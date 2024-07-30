Is McDonald's leaving California? Everything you should know

McDonald's Corporation is an American multinational fast-food chain founded in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald. It is famous for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and French fries. The franchise has been subject to criticism over the health effects of its products, treatment of employees, and involvement in numerous legal cases. So, is McDonald's going to leave California?

McDonald's Corporation is an American multinational fast-food chain founded in 1940. Photo: Mario Tama (modified by author)

McDonald's is the world's largest fast-food restaurant chain, serving over 69 million customers daily in more than 40,000 outlets in over 100 countries. After some months of dealing with a turbulent business, McDonald's California has been forced to close one of its locations permanently.

Is McDonald's leaving California?

The fast-food restaurant chain is not closing in California. However, McDonald's at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco closed permanently after more than 30 years of serving the area.

As per the New York Post, Scott Rodrick, owner of the McDonald’s at Stonestown Galleria just southwest of San Francisco, announced their last day of business was 23 June 2024 in a typed note shared on the restaurant’s door. He wrote:

It has been a pleasure for my team and me to serve the 19th Avenue and Ingleside neighbourhoods for over 30 years. We are thankful to have been a part of your daily meal routine, either for an Egg McMuffin in the morning or a Happy Meal with the kids after an afternoon of shopping at Stonestown.

He further wrote:

Our valued team members have been offered opportunities to continue working with my restaurant company at another nearby McDonald’s.

McDonald's at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco closed permanently after more than 30 years of serving the area. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Why did McDonald's at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco close?

According to ABC 7, franchisee Scott Roderick confirmed two reasons for McDonald's closing in California. First, he mentioned that the landlord was unwilling to negotiate a reasonable long-term rent for the Stonestown location.

Rodrick also noted that the company was paying the highest property taxes and shared tenant mall fees for a single site. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he explained:

My decision not to renew my lease after 30 years at Stonestown Shopping Centre was driven primarily by lease economics. Discussions between myself and the landlord failed to find a mutually agreeable, commercially sustainable framework.

He continued:

The changes to the economic landscape of California, coupled with a host of ill-timed legislative mandates, greatly narrowed the restaurant’s path to extending into a new term.

Roderick also pointed out that the cost of operating a small business in San Francisco continues to increase rapidly. The new $20 California state minimum wage for fast food workers contributed to the strain of keeping the location open.

How many locations does McDonald's have in California?

California has 1,221 McDonald's locations, making it the state with the most McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. This accounts for about 9% of the total McDonald's locations across the country.

Is McDonald's going out of business?

McDonald’s is not going out of business. While some locations may close for various reasons, the company remains operational.

The largest McDonald's in the world is located in Orlando, Florida. It is known as the Epic McD. Photo: Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

Where is the largest McDonald's in the world located?

The largest McDonald's in the world is located in Orlando, Florida. Known as the 'Epic McD,' this massive restaurant offers entertainment with arcade games and a play place. The restaurant features popular foods, including pasta, pizza, and gourmet sandwiches.

Who owns McDonald's now?

McDonald's is a publicly traded company owned by various shareholders. The largest shareholders are typically institutional investors, such as The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and State Street Corporation, which hold significant portions of the company's stock.

Which country has the most McDonald's franchises?

According to the New York Post, the United States boasts the highest number of McDonald’s restaurants, with approximately 13,449 outlets.

Where is McDonald's headquartered?

McDonald’s is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The company’s global operations are managed from this central location.

Who are McDonald's mascots and characters?

A variety of McDonald's mascots and characters have been created over the years to promote their brand. Some of the most well-known ones include Ronald McDonald and Grimace.

McDonald's is not leaving California. However, McDonald's at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco permanently closed after over 30 years of serving the area. The closure was attributed to the California fast-food minimum wage increase to $20, which impacted operating costs.

