Mountain is worth the time and effort to see incredible views of Cape Town. Once you have reached the top, you can take advantage of impressive mountainous views and extra activities, including hiking along the top once you depart the cable car.

Just a short walk from the cable car's departure at the mountain's top McClears beacon, a considerably easy, 45-minute hike that offers striking views of the table portion of the mountain. You can also hike Platteklip George when departing from the cable car, which is more strenuous than McClears Beacon. This hike takes over three hours and has steep twists and turns.

Is it free to walk up Table Mountain?

Although you pay for the cable car trips, there is no entrance fee to Table Mountain National Park, and all hiking is free, except Skeleton Gorge. Skeleton Gorge has an entrance fee as the route begins inside the Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden.

What should you wear to Table Mountain?

If you are considering hiking following the cable car trip at the attraction, appropriate hiking gear, such as water and adequate shoes and clothing, is encouraged. Light clothing is ideal, but be prepared and pack something warm in an unexpected weather change.

Table Mountain cable car prices vary depending on the times chosen and relevant ages. Take full advantage of your birthday month and visit the unmissable tourist attraction for a free trip of a lifetime up the mountain. Make the most of the day by hiking on one of the highly-rated hiking trails in the vicinity.

