What is the longest flight? Top 20 record-breaking nonstop flights

Long flights take travellers on an unforgettable adventure across time zones and continents. With every mile, anticipation builds, and stories unfold. This extraordinary journey showcases the incredible advancements in aviation technology. What is the longest flight in the world? Discover more in this article.

Qatar, Delta and Emirates Airways. The planes operate some of the longest flights in the world. Photo: @John Keeble (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Airlines have mastered long-haul routes, making global travel more accessible than ever. These flights offer unique experiences that blend comfort with adventure to passengers while pushing the boundaries of endurance and innovation. Get an inside look at how long the longest flight is.

The longest flights in the world: Top 20

Flying for an extended period offers a unique perspective on the world. Below is a list of some of the longest flights in the world. Credible sources such as OAG, Aviation A2Z, and One Mile at a Time greatly influenced the ranking of the world's longest flights.

Flight route Distance (approx) Doha (DOH) to Los Angeles (LAX) 8,306 miles Jeddah (JED) to Los Angeles (LAX) 8,332 miles Dubai to Los Angeles 8,334.5 miles Mumbai to San Francisco 8,397.5 miles Atlanta to Johannesburg (ATL-JNB) 8,439 miles Singapore to San Francisco (SIN-SFO) 8,446 miles Manila (MNL) to New York (JFK) 8,528.7 miles Sydney to Dallas (SYD-DFW) 8,578 miles Houston to Sydney (IAH-SYD) 8,596 miles Bengaluru to San Francisco (BLR-SFO) 8701miles Los Angeles to Singapore (LAX-SIN) 8,770 miles Shenzhen to Mexico City (SZX-MEX) 8,790 miles Auckland to Dubai (AKL-DXB) 8,824 miles New York to Auckland 8,828 miles Paris to Perth (CDG-PER) 8,863 miles Dallas to Melbourne 8,992 miles Perth to London 9,009 miles Auckland to Doha (AKL-DOH) 9,032 miles Newark to Singapore 9,535 miles New York to Singapore 9,537 miles

20. Doha (DOH) to Los Angeles (LAX)

Flight number : QR 739

: QR 739 Distance : 8,306 miles

: 8,306 miles Airline : Qatar Airways

: Qatar Airways Aircraft : Airbus A350-1000

: Airbus A350-1000 Flight duration: 16 hours and 46 minutes

Qatar Airlines offers a direct route from Doha (DOH) to Los Angeles (LAX), which takes approximately 16 hours and 46 minutes. According to USA Today, the route is one of the longest direct flights in the world, with a calculated distance of 8,306 miles.

19. Jeddah (JED) to Los Angeles (LAX)

Flight number : SV 042

: SV 042 Distance : 8,332 miles/13,416 kilometers

: 8,332 miles/13,416 kilometers Airline: Saudia Airlines

Saudia Airlines Aircraft : Boeing 777-300ER

: Boeing 777-300ER Flight duration: 15 hours to 16 hours

The Jeddah - Los Angeles route is one of the longest routes connecting Saudi Arabia's capital to Los Angeles. The flight takes approximately 15 - 16 hours and is 8,332 miles long. Saudia Airlines operates direct flights on this route.

18. Dubai to Los Angeles

An Airbus A380-861 operated by Emirates at Barcelona Airport in Barcelona, Spain, Photo by Urbanandsport

Source: Getty Images

Flight number : EK215

: EK215 Distance: 13,420km/8,334.5 miles

13,420km/8,334.5 miles Airline: Emirates

Emirates Aircraft: Airbus A380

Airbus A380 Flight duration: 16 hours, 20 minutes

Connecting two vibrant cities of the USA and the UAE, this Dubai-Los Angeles route has a calculated distance of 13,420km. Operated by the Emirates, the flight takes approximately 16 hours.

