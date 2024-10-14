How much cash can you fly with? Tips for hassle-free travel

Flying with cash is common among travellers because it allows for quick and easy purchases of items. However, the amount you can carry on a flight is limited. So, how much cash can you fly with, and who dictates the rules?

Someone is counting dollars (L), and to the right is a plane taking off and another on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Source: Getty Images

Carrying cash on a plane is legal, but the amount you can transport is limited and varies depending on a country's policy. Before travelling, you must understand the regulations for a smooth airport experience and during the flight.

How much cash can you fly with?

According to the South African Revenue Services, any traveller coming into or leaving the country must have prior authorisation from SARB to travel with any amount exceeding R25 000. The airline regulations align with a country's security policies.

International flights have a limit that must be declared to authorities, while domestic flights usually have no such restrictions. Here is a breakdown of some countries' limits:

Country Cash limit USA $10,000 European Union countries €10,000 Australia AU$10,000 Canada Can$10,000 Turkey $10,000 Japan 1 million Japanese Yen Mexico $10,000

In Singapore, over 87 people were caught at Changi Airport carrying undeclared cash of over $20,000 as of June 2024. The country recommends travellers report their money of over $20,000 before flying in or out. A statement from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) read,

It is the responsibility of arriving travellers to make accurate and complete declarations of the dutiable and taxable items in their possession.

To avoid the hefty penalties and for their own convenience, foreign travellers and local residents are strongly encouraged to make an advance declaration and payment for their dutiable or GST goods up to three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

Alaska Airlines passengers check in for flights at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California.

Source: Getty Images

US customs cash limit per person

Is it legal to travel with a lot of cash? According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), there is no limit on the amount of money or monetary instruments you can bring on flights to the United States. Still, you must declare amounts over $10,000 per person to customs.

How much cash can you fly with internationally?

TSA's cash limit applies to international travellers flying in or out of the US. The regulations cover all forms of monetary instruments. The US Customs and Border Protection defines money as;

Monetary instruments include US or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travellers' checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form.

How much money can you fly with domestically?

The TSA does not restrict cash on domestic flights within the United States. However, it is advisable to carry documentation supporting the source and purpose of your money.

A man carries a briefcase with dollar banknotes to symbolise black money and corruption.

Source: Getty Images

Where to put cash when flying

While packing your travel essentials, observe the following tips to ensure your money is safe and avoid being lost or stolen.

You can carry it in a hidden pouch, such as a money belt on your waist or neck.

Keep it concealed and close to your body at all times.

Do not place the cash all in one area.

Never leave bags or purses unattended.

How much cash can you fly with in Europe?

According to the European Union, you can travel with any money when flying into or leaving a European Union nation. However, any amount of €10,000 or more (or the equivalent in another currency) must be declared at Customs.

EU also restricts some items and commodities when flying, of equivalent value, such as:

Banknotes and coins.

Coins with a gold content of at least 90%.

Traveller's cheques, promissory notes or money orders.

Bullions such as bars, nuggets or clumps with a gold content of at least 99.5%.

Airport security officer takes fingerprints of an international traveller at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia.

Source: Getty Images

How to report money when you travel

Declaring cash before travelling is often done at Customs inside the airport, in the Arrivals area. In the US, you must report the excess to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The process involves;

Fill out the Currency Reporting Form (FinCen 105) online.

Fill out and print Form FinCen 105 before you travel and present it to a CBP officer.

Ask a CBP officer for a paper copy and fill it out at customs.

What happens if you fail to report your money?

You will be penalised for failing to declare your money or give an incorrect report. The punishment varies depending on the country. In the US, the CBP penalties include;

Confiscation of all currency or monetary instruments.

A fine of up to $500,000.

Up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Frequently asked questions

While flying with cash is allowed, there is a limit to how much you can carry onboard. Declaring what you have will prevent you from having your money retained or seized or getting a penalty or fine. Here are some frequently asked questions about flying with cash.

Is there a limit on flying with money? There is no limit, but you must report to the authorities when you exceed a certain amount. The limit to be declared differs from one country to another.

There is no limit, but you must report to the authorities when you exceed a certain amount. The limit to be declared differs from one country to another. Can you fly with over $10,000 cash? Yes. Travelling with over $10,000 cash is legal, but you must first declare it at the Customs.

Yes. Travelling with over $10,000 cash is legal, but you must first declare it at the Customs. Is $10,000 cash limit per person or family in the USA? In the US, the limit applies to the combined total for a family travelling together.

In the US, the limit applies to the combined total for a family travelling together. Can you carry cash in your pocket through airport security? Yes. You can have the money in your pocket while passing through the metal detector or body scanner.

Yes. You can have the money in your pocket while passing through the metal detector or body scanner. How much cash can you carry to the US? There is no maximum limit, but any amount exceeding $10,000 must be declared at Customs upon arrival.

How much cash can you fly with? You can carry up to R25 000 in South Africa but you must declare it at customs. In the US, the limit is $10,000, while in European Union nations, it is €10,000.

