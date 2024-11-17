What to put for the desired salary on job applications? Dos & don’ts

Many job applications require applicants to fill out the desired salary field. This can be a tricky endeavour since it is a delicate balance of asserting your value while aligning with the employer's budget. This guide will help you understand what to put for the desired salary on your next job application.

Filling in the desired salary field requires a strategic approach, as it can significantly influence your job prospects. It is important to adhere to the dos, like doing market research and avoiding the don'ts, like lowballing your worth.

Desired salary meaning

Desired salary refers to the amount of money you would like to be paid if you are offered the job. It is your opportunity to state your salary expectations based on your research, experience, and the standard pay for similar roles in the industry. Providing a thoughtful response to this field can help set the stage for salary negotiations later in the hiring process.

What to put for the desired salary on job applications

What should you put for your expected salary? When answering this question, you can consider several options, as highlighted below;

Leave the field blank

Leaving the desired salary field blank during the application process can prevent you from setting a salary limit prematurely. This ensures you do not undervalue yourself or be excluded for requesting too high a number. The best time to reveal your expected salary should be when the company starts showing interest in you, according to career strategist John Lees.

You're not in a position to negotiate well because you're still in unknown territory. The time to discuss salary is after they've fallen in love with you.

Write negotiable

Writing negotiable demonstrates your willingness to discuss and negotiate the salary based on the overall compensation package, including benefits and bonuses. It also ensures you do not limit yourself.

Being ready for negotiation is likely to shift the focus from salary to your fit for the role and the value you can bring to the company. According to hiring manager Jessica Hinkle, employees are expected to request raises at some point.

As a hiring manager, I expect employees to request a raise. Jobs can be demanding and changing, and employees are expected to adapt quickly. I always want to retain good employees when I can, and sometimes that means giving a raise.

Write '000'

If your application does not allow a non-numerical answer like 'negotiable' for the desired salary on the application, you can put '000.' You can then explain in the notes section that your expected salary can be discussed in the interview.

It clearly signals to the employer that you prefer to discuss salary details later in the hiring process rather than providing a specific number upfront. This ensures there is room for flexible negotiation.

Provide a salary range

What salary range should you give? When providing a preferred compensation range, aim to be specific but not overly aggressive. The lower end of your range should reflect the minimum salary you are willing to accept while still feeling satisfied with the offer.

Ensure the range you provide is realistic and competitive within your industry. Typically, a 10-20% range is appropriate to show flexibility.

Provide a specific salary figure

This option is not highly recommended but if the desired salary field does not allow you to put negotiable or provide a range, then you have to give an exact figure. Ensure to research the average market salary for the position to come up with a realistic amount.

Provide a salary figure that reflects your actual expectations and needs rather than what you think the employer wants to hear. It should reflect on what unique value you bring to the role and how this translates to compensation.

Factors to consider when giving desired salary answers on job applications

When determining your desired salary on a job application, there are several important factors to consider. This will help you arrive at a figure that is both fair and reasonable.

Research the market rate for your position and industry using online resources such as LinkedIn or Glassdoor. According to career coach Dr. Kyle Elliot, companies usually base their offers on ongoing rates for candidates with similar backgrounds.

Take into account your level of experience, skills, and qualifications. Candidates with more experience or specialized skills can often command more salaries.

Evaluate the scope and complexity of the job responsibilities. Positions with greater responsibilities or requiring advanced expertise should typically offer higher compensation.

Be realistic and avoid setting your sights too high, as this may deter the employer from considering you.

Leave some room for negotiation to give yourself room for a potential salary increase.

Consider the cost of living in the area where the job is located. Higher living costs may justify a higher salary request.

High market demand for your particular skill set or profession can justify a higher salary request.

Remember that compensation includes more than just salary. Benefits, bonuses, and other perks should also be factored into your desired salary range.

Why do job applications ask for the desired salary?

Job applications often ask for a desired salary to gauge a candidate's expectations and ensure alignment with the company's budget. The information helps employers determine whether the candidate's salary requirements fit within the allocated compensation range for the position.

Knowing the desired salary facilitates more realistic salary negotiations during the hiring process. On the downside, it can also lead to applicants being penalized for being 'too ambitious' or 'too conservative.' A significantly low figure might suggest a lack of skills or understanding of the role's value, while an excessively high one could eliminate candidacy.

Do not underestimate the importance of understanding what to put for the desired salary on your job application. Your approach to this question can set the tone for future salary negotiations and ultimately influence your career trajectory.