17. Mumbai to San Francisco

Flight number: AI179

AI179 Distance : 13,521km/8,397.5 miles

: 13,521km/8,397.5 miles Airline : Air India

: Air India Aircraft : Airbus Boeing 777-200LR

: Airbus Boeing 777-200LR Flight duration: 16 hours

In December 2022, Air India launched one of the longest direct flights in the world, connecting its capital to San Francisco. Trip.com states the 16-hour flight operates thrice weekly and connects Chhatrapati Shivaji International and San Francisco International Airports.

16. Atlanta to Johannesburg (ATL-JNB)

Travellers disembark from a Delta Air Lines flight. Photo by Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

Flight number: DL201

DL201 Distance: 8,439 miles/13,581km

8,439 miles/13,581km Airline : Delta

: Delta Aircraft : Airbus A350-900

: Airbus A350-900 Flight time: 15 hours, 22 minutes-16 hours, 40 minutes

Connecting North America to one of Africa's busiest airports is this 13,581 km long flight route. The flight is operated by Delta Airlines and takes approximately 15 hours, 22 minutes to 16 hours, and 40 minutes to fly across the South Atlantic Ocean to reach South Africa.

15. Singapore to San Francisco (SIN-SFO)

Flight number: SQ31, SQ33, UA1, UA29

SQ31, SQ33, UA1, UA29 Distance : 8,446 miles/13,593km

: 8,446 miles/13,593km Airline : Singapore Airlines, United Airlines

: Singapore Airlines, United Airlines Aircraft : Airbus A350-900, Boeing 787-9

: Airbus A350-900, Boeing 787-9 Flight time: 15 hours - 16 hours, 55 minutes

Operated by two airlines, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines, the Singapore - San Francisco route is one of the world's longest flights, at 8,446 miles long. It takes around 15 to 16 hours to reach the destination. However, Singapore Airlines is relatively faster than United Airlines.

14. Manila (MNL) to New York (JFK)

Philippine Airlines plane at the Legaspi City airport in front of the scenic Mayon volcano. Photo by Jay Directo

Source: Getty Images

Flight number : PR127

: PR127 Distance : 13,711km/8,528.7 miles

: 13,711km/8,528.7 miles Airline : Philippine Airlines

: Philippine Airlines Aircraft: Airbus A350-900

Airbus A350-900 Flight duration: 17 hours

The flight connecting New York to Philipine's capital takes 17 hours and travels approximately 13,711 km. It is operated by Philipines Airlines.

13. Sydney to Dallas (SYD-DFW)

Flight number : QF8

: QF8 Distance : 13,801.3 km/ 8,578 miles

: 13,801.3 km/ 8,578 miles Airline : Qantas

: Qantas Aircraft : Boeing 787

: Boeing 787 Flight time: 16 hours, 21 minutes

Qantas Airlines operates the Sydney to Dallas flight route, the 13th longest as of 2024. The 8,578-mile route was launched on May 16 2011 and operates daily flights from Dallas to Sydney. It takes approximately 16 hours and 21 minutes.

12. Houston to Sydney (IAH-SYD)

Flight number: UA101

UA101 Distance : 13,838.4 km/8,596 miles

: 13,838.4 km/8,596 miles Airline: United Airlines

United Airlines Aircraft : Boeing 787

: Boeing 787 Flight time: 17 hours, 35 minutes

Though closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, United Airlines reopened the 8,596-mile flight route. Boeing 787s fly the route, which takes around 17 hours and 35 minutes.

11. Bengaluru to San Francisco (BLR-SFO)

An Air India Airbus A350-900 during the Farnborough International Airshow at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Farnborough, England. Photo by John Keeble

Source: Getty Images

Flight number : AI176

: AI176 Distance : 14,004 km/8701 miles

: 14,004 km/8701 miles Airline : Air India

: Air India Aircraft : Boeing 777

: Boeing 777 Flight time: 17 hours, 31 minutes

This is the longest direct flight route from the United States to India. Operated by Air India, it takes almost 18 hours to complete this 14,004 km flight. The flight route operates thrice a week and is one of the world's best pet-friendly airlines.

