Can you take toothpaste on a plane? Tips to pack it right!

A common question among travellers when preparing for flights is whether you can take toothpaste on a plane. This article will give you an insight into airline regulations regarding toothpaste and air travel to ensure a smooth security screening.

Bringing your toothbrush and toothpaste during long flights is paramount to maintaining proper oral hygiene. But is toothpaste not considered hazardous waste? While most countries allow the item in checked luggage, there are restrictions for carry-ons.

Can you take toothpaste on a plane?

According to Canadian Airline Captain Yaro, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows one to carry toothpaste during flights. In his November 2023 YouTube short, he revealed interesting facts about this policy, saying:

You can fly with toothpaste in your checked or carry-on bags. However, there are regulations on the amount to pack.

Amount of toothpaste to bring on a plane

To help you understand the toothpaste size allowed on planes, we have divided the topic into carry-on and checked luggage. Let us dive in!

Carry-on luggage

The TSA adheres to the 3-1-1 rule regarding all liquids, including toothpaste, mouthwash, shampoo and lotion.

It stipulates that the above items must be in containers of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller-sized ones that fit in one quart-sized resealable bag.

During screening, ensure you submit all the items in your bag for a hassle-free process. Failure to follow the rules might result in confiscation of your items or a prolonged search.

Checked luggage

If you plan to carry your toothpaste in a checked bag, you are good to go because there are no size restrictions for items in this luggage. According to the TSA website, all containers exceeding 3.4 ounces must be in checked baggage.

Nonetheless, it is vital to remember that checked bags have a weight limit, so weigh your suitcase before checking into your flight. Visit your airline’s website to find your precise checked luggage requirements, which may vary depending on seat class.

Does toothpaste count as a liquid?

The TSA categorises anything that can flow or be squeezed as a gel or liquid. Thanks to toothpaste’s fluid consistency, it is considered in this group alongside hair conditioners and shampoos.

Tips for packing toothpaste for air travel

It is vital to follow the set rules regarding toothpaste in carry-on luggage. Here is a glimpse of how to pack this item efficiently.

Check the size: Toothpaste containers exceeding 3.4 ounces will not be allowed in carry-on bags. Therefore, ensure you buy a travel-sized one when preparing for a flight.

Toothpaste containers exceeding 3.4 ounces will not be allowed in carry-on bags. Therefore, ensure you buy a travel-sized one when preparing for a flight. Use a quart-sized bag: Carry your toothpaste in a clear bag to avoid confusion during screening at the airport.

Carry your toothpaste in a clear bag to avoid confusion during screening at the airport. Consider a solid alternative: If you are concerned about liquid restrictions, consider toothpaste tablets, which are not subject to the TSA rules on liquids.

Why does the 3-1-1 rule exist?

In 2006, Pakistan, American and British security discovered a plot by al-Qaeda to bomb planes using liquid explosives per Travelpro.

The terrorist group planned to smuggle bombs using plastic drink bottles. Since then, the TSA has put measures in place to regulate the amount of liquid one can carry during flights.

FAQS

Rules and regulations govern the day-to-day running of the airport, and toothpaste, like many liquid items, has specific travel guidelines. Below are some frequently asked questions about how to incorporate the item into your journey:

Why does the TSA put a limit on liquids?

The TSA restricts liquids during flying for security reasons. Security company officials working with airports want to mitigate the risk of harmful or corrosive materials that could be transported in liquid form.

While the limitation may inconvenience some travellers, it ensures the safety and security of air travel.

What is the 3-1-1 rule?

Established by the TSA, this rule limits the amount of gels, liquids, and aerosols one can bring in carry-on bags during flights.

Each container must be 3.4 ounces or less and fit into a single quart-sized clear bag. Baby milk and medication can exceed the limit if properly indicated.

Can one take full-sized toothpaste on a plane?

Typically, full-size toothpaste weighs 6 ounces or more, exceeding the TSA’s limit of 3.4 ounces. Therefore, if you need to bring this much product, consider packing it in your checked luggage.

What other toiletries are allowed on a plane?

While adhering to the TSA, other products and liquids are allowed on a plane, although in regulated quantities. Some examples are liquid soap, body wash, deodorant, and disposable razors.

What is not allowed in a carry-on bag?

Due to security factors, security officials and flight attendants do not permit several items in this type of packaging. These include knives and scissors.

Can you bring toothpaste on a plane? While airports enforce specific rules, you can bring toothpaste with you. More significant amounts are allowed in checked luggage, but for carry-ons, adhere to the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule. Following these guidelines and checking your airline’s policies will ensure a hassle-free journey.

