In which stores can you use your Ackermans card? Complete list

Ackermans is a popular South African retail brand that offers affordable clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. Obtaining an Ackermans card gives you some exclusive perks, but in which stores can you use your Ackermans card?

Obtaining an Ackermans account offers customers exclusive perks. Photo: Ackermans’ Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Customers can take advantage of an Ackermans account, which offers various benefits, including flexible payment options and exclusive perks for Ackermans customers. If you have obtained this card, you can use it to obtain perks at the retail brand and other retailers.

In which stores can you use your Ackermans card?

What stores are linked to Ackermans? You can use your Ackermans card and account at the following Ackermans partner stores for card points and other potential perks (subject to terms and conditions):

Ackermans

PEP

Tekkie Town

CODE

Refinery

Dunns

Shoe City

You can visit over 1,000 retail stores across various African countries. Photo: Maskot (modified by author)

Source: Original

Can you use your Ackermans account at PEP?

According to PEP's website, you can use your Ackermans card at PEP stores nationwide. You can also get a PEP account for exclusive store perks at the popular South African retail brand.

Can you use your Ackermans account card at Tekkie Town?

Tekkie Town supports Ackermans cards, allowing you to gain points while shopping at your favourite stores. You can also obtain a Tekkie Town account, which offers you in-store credit, a hardship benefit in case of the customer's passing, retrenchment, disability, and more.

Can you use your Ackermans card at Refinery store?

You can use your card at any Refinery store in person or online. You can also take advantage of Refinery's benefits card option, which allows you to buy now and pay later, as well as other exclusive store perks.

Can you use Ackermans card at Jet stores?

Jet stores accept Ackermans cards. Jet accepts any TFG account cards as they fall under the TFG Group, and customers can apply for a TFG account or RCS Jet account for specific deals associated with the retail brand.

At which stores can you use your Ackermans card online?

You can use your Ackermans card online at the following stores:

Refinery

Dunns

Shoe City

Tekkie Town

PEP

You can use your Ackermans card at PEP Stores, among others. Photo: Thomas Barwick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Ackermans part of Edgars?

After Gus Ackerman established Ackermans in 1916, the brand was sold to Greatermans in 1960. It was reported that the brand was sold to Edgars but was acquired by Pepkor in 1984. However, Pepkor is exploring the possibility of an Edgars takeover.

According to an article by BusinessTech in December 2023, Pepkor was considering paying R2.4 billion to acquire the almost 100-year-old brand, considered one of Pepkor's biggest rivals. Edgars was previously bought out of business rescue by retail holding company Retailability, but no official deal was made as of November 2024.

Does Ackermans have an app?

The retail giant does not have an individual app as of November 2024. However, customers can download the +more app, a Pepkor app that provides access to over 15 retailers owned by Pepkor, including Ackermans. Here are some functions offered on the app:

Instant access to your loyalty card.

Exclusive details from over 15 retailers.

Secure and affordable device rentals.

Access to receipts and warranties.

How long does it take for an Ackermans account to be approved?

Customers can take advantage of an Ackermans account after applying for one online. Once you have completed an online Ackermans account application, the process may take between 48 and 72 hours.

What is required for an Ackermans account?

If you do not have an account and wish to apply for one, you must adhere to the following requirements:

A valid South African ID.

Spousal permission (where applicable).

Three months' bank statement.

A monthly income of no less than R1,200.

You must adhere to specific requirements to qualify for an account. Photo: Patrick Chu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How can you apply for an Ackermans account?

These are the three ways you can apply for an Ackermans account:

Online: You can apply online in just a few steps with your ID, cell phone number and proof of income.

You can apply online in just a few steps with your ID, cell phone number and proof of income. SMS: Send a text detailing your first name, surname, South African ID number and gross monthly income to 34413.

Send a text detailing your first name, surname, South African ID number and gross monthly income to 34413. In-store: Visit your local branch and apply in-store using the relevant details and documentation on the abovementioned requirements.

Where can you pay your Ackermans account?

You can pay your Ackermans account via the following methods:

EFT: You can make an EFT payment at your nearest bank branch or ATM.

You can make an EFT payment at your nearest bank branch or ATM. In-store: Visit any branch to settle any outstanding fees.

If you are struggling to pay any outstanding fees, you can contact the retailer's customer care directly, and they will provide further assistance.

You can contact customer care on 086 090 0100. The Ackermans WhatsApp number is the same as their customer care line. You can save the number as a contact and text 'Hi' on WhatsApp, which will bring up a prompts menu.

Answering the popular question, 'In which stores can you use your Ackermans card?' posed by customers online, you can shop at various of your favourite local stores with the retail card. You can also obtain exclusive perks and shopping points without limiting yourself to one retail brand.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Which stores accept Identity cards for shopping in South Africa?

Identity is a popular South African retailer offering the latest fashion apparel and accessories at competitive prices. Briefly.co.za wrote an article for Identity customers to see which retailers support Identity cards.

Which stores in South Africa accept identity cards for shopping? Here is a list of retail stores that support Identity cards and other essential information for Identity customers to know.

Source: Briefly News