10. Los Angeles to Singapore (LAX-SIN)

Flight number : SQ37

: SQ37 Distance : 14,114 km/8770 miles

: 14,114 km/8770 miles Airline : Singapore Airlines

: Singapore Airlines Aircraft: Airbus A350-900

Airbus A350-900 Flight duration: 17 hours, 10 minutes

Despite United Airlines launching this LAX-Singapore route in 2016, Singapore Airlines now operates the route. Ranked 10th in the list of longest flights in the world, it is 8,770 miles long and takes around 17h 50m flying duration.

9. Shenzhen to Mexico City (SZX-MEX)

A China Southern Airlines aircraft takes off at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia. Photographer: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

Flight number: CZ 8031

CZ 8031 Distance : 8,790 miles/14146 kilometres

: 8,790 miles/14146 kilometres Airline: China Southern

China Southern Aircraft: Airbus A350

Airbus A350 Flight time: 17 hours, 05 minutes

Shenzhen - Mexico City route has one of the longest flight times in the world, taking around 17 hours and 5 minutes. The flight to Mexico City from Shenzhen is a direct route, while the return flight from Mexico City must land in Tijuana due to Mexico City's high altitude.

8. Auckland to Dubai (AKL-DXB)

Flight number : EK448

: EK448 Distance : 14,200km/8,824 miles

: 14,200km/8,824 miles Airline : Emirates

: Emirates Aircraft: Airbus A380

Airbus A380 Flight duration: 15 hours, 45 minutes

This direct flight route from Auckland to Dubai makes travelling from Auckland to Dubai easier. Operated by Emirates, it takes around 15 hours and 45 minutes to complete. The route, once the longest flight in 2016, initially included transit in Kua Lumpur but was later changed into a direct route.

7. New York to Auckland

An Air New Zealand aircraft at Auckland Airport. Photo by Brendon O'Hagan

Source: Getty Images

Flight number : NZ1, UA6751

: NZ1, UA6751 Distance : 14,207km/8,828 miles

: 14,207km/8,828 miles Duration : 17 hours 35 minutes

: 17 hours 35 minutes Airline: Air New Zealand, Qantas, and United Airlines

Air New Zealand, Qantas, and United Airlines Aircraft: Boeing 787-9

Air New Zealand, Qantas, and United Airlines offer the seventh-longest flight in the world. Usually 8,828 miles long, this route takes approximately 17 hours and 35 minutes to complete.

6. Paris to Perth (CDG-PER)

Flight number : QF 33

: QF 33 Distance : 14,253.4 km/8,863 miles

: 14,253.4 km/8,863 miles Airline: Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Aircraft: Boeing 787-9

Boeing 787-9 Flight time: 17 hours, 15 minutes

If you plan to travel to Perth from Paris soon, this Paris - Perth flight route (8,863 miles long) is the perfect choice. Ranked the sixth longest flight in the world, it takes approximately 17 hours and 15 minutes to complete.

5. Dallas to Melbourne

A Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Rome Fiumicino airport. Photo by Holger Leue

Source: Getty Images

Flight number : QF22

: QF22 Distance : 14,487.5 km/8,992 miles

: 14,487.5 km/8,992 miles Airline : Qantas Airways

: Qantas Airways Aircraft : Boeing 787-9

: Boeing 787-9 Flight duration: 17 hours, 35 minutes

Qantas airline launched this 8,992-mile flight to connect Melbourne and Dallas on December 3, 2022. The flight, which takes about 17 hours and 35 minutes, is operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

4. Perth to London

Flight number: QF9

QF9 Distance : 9,009 miles/ 14,498km

: 9,009 miles/ 14,498km Airline: Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Aircraft : Boeing 787-9

: Boeing 787-9 Flight time: 17 hours, 45 minutes

The 9,009-mile European route, operated by Qantas, connecting Perth to London Heathrow, is the fourth longest flight in the world. This flight typically takes 17 hours and 45 minutes for West Australians to land in the capital of England.

