Project manager salary in SA: how much can you earn in 2024?

Project managers play a vital role in ensuring the successful completion of projects across various industries. In South Africa, the demand for skilled project managers continues to grow, with competitive salaries reflecting the importance of this role. This article explores the project manager's salary and the typical roles of these professionals.

In South Africa, project managers earn a wide range of salaries based on their experience, qualifications and the industry in which they work. Photo: @Parkpoom (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As a project manager, you can expect to earn a competitive salary that aligns with your experience, qualifications, and the specific industry you work in. However, salaries can vary depending on the size and complexity of the programs you manage, your industry, and your experience level. So, what do project managers earn in South Africa?

Who is a project manager?

A project manager is a professional overseeing a project from start to finish. They ensure it is completed on time, within budget, and to stakeholders' satisfaction. Joy Gumz, the director of Project Auditors, once said:

Operations keeps the lights on, strategy provides a light at the end of the tunnel, but project management is the train engine that moves the organization forward.

Project manager's duties/responsibilities

What exactly does a project manager do? A project manager typically does the following tasks;

Planning and developing the project.

Communicating and reporting regular updates to upper authority.

Leading and managing the project team.

Executing and monitoring the project's progress.

Solve issues that arise during the execution of the project.

Evaluating and closing out the project.

A project manager is a professional overseeing a project from start to finish. Photo by Nopphon Pattanasri

Source: Getty Images

What is the project manager's salary in South Africa?

Various sources report different average salaries of project managers in South Africa. According to Digital Regenesys, the entry-level project manager salary in South Africa starts at around R360,000 annually, while experienced professionals earn up to R6,756,000 annually.

These values provide an average project manager's salary per month between R30,000 and R563,000. However, these values vary depending on location, project size, industry nature, and experience level.

What is the average project manager's salary in Cape Town?

According to Indeed, a project manager working in the Cape Town area in South Africa earns an average salary of R30,173 every month. Glassdoor reports a project manager's monthly salary of R34,723.

Group of project managers working in sewer pipes area at a construction site. Photo by Amorn Suriyan

Source: Getty Images

What is the average project manager's salary in Johannesburg?

Johannesburg offers some of the highest compensation for project managers, with an annual salary of R1,271,874 or an equivalent hourly rate of R611. They also earn an average bonus of R28,363.

FAQs

Project managers play a crucial role in realizing programs across various industries. Here are some frequently asked questions about the profession and their earnings;

Can you make 100k as a project manager?

You can earn around 100k as a project manager, especially if you are highly experienced or work in certain areas. Additionally, the size and nature of the project play a crucial role in determining your pay. Hence, complex and huge operations are likely to earn you more cash.

Engineers are discussing an upcoming project. Photo by damircudic

Source: Getty Images

What is the hourly rate of a project manager in South Africa?

According to Payscale, a project manager in South Africa earns R189 per hour. Talent reports an average salary of R308 per hour and R415 hourly pay for senior project managers.

What exactly does a project manager do?

Project managers typically plan, execute, and oversee a project. They ensure a project runs smoothly and within the planned budget and time.

Can you make good money as a project manager?

Project management is one of the highest-paying jobs in South Africa, and these professionals make good money depending on their experience level and location of duty. The industry, type, and project size determine a project manager's salary.

Are project managers in demand in South Africa?

Project management is a skill in demand in South Africa and globally. As the country's firms initiate more projects, there is a greater need for people who can successfully execute them. Organizations in South Africa are constantly seeking methods to improve their project management procedures.

A project manager is updating tasks and milestone progress on the laptop. Photo by Galeanu Mihai

Source: Getty Images

How do you become a project manager in South Africa?

Begin by obtaining accredited project management courses at universities like the University of Cape Town and the University of Pretoria. These programs usually address essential topics like planning, scheduling, risk management, and quality control, preparing you for the demands of project management.

After completing your program, you will earn Project Management Professional (PMP) or Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certifications from the Project Management Institute (PMI). This body certifies individuals for their expertise in project management.

What industries pay project managers the most?

These professionals are in demand in almost all projects. However, some sectors of the economy pay them handsomely. These include the construction industry, healthcare sector and tech industry, among others.

The average project manager's salary in South Africa makes the profession promising for job seekers. It not only offers competitive compensation but also provides an opportunity to follow a career where you grow. By honing your skills, gaining relevant experience, and pursuing professional certifications, you can position yourself for success in this dynamic and rewarding field.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Anesthesiologist salary in South Africa: what to expect

Briefly.co.za published an article about the anesthesiologist salary in South Africa. An anesthesiologist is a medical professional who typically oversees a patient's anaesthesia care, ensuring they do not feel pain during medical procedures.

Factors like location, level of experience, and private or public sector work play a crucial role in determining the salary of an anesthesiologist. Discover the average salary of an anesthesiologist and other important facts.

Source: Briefly News