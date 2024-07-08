How much is a Princess Diana Beanie Baby worth, and where can you buy one today?

In August 1997, Princess Diana's tragic passing sparked a global outpouring of grief. In response, Ty Inc. released a commemorative Beanie Baby, which became a beloved collectable. These collectables remain highly sought after today, but how much is a Princess Diana Beanie Baby worth?

The purple Princess Bear was reportedly released on 29 October 1997. While rumour soon spread that the limited-edition item would sell in small quantities, the truth is that millions were produced, leading to varying prices and valuations. Despite this, the Princess Diana Beanie Baby remains highly sought after.

How much is the Princess Diana Beanie Baby worth?

The value of a Princess Diana Beanie Baby bear varies based on stuffing type, production country, and tag variations. Original versions with PVC pellets are worth more than later versions with PE pellets, especially if produced in Indonesia.

As of May 2023, an original Princess Diana Beanie Baby in good condition was worth around $500. Antiques appraiser Lori Verderame said the following:

They're all different. Every single one of them has a nuance that would make them different. Some could be worth into the thousands. I've seen many of them that are more than thousands of dollars. Five figures, easily.

Which Princess Diana Beanie Baby is valuable?

The Princess Diana Beanie Baby 1997 value lies in its first edition. This version features a purple bear with a white rose embroidered on its chest and a white ribbon around its neck.

The swing tag has a space after the phrase "1997" and before the exclamation mark, as well as a space between the words "UK" and "P015 5TX" in the address line. The first edition's tush tag has no number inside the star.

How to know if your Beanie Baby is worth money

Check for tag errors to determine if your Beanie Baby is worth money, which can significantly increase its value. Next, research prices on online marketplaces like eBay to gauge their worth. Additionally, Beanie Babies that are part of a collection are more valuable than singles.

For detailed information, consult websites like Beaniepedia and TyCollector. Remember that the condition of your Beanie Baby, whether its tag is still attached, and the materials used (such as PVC pellets) are all crucial factors that influence its value.

How many Princess Diana Beanie Babies were made?

The exact number of original Princess Diana Beanie Babies produced is unknown, but it is estimated to have raised nearly $23 million for charity. Despite initial hype and limited initial orders, millions were created the following year.

Leon Schlossberg reportedly said, "There were so many made that they are never going to be rare." Today, sellers still try to fetch high prices, but the toy's value lies in its sentimental worth, not its rarity.

What are the five rarest Beanie Babies?

The Beanie Baby market has seen many rare and valuable collectables. Here are five of the rarest Beanie Babies that have fetched high prices in the collector's market:

Peanut the Royal Blue Elephant: This elephant was produced in a small quantity in royal blue, making it highly sought after. Valentino the Bear: The rare version has a brown nose instead of the typical black nose. Princess the Bear: Released in 1997 as a tribute to Princess Diana, the first edition with a white rose on its chest is considered rare and valuable. Peace the Bear: Released in 1997 with tie-dye colours, specific versions with tag errors or variations are especially rare. Claude the Crab: Known for its vibrant tie-dye colours, certain versions like the "Ty-dye" version with a unique colour pattern are considered rare and valuable.

How do you know if a Beanie Baby is a first edition?

Check the hang tag for a space after Handmade and the Handmade in China inside to identify if a Beanie Baby is a first edition. The tush tag should say "PE Pellets" instead of "PVC Pellets" and lack the ® symbol next to the "TY" logo.

It should be dated 1997 and marked "Handmade in China" or "Handmade in Indonesia." First editions are typically distinguished by their higher-quality stitching and fabric. You can also consult websites like Beaniepedia and Lovemybeanies to verify tag generations and confirm the authenticity of your Beanie Baby.

Where to buy the Princess Beanie Baby

You can buy the babies from several sources. Online marketplaces like eBay, Etsy, and Mercari often have listings, with Princess Diana's pricing ranging from 99 cents to thousands of dollars. Amazon also offers some for around $23.

Specialised Beanie Baby collector sites, auction houses, local collectable shops, and social media groups are good places to find sellers. Always research sellers and verify authenticity before purchasing.

Frequently asked questions

From charity shops to collectors' items, the Princess Diana Beanie Baby's value has sparked much curiosity. Here are some of the most questions asked and the best answers:

What is the average worth of a Princess Diana Beanie baby? The average cost of a Princess Diana Beanie Baby is between $5 and $2,500, depending on condition and rarity.

How can you tell if you have a first-edition Princess Diana Beanie Baby Bear? The first-edition Princess Diana Beanie Baby Bear, issued and retired in 1997, is identified by PVC pellets and manufacturing in China.

How do you sell your Princess Diana Beanie Baby? You can sell yours on eBay and platforms like Facebook Marketplace, NextDoor.com, Offerup.com, GoAntiques.com, Etsy.com, and Chairish.com.

The Princess Diana Beanie Baby's worth has sparked much speculation. While some believe it to be rare and valuable, its worth fluctuates based on condition, edition, and market demand. To purchase one today, check reputable collectors' sites and online marketplaces. Research thoroughly and verify authenticity to ensure a fair deal and avoid disappointment.