3. Auckland to Doha (AKL-DOH)

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Qatar Airways is landing at Barcelona Airport in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Urbanandsport

Source: Getty Images

Flight number: QR 921

QR 921 Distance : 14,553.5 km/ 9,032 miles

: 14,553.5 km/ 9,032 miles Airline : Qatar Airlines

: Qatar Airlines Aircraft : Airbus A350-900

: Airbus A350-900 Flight time: 17 hours, 40 minutes

Connecting Auckland and Doha, this Qatar Airlines flight launched in 2017 was once the longest non-stop flight in the world but has since been overtaken. It was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Newark to Singapore

Flight number: SQ21

SQ21 Distance : 15,345km/9,535 miles

: 15,345km/9,535 miles Airline: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Aircraft: Airbus A350-900ULR

Airbus A350-900ULR Flight duration: 18 hours 30 minutes

Singapore Airlines also operates the second-longest commercial flight in the world, the Newark - Singapore flight. This 9,535-mile route topped the list from 2004 to 2013 and 2018 to 2020.

It was halted during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic due to low demand but reopened in March 2022. Flights from Newark to Singapore usually take 18 hours 30 minutes to 18 hours 45 minutes.

1. New York to Singapore (JFK-SIN)

Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER aeroplane, which was headed to Singapore from London. Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha

Source: Getty Images

Flight number: SQ23, SQ24

SQ23, SQ24 Distance : 9,537 miles /15,349 km

: 9,537 miles /15,349 km Airline : Singapore Airlines

: Singapore Airlines Aircraft : Airbus A350-900

: Airbus A350-900 Flight time: 18 hours, 40 minutes

As of 2024, Singapore Airlines operates the longest flight from New York JFK Airport to Singapore Changi Airport. The 15,349-kilometre route takes between 18 and 40 minutes to 19 hours to complete.

The duration of the flight depends on the crew and the weather. This flight, which has topped the list since its launch on November 9, 2021, requires four pilots per flight.

How long is the shortest flight ever?

The shortest scheduled commercial flight in the world is the route between Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland's Orkney Islands. The flight is approximately 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometres) long.

Its scheduled flight duration is 90 seconds, but records show it can take 53 seconds on a clear day. Loganair operates the flight, which uses a Britten-Norman BN2B-26 Islander aircraft that accommodates up to 8 passengers.

What is the longest time spent flying?

The longest flying time is 64 days, 22 hours, and 19 minutes. Robert Timm and John Cook set this record time in 1959 when they flew the skies of Las Vegas, setting the world's longest flight-by-time record. They used a Cessna 172.

A Cessna 172 is taking a sunset flight over Annapolis. Photo by: Edwin Remsberg

Source: Getty Images

What plane can fly the longest without stopping?

The Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra Long Range) can fly the longest distance without stopping. Its maximum range is up to 11,163 miles (17,964 kilometres).

This allows it to operate some of the longest scheduled flights in the world. It is specifically designed for long-haul flights and is currently used by Singapore Airlines on its route from Singapore (SIN) to New York (JFK).

Do pilots sleep on long flights?

Pilots are allowed to sleep on longer flights in designated rest areas. They can also take controlled rest in the cockpit, where a pilot can take a short nap in their seat, usually up to 45 minutes.

A depiction of a flight from New York to Singapore. Photo: @OneAfrica (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

What is the longest flight in the world?

The longest flight in the world is between New York and Singapore, according to sources such as Flightradar. The route connecting JFK Airport in New York to Changi Airport in Singapore is approximately 9,537 miles (15,349km). It is operated by Singapore Airlines and takes around 18 hours and 40 minutes.

The longest flight symbolises the spirit of exploration and human ingenuity. Every minute spent in the air reveals a new dimension of travel. It challenges the perceptions of distance and time, transforming travel into a remarkable experience.

READ ALSO: Top 20 largest airports in the world ranked by size

Briefly.co.za published an article about the largest airports in the world by size. Airports are the connecting hubs of the world, each with its unique designs and features that help them stick out from others.

The largest airports are found in major tourist countries or business hubs due to the increased need for space caused by the high volume of passengers coming and going. So, which are the largest airports in the world?

Source: Briefly News